Who is Rea Gopane? Age, podcast, feuds, pictures, profiles, net worth

Rea Gopane is constantly in the media for one reason or the other, most especially for his defamatory statements. Over time, he has had feuds with several notable icons in South Africa's entertainment industry.

YouTuber Gopane posing before the camera with his iPhone. Photo: @reagopane

Source: Instagram

Read Gopane is a rising star in South Africa. Recently, Mr JazziQ fined him for his unwarranted comments against him. Interestingly, while the Amapiano DJ and producer expected him to pay a whopping R1 million, the YouTuber says he is unwilling to apologise for whatever he has said. There is more to learn about this personality.

Rea Gopane's profile summary

Full name: Rea Gopane

Rea Gopane Age : 22 years old

: 22 years old Profession : Podcaster and YouTuber

: Podcaster and YouTuber Nationality : South African

: South African Famous for: His defamatory statements against Bonang Matheba and Mr JazziQ

His defamatory statements against Bonang Matheba and Mr JazziQ Instagram handle : @reagopane_

: @reagopane_ YouTube handle: Rea Gopane

Who is Rea Gopane?

Rea Gopane is a South African YouTuber and co-presenter of The Rea and Black Step Podcast. Similarly, he is the co-founder of an entertainment vlog known as Everything SA Music. On the platform, issues on South Africa's local music industry are discussed.

Although details about his childhood and family are not known to the media, it is clear that Rea Gopane's age is 22 years. Besides the fact that the young YouTuber is a rising star, nothing is known yet about his education.

What did Rea Gopane do?

He has made news headlines severally because of some of his comments which did not go well with the personalities in question. Initially, Rea Gopane and Bonang Matheba had issues because of the defamatory statements he made. On the 9th of May, 2021, the former accused AKA of being on cocaine during one of Rea Gopane's podcast sessions. In his words, Rea said:

We know AKA, let’s not hide from the truth. Scoop (television presenter Scoop Makhathini) told us that AKA is on cocaine, and Bonang is the one that got him onto cocaine. Scoop told us that, so we know that AKA is into hard drugs.

His comment was based on a secret discussion with entertainer Siyabonga Ngwekazi, otherwise known as Scoop.

Reacting to the statement, Bonang Matheba noted that the podcaster's comments “were abusive, frightful and were intentionally planned to embarrass my customer and sabotage her standing.” Consequently, the slandered Matheba, speaking through her lawful group, asked Rea to apologise on every web-based media stage he has and also pay R500,000 in harm.

Considering all that happened, the young rising star tendered an apology. In a statement he released, he said:

I would like to express my sincere apology for everything I said on our podcast dated (May 9 2021). I would like to unequivocally retract my statements and apologise to all the parties concerned namely Ms Bonang Matheba, Mr Kiernan Forbes and Mr Siyabonga Ngwekazi.

Although he noted that he had learned from his mistake, the reverse seems to be the case. This is because, in November 2021, the young YouTuber Rea Gopane and JazziQ had another issue. The podcaster stirred the waters again by claiming that Tumelo Manyoni, professionally known as Mr JazziQ, "sacrificed Mpura and Killer Kau...for the betterment of his career.” He mentioned this while speaking about meeting Young Stunna in a clip from his podcast.

Gopane in the studio. Photo: @reagopane

Source: Instagram

However, Mr JazziQ reportedly took legal actions against the podcaster. Besides claiming that the comment maliciously defames his personality, Rea disclosed that he was allegedly sued for R1 million. But despite all that, Rea maintained a stand not to apologise to the

Instagram and YouTube accounts

The young podcaster is gradually building his list of followers, considering the meagre followers of less than 3,000 on Rea Gopane's Instagram handle. Similarly, Rea Gopane's YouTube channel only has 44 subscribers to date despite joining the community in April 2013.

Rea Gopane's pictures are also not very common online. His Instagram page has only about ten posts so far.

What is Rea Gopane's net worth?

The South African YouTuber and podcaster's worth is not yet available to the media. However, considering his followership base and online presence, it is glaring that he is still building his net worth base.

Rea Gopane is one of the rising voices in South Africa's entertainment industry. He is gradually carving a niche for himself, but he seems not to have learned his lessons considering his recent feud with Amapiano DJ and producer Mr JazziQ.

