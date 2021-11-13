Bodybuilding is the pursuit of using weights and resistance training to contract and shape an impressive physique. It is a sport almost solely dedicated to lifting iron. Mamdouh Elssbiay has proven that bodybuilding is not for the faint of heart, and it's much more than just going to the gym and doing some pull-ups.

Mamdouh Elssbiay is a talented bodybuilder, personal trainer, entrepreneur, and fitness coach from Baltim. Photo: @big_ramy

Source: Instagram

Mamdouh Elssbiay is a talented bodybuilder, personal trainer, entrepreneur, and fitness coach from Baltim, Kafr El-Sheikh, Egypt. He is famously known for participating in several bodybuilding tournaments over the years.

Mamdouh Elssbiay's profile summary

Full name: Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay

Nickname: Mamdouh Elssbiay

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 16th September 1984

16th September 1984 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Al-Sebea, Kafr El Sheikh, Egypt

Al-Sebea, Kafr El Sheikh, Egypt Mamdouh Elssbiay's age: 37 years (as of 2021)

37 years (as of 2021) Nationality: Egyptian

Egyptian Ethnicity : Mixed-race

: Mixed-race Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Mamdouh Elssbiay's weight: 134 kg

134 kg Height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Siblings: Six brothers

Six brothers Marital status : Married

: Married Children: Three daughters

Three daughters Profession: Bodybuilder, personal trainer, entrepreneur, and fitness coach

Bodybuilder, personal trainer, entrepreneur, and fitness coach Net worth : $10 million

: $10 million Mamdouh Elssbiay's Instagram: big_ramy

Mamdouh Elssbiay's biography

Mamdouh was born on 16th September 1984 in Al-Sebea near Baltim city in Burullus district, Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate. He holds an Egyptian nationality and a mixed racial background. However, he has not offered any information about his parents and siblings.

He was born and raised in Baltim, Kafr El-Sheikh, where he completed his education. After completing his education, he relocated to Kuwait, where he worked as a fisherman. Afterwards, he began his professional training.

Career

Mamdouh joined Kuwait's Oxygen Gym in 2010, and by 2011 he had gained around 200 pounds. Photo: @big_ramy

Source: Instagram

Mamdouh joined Kuwait's Oxygen Gym in 2010, and by 2011 he had gained around 200 pounds. Then, three years into the training, he took part in the 2012 Amateur Olympia Kuwait. He weighed 286 pounds and was pronounced the overall winner at the 2012 Amateur Olympia in Kuwait City.

He made his International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB) debut in 2013, where he emerged the New York Pro winner. He was crowned Mr Olympia in 2020. Unfortunately, the bodybuilder did not participate in the 2020 Europa Pro Bodybuilding Championships after testing positive for COVID-19.

In 2021, he participated in the Mr Olympia 2021 competition, held between Friday 8th October and Saturday 9th October 2021. He emerged the winner and was awarded a massive payoff of $400,000.

Mamdouh Elssbiay's wife and children

Is Mamdouh Elssbiay married? Yes, he is. The bodybuilder is married to the love of his life. However, he has not offered any information about his wife's name and whereabouts. In addition, the couple has been blessed with three lovely daughters.

Body measurements

What is Mamdouh Elssbiay's height? He stands at the height of 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs around 140 kg. His incredible legs measure 35.5 inches, and his massive arms measure 24 inches round. His body measurements are 54-36-40 inches. He has dark brown eyes and black hair with bald looks.

Mamdouh Elssbiay's training routine

The bodybuilder follows a regular training routine every week. He begins all his routines with the needed warm-up while nudging up the poundage every week as per his target's increment or decrement.

This is his training program schedule.

The bodybuilder follows a regular training routine every week. Photo: @big_ramy

Source: Instagram

Mamdouh Elssbiay's net worth

How much is Mamdouh Elssbiay's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2021. He bagged a whopping $400,000 after winning the 2021 My Olympia title. He has also made earnings from other several bodybuilding events.

Mamdouh Elssbiay's fast facts

Who is Mamdouh Elssbiay? He is an Egyptian bodybuilder, personal trainer, entrepreneur, and fitness coach. Who won Mister Olympia 2021? Mamdouh Elssbiay won the 2021 Mr Olympia Champioship and took home a whopping $400,000. Who has won Mr Olympia the most? Ronnie Coleman (1998-2005) and Lee Haney (1984-1991) are tied for the most Mr Olympia wins in history with eight pieces each. Why is Big Ramy called Ramy? He took up his father's fisherman's nickname, Ramy. All his six brothers took up the nickname too. How tall is Mamdouh Elssbiay? The bodybuilder is 5 feet and 9 inches tall. What are some of Mamdouh Elssbiay's movies? As an actor, he has starred in Hamlet Pheroun and Generation Iron 2.

Mamdouh Elssbiay has achieved much in his career as a professional bodybuilder. He broke the record of the heaviest bodybuilder to compete in 2015 My Olympia and has continued to earn great success. Despite a humble career beginning as a fisherman, he has grown to be one of the best bodybuilders in the world.

