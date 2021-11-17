Who is Kyle Rittenhouse? Kyle is a public figure and a right-wing vigilante group that appeared at the Black Lives Matter protest held in August 2020 in America. Why is he famous? He became popular after he shot and killed two protestors while they were protesting at the Black Lives Matter protest that was going on in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This article has more info about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, self-defense, profiles, and much more.

He is accused of shooting and killing two men while injuring others in the process.

How old is Kyle Rittenhouse? He was born on January 3, 2003. Therefore, his age is 18 years as of 2021. Who are Kyle Rittenhouse victims? He is accused of shooting and killing two men while injuring others in the process. Get more details about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, parents, age, charges, and much more.

Profiles

Real name: Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse Nickname: Kyle

Kyle Date of birth: January 2, 2003

January 2, 2003 Kyle Rittenhouse's age: 18 years (As of 2021)

18 years (As of 2021) Place of birth : Antioch, Illinois, USA

: Antioch, Illinois, USA Education : High school

: High school Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Mother : Mrs. Wendy Rittenhouse

: Mrs. Wendy Rittenhouse Height: 5ft 8inch

5ft 8inch Weight: 68kg, 150lbs

68kg, 150lbs Hair Colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Single

Background info

According to the evidence provided, he was believed to have fought another man at a local store.

He was born in Antioch, Illinois, USA. He belongs to an American family. He was about to complete his high school education before the incident occurred. He was studying at the local school in Antioch. The incident left Kyle Rittenhouse's parents depressed and devastated.

Shooting case

Who did Kyle Rittenhouse kill? On August 25, 2020, amid the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Kyle shot and killed two men and wounded another in the arm during confrontations at two locations. He was armed with a Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle, while the wounded individual was armed with a handgun.

A group pursued Kyle, and one of the members was Joseph Rosenbaum. Joseph attempted to take his rifle, and Rittenhouse fired four times at him; he died shortly afterward.

Kyle managed to flee from the scene, a man tripped him, and he fell. While on the ground, he fired at the man twice but missed. While still grounded, Silver Lake resident Antony Huber hit him with a skateboard and tried to take control of the rifle. Rittenhouse fired at Huber, killing him instantly.

Kyle Rittenhouse's charges

His trial began on November 1, 2021, in Kenosha.

He was arrested and charged with multiple counts of homicide and illegal possession of a firearm. According to his attorney, Kyle Rittenhouse's provocation was in self-defense after hearing firearm discharges and in response to the physical confrontations from protestors. Unfortunately, Kyle Rittenhouse's self-defense mechanisms ended up killing two people and injuring more.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial date

His trial began on November 1, 2021, in Kenosha. During his first trial, the prosecution introduced evidence of his past violent encounters at Kenosha before the shooting happened. According to the evidence provided, he was believed to have fought another man at a local store.

His second trial was held on November 9, 2021. Again, two witnesses delivered a chilling account about the shootings that had advanced the prosecution's case.

Kyle Rittenhouse's verdict

He is a public figure and a right-wing vigilante group that appeared at the Black Live Matter protest held in August 2020 in America.

On September 17, Kyle Rittenhouse's judge, Bruce Schroeder, rejected the prosecution's request to admit Kyle's outings with Proud Boys members as evidence and another fight he was involved in. According to the judge, these incidents were too different from proving Kyle's mental state during the shootings.

He ruled that Kyle's victims could not be termed victims but instead described as looters and arsonists if evidence showed they were involved in such activities.

The above article has every detail you would love to know about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, profiles, age, charges, verdict, and much more. So by taking into account all of the above, where is Kyle Rittenhouse now? He is being held at a juvenile facility in Illinois for killing two people.

