Who is DaniLeigh? Age, baby, spouse, assault charges, career, profiles, worth

DaniLeigh is a platinum-certified contemporary R&B artist and dancer known for her hit single, Play (2017). She recently made headlines after being involved in a highly publicized fallout with her baby daddy, rapper DaBaby. As a result, she was charged with two cases of minor assault. How well do you know her? Keep reading for more.

DaniLeigh is an upcoming R&B artist and dancer from the United States. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

DaniLeigh continues to make airwaves in the American entertainment industry with her breathtaking beauty and great vocals. The upcoming R&B artist is known for her smooth blend of hip-hop and Latin sounds that make her tunes stand out.

DaniLeigh's profile, summary and bio

DaniLeigh's real name: Danielle Leigh Curiel

Danielle Leigh Curiel Date of birth: 20th December 1994

20th December 1994 DaniLeigh's age: 26 years in 2021

26 years in 2021 Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles DaniLeigh's nationality: American

American Height: 1.65 m

1.65 m Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Single at time of writing article

Single at time of writing article DaniLeigh's kids: 1 daughter with rapper DaBaby

1 daughter with rapper DaBaby Siblings: Brother Brandon Bills (a rapper)

Brother Brandon Bills (a rapper) DaniLeigh's parents: Mother Vicky Curiel and father, Vladimir Curiel

Mother Vicky Curiel and father, Vladimir Curiel Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, choreographer

Singer, songwriter, dancer, choreographer Genre: Pop, hip-hop, R&B

Pop, hip-hop, R&B DaniLeigh instruments: Vocals

Vocals Record labels: Def Jam Records

Def Jam Records DaniLeigh's Instagram: @iamdanileigh

@iamdanileigh Twitter: @DaniLeigh

@DaniLeigh Facebook: @DaniLeigh

@DaniLeigh YouTube: @iamDaniLeigh

@iamDaniLeigh Net worth: Approximately $2 million

Early life

The artist was born on 20th December 1994 in Miami, Florida, United States, and is 26 years old in 2021. Her parents, Vicky and Vladimir Curiel, are from the Dominican Republic. She has two known siblings, including rapper Brandon Bills and a sister. DaniLeigh's sister is a talented dancer, and they used to do background dance together under the name Curly Fryz.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby

The R&B star and DaBaby dated briefly since December 2020 and have one child together. Photo: @Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

The singer started dating rapper DaBaby in December 2020, and the former lovers share a three-month-old daughter. However, their relationship does not seem to be in a great place at the moment. It is alleged that the R&B star assaulted her baby daddy on 14th and 15th November 2021, which prompted him to call the cops.

The hip-hop artist recorded DaniLeigh on Instagram live to ensure the singer does not turn the situation against him. The authorities made an investigation on Monday 15th and found enough evidence to charge her with two misdemeanour assaults. Later that afternoon, she flew out of North Carolina with their baby.

The rapper vowed to care for their child despite his strained relationship with his baby mama. Dani's family and friends have since come out to defend and support her.

DaniLeigh's career

The upcoming R&B artist released her first EP titled Summer with Friends in 2017. Photo: @Josh Brasted

Source: Getty Images

The singer loved music from an early age but kicked off her career as a dancer at 12 years old. She started covering songs from popular musicians and later moved to Los Angeles, where she became a backup dancer and choreographer alongside her sister.

In 2013, the artist was sought by the late Prince to direct the video to his single Breakfast Can Wait. The late singer also offered her musical mentorship. The Miami native saw a major breakthrough in her music career after releasing her single Play.

She then signed to Def Jam Records and released her first EP titled Summer With Friends in 2017. The following year she dropped another project titled The Plan, followed by My Present (2019), which had features from famous hip-hop artists like Lil Baby.

Other DaniLeigh's albums include Movie (2020) and Dominican Mami: The Playlist (2021). The diva earned RIAA platinum certification in 2020 for her tracks Lil Bebe and Easy.

DaniLeigh's net worth

The artist has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2021. Photo: @Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

The artist's music career has been skyrocketing since she gained fame in 2017. So, how rich is she in 2021? Her exact net worth is not known, but it is estimated at $2 million. The star earns about $250,000 per year from music and dance.

DaniLeigh is a hardworking lady who turned her passion for music into a thriving career. Fans hope that DaniLeigh's baby grows up in a peaceful environment and are also waiting for another hot project to drop soon.

