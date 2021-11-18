Sportspeople are celebrated across the globe for their talented skills. One such star is Muttiah Muralitharan. But who is he? He is a Sri Lankan cricket coach, former professional cricketer, businessman, and an ICC Cricket Hall of Fame member. But how did he start his career journey? What is his net worth? Get these details and much more below.

How old is Muttiah Muralitharan? The celebrated former Sri Lankan cricketer was born on April 17, 1972, to a Hill Country Tamil Hindu family in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Therefore, Muttiah Muralitharan's age is 49 years as of 2021. Read more about his bio below.

Background info

Is Muttiah Muralitharan a Hindu? Yes. He is the only Tamil of Indian origin to represent Sri Lanka in international cricket. When he was young, he developed much interest in cricket, and he started by practicing medium-pace bowling. When he was 14 years old, he took up off-spin bowling. His impressive performance earned him a spot on his school St. Antony's College.

In the final two years of his education, he had perfected his skills so well that he had over a hundred wickets to his name. His impressive performance earned him the title Bata Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year.

Muttiah Muralitharan's family

Muttiah Muralitharan's parents are Sinnasamy Muttiah and Lakshmi. The father runs a successful biscuit-making business. He has four siblings, and he is the eldest.

He is considered one of the best test cricketers the game has ever seen, and he was a right-arm off-break bowler. Read more about his upbringing, career, family, and much more below.

Cricket career

Muttiah Muralitharan's stats show everything you need to know about his performance from 14 years to date. After college, he joined the Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club, where he was selected for the Sri Lanka tour of England in 1991.

Is Muttiah Muralitharan bowling legal?

In 1996, his career was faced by controversy over his bowling action for much of his international career. His bowling action was called into question on several occasions by umpires and sections of the cricket community. This is following an unusual hyperextension of his congenitally bent arm during delivery.

On August 1, 2015, Muralitharan and fellow Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan were appointed by President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena as the Brand Ambassadors for the Presidential Task Force to combat kidney disease.

In 2011, he introduced his resignation after India was misplaced within the ICC Cricket World Cup last. He has taken 800 wickets in taking a look at cricket and 534 wickets in ODIs.

Is Muttiah Muralitharan a wrist spinner?

Muttiah Muralitharan revealed that he bowled leg-spin in his formative years since one of his teammates was an off-spinner, due to which he could not find a spot in the side. With yet another spinner in the ranks, he could not bag a place in the team; hence, he resorted to wrist spin for a variation.

However, the film, titled 800, was caught up in a controversy over Sethupathi's decision to play Muralitharan, who is believed to have supported the Lankan government during the civil war with the LTTE.

Muttiah Muralitharan's net worth

Over the years, he has accumulated vast wealth from his cricket career. One of the properties he owns is a luxurious dwelling in Nattarampotha. His net worth is guesstimated at $8 million.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Muttiah Muralitharan. He is famous as the legendary off-spinner who conquered the most worldwide wickets essentially on the earth. His career life is an inspiration to other upcoming cricketers.

