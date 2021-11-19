Tom Brady: net worth, age, children, wife, contract, rings, salary, endorsements

So far in the 2021 NFL season, Tom Brady has put up an incredible performance. Since his recent move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he now leads the league in passing attempts, completions, and passing yards. He has made his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, very proud, and has no intention of leaving the game, regardless of his 45th birthday on the horizon.

Tom Brady was named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for 2007. Photo by Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has become the first athlete in NFL history to claim seven Super Bowl titles. Read on to find out more about this football legend's accomplishments with Briefly.

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tom Brady, celebrates with Benjamin Brady and John Moynahan after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in February 2021. Photo by Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

The Brady bunch

Your favorite NFL quarterback was born on 3 August 1977 in San Mateo, California. His mother, Galynn Patricia, is of Norwegian-Swedish and Polish descent, while his father, Thomas Edward, or Tom Brady Sr, has an Irish heritage.

He attended Junipero Serra High School, where he gradually earned recognition for his skills on the sports field. He, however, passed up the opportunity to begin his professional football career in favour of obtaining further education from the University of Michigan.

After two years together, he and his partner Bridget Moynahan called it quits in late 2006. The following year, in August, she delivered Tom Brady's son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

The successful football star married the gorgeous Gizelle Bündchen in February 2009. Their son, Benjamin, was born in December of that year, and Vivian joined the family in 2012.

How old is Tom Brady? in 2021, the American football legend celebrated his 44th birthday.

Brady and his wife Gisele moved from the $20 million 11th floor of his Tribeca apartment to the $32 million 12th floor because 12 is his lucky number (and jersey number). Photo by Michael Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Career highlights

Mr "California Cool" was selected by the New England Patriots of the NFL in 2000, and he has since earned three NFL MVP trophies, four Super Bowl MVP accolades, and a record seven Super Bowl titles. Tom Brady's rings from his Super Bowl win provide enough bling for nearly all his fingers.

After an inquiry into allegations pertaining to Tom's knowledge of the unlawful deflating of footballs before a significant playoff game in 2015, Brady was penalised with a suspension.

He guided the Patriots to the Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. Then, he expanded his trophy cabinet with a remarkable Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Tom Brady's contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started in March 2020 after 20 seasons with New England.

Tom Brady's stats

Completions: 149 (1st)

Attempts: 225 (1st)

Completion percentage: 66.2% (15th)

Passing yards: 1,767 (1st)

Passing TDs: 15 (2nd)

Passing yards per game: 353.4 (1st)

By unanimous vote, Brady was the winner of the Associated Press 2010 NFL MVP award. This was the first unanimous vote for this award. Photo by Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

Why did Tom Brady leave the Patriots?

Perhaps Tom would have completed his NFL journey with the New England Patriots if the team had been ready to accommodate a handful of his requests. But, instead, he hoped to enter into an agreement with New England that would retain him for the remainder of his professional life, or at least until he turned 45.

Brady went on to accept a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was extended through until 2022. His post-New England NFL life is already looking good, as the football star won his sixth Super Bowl in his debut season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He went back to New England for the first time on 7 October 2021 to play against his old mentor Bill Belichick.

The football star has also entertained us in on screen in the following:

Tom Brady's movies and TV shows:

Entourage

Ted 2

Stuck on You

Family Guy

The Simpsons

Brady drinks half of his body weight in ounces of water daily as part of his healthy diet. Photo by Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Tom Brady's diet

In his 2017 publication, The TB12 Method, he noted that he concentrates on consuming "alkalizing" meals, which consist of ingredients that help reduce inflammation.

The NFL star's daily diet consists of smoothies with berries and bananas first thing in the morning, followed by avocado and eggs for breakfast; salads with nuts and fish for lunchtime; and roasted veggies and chicken in the evenings.

How much is Tom Brady worth?

Tom Brady's net worth in 2021 is estimated at $250 million, and he earns a salary of $30 million playing for the Buccaneers. In addition, his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, adds a further $400 million to the couple's overall net worth.

Brady was named one of "People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People" in 2002. Photo by Mike Ehrmann

Source: Getty Images

We are happy to announce that things are going well with Tom Brady's team in 2021, as he moved over from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. Unfortunately, without receiving a proper commitment from his former team, this seven-time Super Bowl winner has moved on to greener pastures.

