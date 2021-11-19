Shawn Mendes' net worth, age, girlfriend, breakup, movies, awards, profiles

Shawn Mendes is one of the most successful singers and songwriters of the 21st Century. He is a gifted artist who earned fame by sharing cover songs on the video-sharing platform Vine. These details of Shawn Mendes' net worth unpack his journey and success.

Shawn Mendes' net worth is a factor of the talented singer's effort and passion. His music has an intense way of evoking emotions in his fans, and he always knows what to offer his supporters. One of his best hits is Treat You Better, which has accumulated more than 2 billion views on YouTube. How about reading on for more details about his success and how the journey has been.

Shawn Mendes' biography

He was born to Manuel and Karen, and the name of Shawn Mendes' sister is Aaliyah Mendes. His mother, who hails from England, worked as a real estate agent, while his father, who is from Algarve, Portugal, was a businessman. The award-winning singer was raised in a religious home.

Shawn Mendes' parents have always been supportive of his passion for music.

Shawn Mendes' age

How old is Shawn Mendes? He was born on 8th August 1998 as the eldest son to his parents. As of date, he is twenty-two years old.

Shawn Mendes' songs

Shawn got into the music industry by uploading several videos of his cover versions of songs on Vine. Doing so earned him a massive following on social media sites and later landed a recording deal. In 2014, he released his debut single, Life of the Party. The song featured in the Billboard 100. The song being at position 24 made him the youngest artist to have a debut song in the Top 25.

Although most people refer to him as the next Justin Bieber, others argue that his songs are more aligned to Ed Sheeran's style. As of date, he has a record of four studio albums to his name and two live albums. The titles of his studio albums are:

Handwritten

Illuminate

Shawn Mendes

Wonder

Apart from the albums, these are some of his most-loved songs:

Treat You Better

Mercy

There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

In My Blood

Señorita

Wonder

Lost in Japan

Monster

As a songwriter, he has written songs for renowned artists like Backstreet boys.

Shawn Mendes' movies and TV shows

Has Shawn Mendes been in any TV shows? The talented singer and songwriter and Zac Brown were featured in an episode of CMT Crossroads. CMT Crossroads is an American TV program.

Shawn Mendes' awards

Shawn Mendes is one of the most talented singers and songwriters of this era. As of 2021, he has a record of 275 nominations and 122 awards that he has won. The most significant ones include:

MTV Video Music Awards

MTV Europe Music Awards

GQ Men of the Year Awards

E! People's Choice Awards

BMI Pop Awards

Billboard Live Music (Touring) Awards

American Music Awards

Shawn Mendes' girlfriend

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship morphed from a beautiful friendship. They first met in 2014, and by 2015, they were friends. That same year, they worked on their first collaboration. By then, rumours about their relationship were swirling up, although they insisted they were friends.

In March 2017, they worked on a cover of Ed Sheeran's Kiss Me. The cover did not do much in dispelling the rumours. In May 2018, during an interview with Zane Lowe, Shawn admitted that Camila was his most favourite person in the whole world. In June 2019, before the release of their second collaboration, Señorita, they confirmed they were dating.

Ever since they confirmed their relationship, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello did not shy away from sharing the best moments of their relationship. They even got matching tattoos, and fans always referred to the celebrity couple as goals.

Shawn Mendes' break up

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have ended their relationship, and their breakup has left fans in shock. The couple announced the break up on their Instagram accounts on 17th November 2021. The break up comes after two years of being together and setting standards on how relationships should be.

The message of the break up was,

Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.

The duo met in 2014 during the opening acts of Austin Mahone.

Why did Camila Cabello and Shawn Medes break up?

According to an insider who is spoke to Entertainment Tonight on 18th November 2021, the couple broke up because they were in different places in their lives.

Despite the sudden turn of events, the couple agreed to be friends, as it had been the case before they became romantically involved.

What is Shawn Mendes' net worth?

Between 2018 and 2019, the award-winning artist made a whopping $40 million, a figure that would make among the top 100 highest-paid celebrities globally. His tour in 2019 fetched him more than $90 million. Apart from his music career, he has had endorsement deals with high-end brands like Calvin Klein.

Shawn Mendes' net worth in 2021 is estimated to be $40 million.

The details of Shawn Mendes' net worth reveal his journey, how he went from working on cover songs to releasing four studio albums. They also reflect on his relationship with Camila Cabello, how it impacted his career, and their decision to end it.

