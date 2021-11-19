Pete Davidson: net worth, age, Kim Kardashian, movies, tattoos, profiles

Pete Davidson has been paired with a bevy of Hollywood beauties throughout the years. The "Saturday Night Live" comic has a distinct fondness for iconic women of all ages, from Cazzie David to Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale and, most recently, none other than Kim Kardashian.

According to Twenty Two Words, Ariana Grande added a track about Pete Davidson to her album ‘Sweetener’. Photo by Angela Weiss

With an estimated net worth of $8 Million and a long list of A-list ex-girlfriends behind his name, Pete Davidson is definitely doing something right. Find out how this 28-year old comedic sensation achieved such greatness in his short career so far, with Briefly.

Pete Davidson's profile summary and bio

Full name: Peter Michael Davidson

Nickname: Pete

Famous for: Saturday Night Live comedian

Gender: Male

Place of birth: Staten Island, New York

Date of birth: 16 November 1993

Zodiac: Sagittarius

Pete Davidson's age: 28 in 2021

Current residence: Staten Island

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Sexuality: Straight

Pete Davidson's girlfriend: Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson's parents: Scott and Amy Waters

Pete Davidson's siblings: Casey

Height: 1,9 m

Eye colour: Dark Brown

Hair colour: Blonde

School: Xaverian High School and Brooklyn Heights' St. Francis College

Occupation: Standup comedian and actor

Pete Davidson's net worth: $8 Million in 2021

Pete Davidson's Instagram: @petedavidsons

Facebook: PeteDavidson

Twitter: @petedavidsonSNL

Fun fact: Pete Davidson is a huge Harry Potter fan. Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Pete Davidson's family

This talented comedian was born on Staten Island, New York, on 16 November 1993, to Amy and Scott. Pete Davidson's dad was a New York City firefighter who lost his life in the midst of the 11 September terrorist attacks.

Pete Davidson's sister, Casey, is a former basketball player who has taken up acting, and you can see her perform in The King of Staten Island, which was released in 2020.

Career

Beginning in 2013, the talented comedian starred in MTV shows such as Failosophy, Guy Code, and Wild 'N Out, among others. He debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Underground with Dave Attell after his broadcast standup debut on Gotham Comedy Live.

Davidson landed a tiny role in Amy Schumer's comedy Trainwreck (2015) following a cameo appearance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. However, he got his big break when he was cast in Saturday Night Live in 2014 and became one of the show's youngest performers at the age of 20.

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco on location for 'Meet Cute' on August 24, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Gotham

Pete Davidson's movies and TV shows

Saturday Night Live

The Freak Brothers

The Rookie

The Suicide Squad

Marmaduke

Hit Job

The Real Bros of Simi Valley

The King of Staten Island

The Jesus Rolls

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Dirt

Big Time Adolescence

Set It Up

In 2020, he was named Best Actor by CinEuphoria for his work in The King of Staten Island. Peter's upcoming movies include The Things They Carried, American Sole, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Meet Cute, Gary, and Good Mourning with a U.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's love burned bright and fast and then sizzled out after a five-month engagement. Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Pete Davidson's dating history

Cazzie David, comedian Larry David's daughter, became Peter's first long-term girlfriend. In May 2016, the pair started dating, and the couple lasted two years before calling it quits.

Shortly afterward, Davidson and Ariana Grande made their romance public at the end of May 2018. Their love progressed swiftly, and their engagement was announced just a few weeks after the two started dating. It was not long, however, before their romance came to a close. After only five months, the pair split in October 2018.

Why did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split? Ariana described her romance with Davidson as "unrealistic" in an article in Vogue, as she stated the relationship was "much too much, too fast."

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale began dating not long afterward, and their 20-year age gap shocked Hollywood. Unfortunately, things ended between the two after a few months in April 2019.

He dated Margaret Qualley, Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, and in March 2021, actress Phoebe Dynevor.

The most recent romance between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is all the buzz, when the two made out during an airing of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Their relationship became official in November when they showed off their matching pajamas on Instagram.

The couple celebrated Pete's birthday at Kris Jenner's luxury home. Photo: @silksneaker

Pete Davidson's tattoos

The comedian may be covered in ink, but the one of Hillary Clinton on his thigh is one of the most well-known. Following his romance with pop star Ariana Grande, Davidson got a black rabbit mask inked behind his ear, presumably as a reference to the album cover of Grande's Dangerous Woman. However, the rabbit mask was replaced with a black heart tattoo when the pair separated.

What disease does Pete Davidson have?

Your favorite SNL funnyman suffers from two separate chronic illnesses. Peter was diagnosed with Crohn's disease when he was a teenager and Borderline Personality Disorder in 2017.

Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disorder that can result in various potentially distressing symptoms, including exhaustion, chronic diarrhea, and malnutrition.

Pete Davidson has a rather strange collection of tattoos. Photo by Sean Zanni

Let us hope that Pete Davidson's relationship with Kim Kardashian lasts longer than most of his other fleeting romances because fans love this pair together. Saturday Night Live just got a whole lot sexier as sparks fly between these two on air. Who knows, Peter just might end up joining the Kardashian clan.

