Zac Stacy: Age, baby, ex-girlfriend, assault charges, profiles, net worth

Zac Stacy, a former New York Jets' footballer, beat his ex-girlfriend at her home on Saturday, 13th November. The incident happened in front of their 5-month-old son. The police have issued a warrant to arrest Zac Stacy while his ex-girlfriend has filed a restraining order against him.

The police affidavit shows that Zac Stacy has been abusing his ex-girlfriend for some time. Photo: @Mike Bateman

Source: Facebook

According to the Oakland Police Department's press release, the officers rushed Kristin Evans' residence within two minutes after receiving an emergency call. They confirmed that domestic violence had happened, but Latrell had fled the scene.

Zac Stacy's biography

Zac Stacy's age is 30 years in 2021. He was born on 9th April 1991 in Centreville, Alabama, USA. The player's mother is Barbara Stacy, and he has a brother named Justin Stacy. Zac Stacy's measurements are 224 lb (102 kg) weight and 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) height.

Latrell is currently not on social media. Photo: @Wesley Hitt

Source: Getty Images

Is Zac Stacy on Instagram?

He is one of the few celebrities who are not on Instagram. Further online searches about Zac Stacy's Twitter page do not show any Twitter account as his. Also, there are many Facebook accounts under the name Zac Stacy, but none is verified.

Zac Stacy's education and career history

Latrell is among the best footballers Bibb County High School has ever had. He was a quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. In those years, the player received several awards, including:

First Team 4A All-State honors

An Honorable Mention ASWA All-State

Division 4A Player of the Year award

A two-time West Alabama Player of the Year

Several universities spotted his talent and showed interest in him after completing his high school education. Two of them even offered him scholarships. Photo: @Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Latrell chose Vanderbilt University and joined its Commodores team in 2009. He received Vanderbilt's Most Valuable Offensive Player award (MVOP) in 2011 and graduated in 2012 with a Special Education degree. In addition, he received two honors while in college:

2011 Second Team All-SEC (Coaches), Second Team All-SEC (AP) SEC Academic Honor Roll, MVP FAM Music City Bowl.

2012 Second Team All-SEC (AP), Maxwell Award Watch List, Doak Walker Award watch list.

Who did Zac Stacy play for in the NFL?

In the 2013 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles' St. Louis Rams selected Latrell in the fifth round of the 160th overall pick. They offered him a 4-year-contract with over $2.3 million.

He performed well in his first NFL game with the Rams. The team was playing against the Arizona Cardinals. Photo: @LeShun Monique

Source: Facebook

Stacy began as a rookie but was moved down to a third-string running back when the Rams drafted Tre Mason to take over the starter position in 2014.

The player requested a transfer when the Rams selected running back Todd Gurley in the 2015 NFL Draft. As a result, the club traded him to the New York Jets in May 2015. In November, the club placed him on injured reserve after fracturing his ankle.

The New York Jets waived Latrell on 27th July 2016 after failing his physical. So, how long was Zac Stacy in the NFL? According to Zac Stacy's Fantasy football news, he retired after three NFL seasons.

He announced his retirement on 16th February 2017 to attend to his brother, who has Down Syndrome. Photo: @Boyd Ivey

Source: Getty Images

Where can you find Zac Stacy's profiles?

Zac Stacy's ESPN profile publications have detailed analyses about his entire career performance. Also, NFL posted Zac Stacy's stats on its website. In summary, his records are:

Rushing yards: 1,355

1,355 Rushing touchdowns: 9

9 Rushing average: 3.8

3.8 Receiving yards: 358

358 Receiving touchdowns: 1

1 Receptions: 53

In American football matches, the star also played for Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018) and Memphis Express (2019). Meanwhile, Zac Stacy's net worth in 2021 is around 10 million.

What is in the Zac Stacy video?

In a viral graphic video, Zac Stacy's baby sits on a couch as the player . Kristin Evans sustained injuries to her torso, face, and legs during the attack. He forcefully tossed her into a TV set, which then fell on her.

The Oakland Police Department urged the suspect to turn himself in and face the criminal charges. Photo: @Charming Charlie

Source: Facebook

The affidavit noted that the police responded to a verbal dispute at the same address in August and another possible domestic violence incident a month later but could not locate Latrell.

Zac Stacy's assault charges

Latrell now faces up to five years imprisonment for the criminal mischief charge and close to 15 years in jail for the aggravated battery charge if convicted.

Also, Zac Stacy's ex-girlfriend pleaded with her Instagram followers to provide the authorities with leads to his whereabouts. She said in her IG video post:

I don't know why his friends are hiding him. If you see him, he drives a white Kia Optima, 2020, I believe, or 2021.

Investigations are going on, and the police are making efforts to capture him. Photo: @Slimthick Queen

Source: Facebook

The Music City Bowl event's organizers cut ties with Latrell after the violent viral video. The event was set to happen on 30th December at Nissan Stadium, and the retired player was supposed to be its Youth Football Ambassador.

Zac Stacy's story should be a teachable moment for abusive people. Sadly, gender-based violence goes both ways since men have also been victims. Victims living in the US are urged to call 1-800-799-7233 (National Domestic Abuse Hotline).

