E-commerce businesses are among the platforms giving moguls an opportunity to double or triple their wealth. Depending on their business savvy, innovation, and knowledge, it is possible to make six to eight figures. However, James Khuri has broken the record after reportedly making more than eight figures from this business. So, who is this businessman, and what is the story behind his success story? Find out in this read.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

James Khuri is a renowned LA realtor who Forbes dubbed a serial entrepreneur. Photo: @jameskhuri

Source: Instagram

James Khuri is an American businessman who has remained on people’s tongues due to his wealth. His strong innovative spirit is believed to be the key to his tremendous wealth. Here is everything you need to know about this mogul.

James Khuri’s profile summary

Date of birth: 26th December 1977

26th December 1977 Place of birth: Los Angeles

Los Angeles James Khuri’s age: 43 years (as of November 2021)

43 years (as of November 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Education: Simon School of Business in Rochester, New York

Simon School of Business in Rochester, New York Degree: MBA

MBA Nationality: American

American Profession: Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Owner: Khuri Enterprises

Khuri Enterprises CEO: FJ Holdings

FJ Holdings James Khuri’s parents: Umaya and Fuad J. Khuri

Umaya and Fuad J. Khuri Sister: Jane Khuri

Jane Khuri Ex-wife: Christine Khuri-Roderick

Christine Khuri-Roderick Marriage status: Divorced

Divorced Son: Brendan Khuri

Brendan Khuri Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Brown

Brown James Khuri’s Instagram: jameskhuri

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who is James Khuri?

James Khuri is the CEO of FJ Holdings, a trading company that provides trading cards to companies like Pokemon. Photo: @jameskhuri

Source: Instagram

He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FJ Holdings, a distribution company, and the internet giant Amazon is one of its clients. It deals in trading cards and accessories. James Khuri’s business has provided trading cards of brands like Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh!

He was born on Boxing Day in 1977 in Los Angeles to Umaya and Fuad J. Khuri and has a sister named Jane. As of this writing, he is counting days to his 44th birthday. The entrepreneur attended Simon School of Business in Rochester, New York, where he graduated with his MBA degree. However, the mogul has not revealed much about his upbringing.

What nationality is James Khuri?

He is of American nationality and currently resides in Los Angeles. As a realtor, fans expect his home to be grand, and James Khuri’s home is a true reflection of luxury.

What does James Khuri do for a living?

James Khuri is the CEO of FJ Holdings and the owner of Khuri Enterprises. Photo: @jameskhuri

Source: Instagram

He is an established businessman who is currently the CEO of FJ Holdings, the owner of Khuri Enterprises. He started in real estate back in 2001, where he currently resides. After some time, he saw an opportunity, and so he expanded into e-commerce manufacturing and distribution.

He was so delighted when the e-commerce industry peaked because this meant more coins for him. James Khuri’s real estate companies are currently four in total, and he also has five manufacturing and distribution companies. In 2020, Forbes revealed that by 27, James had reached $100 million in sales with only one of his businesses.

He also revealed that he was working on an innovative fulfillment service to give Amazon a run for its money. Forbes termed him a serial entrepreneur.

How much is James Khuri worth?

Despite being so forthcoming about his businesses, he is yet to disclose his net worth. However, judging from the fact that one of his businesses made $100 million, fans believe his net worth is pretty high.

Who are James Khuri’s children?

James Khuri has a son named Brendan with his ex-wife Christine Khuri-Roderick. Photo: @jameskhuri

Source: Instagram

The businessman was married to personal trainer Christine Khuri-Roderick. Unfortunately, things did not work out between the two, and so they went their separate ways. They have one child together, a son named Brendan.

What happened to James Khuri’s son?

On 17th February 2020, his son Brendan was arrested after causing an accident with the $517,000 Lamborghini that he had gifted him for his birthday. He was behind the wheel when the Lamborghini collided with a Lexus sedan driven by Monique Munoz, who was driving home from work.

Unfortunately, Monique lost her life, and Brendan was hospitalized with some injuries. After the accident, Brendan was arrested and sentenced to nine months in jail for vehicular manslaughter.

The teary teen pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence during his trial in Inglewood Juvenile Court.

James Khuri's son Brendan Khuri was arrested and sentenced to nine months for vehicular manslaughter charges. Photo: @jameskhuri

Source: Instagram

Khuri had earlier revealed through an Instagram post that he would support Munoz’s family in every way possible if they agreed. However, people have highly criticized him for buying his son the sports car before reaching the driving age.

Was James Khuri’s son sentenced?

Months after the incident, reports made headlines after he was sentenced to nine months due to his involvement in the fatal accident that took away Monique’s life. The ruling came after his lawyers argued that Brendan had been diagnosed with autism, depression, and attention deficit disorder.

The prosecutors were outraged after the juvenile sentencing because they felt it was unfair based on his history of repeating such fatal incidents.

Controversies

Like his son, this mogul has also been in the spotlight for causing a fatal accident that took away a life. He was involved in an accident that took away the life of a Croatian actress known as Ena Begovic.

James Khuri is a successful American businessman who Forbes has described as a serial entrepreneur. He started in real estate and has now branched out into manufacturing and distribution. Despite cementing his legacy in entrepreneurship, he has found himself entangled in several controversies, like his recent son’s vehicular manslaughter case.

READ ALSO: Chris Watts: age, girlfriend, confession, sentence, psychological evaluation, prison Briefly.co.za shared a post about Chris Watts. Chris Watts made headlines in 2018 after assassinating his beloved wife and daughters.

Although soon after he regretted his actions, the public was outraged by his actions. Click on the link above to determine the cause of his actions and his sentence.

Source: Briefly.co.za