Berry Trytsman: Everything we know about idols SA seasons 17 winner

On 21st November 2021, Urban Brew Studios in Randburg was filled with happiness and excitement as the charming Berry Trytsman was crowned winner of Idols SA season 17. Her mesmerizing performances earned her over 12 million votes, and the judges were more than impressed. So how well do you know her? Please keep reading Berry Trytsman’s biography below to discover more fascinating facts about her.

Mrs Trytsman was the winner of Idols SA season 2021 and walked away with numerous prizes including R1 million cash.



Idols SA 2021 was a redefining moment for girls across South Africa when all the top three finalists were female. Mrs Trytsman delivered breathtaking performances, and her ability to turn any song into a magical experience set her apart.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Berenike Trytsman

Berenike Trytsman Stage name: Berry

Berry Date of birth: 7th May 1990

7th May 1990 Berry Trytsman’s age: 31 years old in 2021

31 years old in 2021 Birth sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Cape Town, Western Cape

Cape Town, Western Cape Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Married

Married Berry Trytsman’s husband: Drummer Reiner Trystmasn

Drummer Reiner Trystmasn Berry Trytsman’s children: Two, a boy and a girl

Two, a boy and a girl Profession: Musician, vocal director, blogger

Musician, vocal director, blogger Known for: Winning Idols SA season 17

Winning Idols SA season 17 Berry Trytsman’s Instagram: @berry_gumbofamily

@berry_gumbofamily Facebook: @gumbofamily

@gumbofamily Website: gumbofamily.com

gumbofamily.com YouTube: Berry Trytsman

How old is Berry from Idols?

The singing sensation was born on 7th May 1990 in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa, and she is 31 years old in 2021. Her father passed away when she was 17 years old.

Is Berry from Idols married?

Idols SA 2021 winner is married to drummer Renier.



The singer is married to Renier Trytsman, a Cape Town-based drummer, producer and founder of Music Blimp Productions. The couple has a daughter born in June 2019. Berry also has a son from her first marriage that ended in divorce, while her husband has two sons from a previous relationship.

Mrs Trytsman is considered a mother of four because she embraced her husband’s boys like her own. She often gushes about her blended family in her blogs and on social media.

Mrs Trytsman won Idols SA season 17 after failing to go past the top 30 in Idols SA season 6.



Making music and winning Idols SA season 17

Idols SA 2021 was competitive, but Berry’s Idols performance stood out, impressing both judges and viewers. Over 12 million viewers voted for her making her R1 million richer. She also gets a recording deal with Kalahawa Jazmee Records, over R269,000 Renault Kiger, and Truworth fashion vouchers worth R100,000.

Other prizes include Yamaha musical equipment, Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 on a Vodacom Red 100GB Plan, and a Bachelor of Business Administration bursary worth over R260,000 from Regenesys Business School.

The mother of two looks forward to working with Black Coffee and Goldfish, who she feels make music that is more international. She has been singing for the past 22 years under Music Blimp Productions, her husband’s production company. She is also a seasoned vocal director at the company. Winning this year’s Idols SA is, therefore, a major highlight in her career.

Berry Trytsman is a vocal director at Music Blimp Productions, her husband's production company.



Idols SA season 17 was Trytman’s second try. She was a contestant 11 years ago during Idols SA season 6 in 2010. The singer was eliminated after reaching the top 30 but promised to return.

Berry Trytsman’s song, Ungowami, is her debut single under Kalahawa Jazmee Records. The isiZulu masterpiece impressed judges Unathi and Msaki as they complimented her for handling the language with high regard.

Berry Trytsman’s win during Idols SA season 17 is a great inspiration to girls and boys across South Africa who doubt their worth. Failing the first time does not mean that you do not have what it takes, and Berry proved this when she won during her second try. Her win also fulfils Nelson Mandela’s dream of having a rainbow nation.

