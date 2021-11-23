The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for December 2021: Refilwe celebrates a milestone

Victory finally shines upon Refilwe residents, thanks to Muhomi for being at the war's forefront. So, how does the mighty Lindiwe fall? Find out from the River 4 on 1Magic teasers for December 2021.

In the December episodes of The River season 4, Lindiwe shifts her attention from the mines to Andile's big day, unaware that her rival will seize the moment to take over.

The River 4 teasers for December 2021

Emma urges Lindiwe to fight back when it is too late. Would you love to know what more is going on in Refilwe? The River 4 cast has more entertainment in store for you. Have a look at the following episodes.

Wednesday, 1st December 2021

Episode 213

The Dikana family members argue after a heavy announcement, and Mabutho takes matters into his hands when Cobra ignores his warning.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021

Episode 214

The Dikanas are thrown off the balance when their luck turns around. Meanwhile, emotions of guilt haunt Cobra.

Friday, 3rd December 2021

Episode 215

Children of two families bear the consequences of their relatives' rivalry. Elsewhere, unexpected things happen at Lindiwe and Mohumi's meeting.

Monday, 6th December 2021

Episode 216

Will Mohumi and Lindiwe's families compromise with each other after Mohumi's tough condition for Lindiwe?

Tuesday, 7th December 2021

Episode 217

Andile's redefining moment distracts Lindiwe from the situation at the mines. However, taking time off the minerals will cost her.

Wednesday, 8th December 2021

Episode 218

The Dikanas consider their past while taking more steps. Meanwhile, Cobra creates a complex plan for teaching Lindiwe a lesson.

Thursday, 9th December 2021

Episode 219

Cobra feels he has everything under control and assumes it is too soon to expose himself.

Friday, 10th December 2021

Episode 220

While the Dikanas celebrate their success, the Refilwe residents are seeking justice.

Monday, 13th December 2021

Episode 221

Zweli and Lindiwe's jaws drop in shock upon discovering the harsh reality on the other side of the world.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021

Episode 222

Refilwe residents' strike affects everyone, including those living in the suburbs.

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

Episode 223

Lindiwe's family protects and supports her as she heads out to defend their wealth.

Thursday, 16th December 2021

Episode 224

While Mohumi takes the risk to attain justice, the desperate Lindiwe makes a quick and heartless decision.

Friday, 17th December 2021

Episode 225

The Mokoenas confront their fears. Elsewhere, a life-threatening dilemma throws Lindiwe into distress.

Monday, 20th December 2021

Episode 226

Mohumi is scared of taking up the leadership mantle when a new day dawns on Refilwe. Meanwhile, the pain of losing the battle shatters Lindiwe's heart into pieces.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021

Episode 227

Emma pushes Lindiwe to retaliate against her enemy. Elsewhere, Mohumi surprises Flora.

Wednesday, 22nd December 2021

Episode 228

Cobra makes secret plans for Refilwe and its people while fear grips Mohumi's heart.

Thursday, 23rd December 2021

Episode 229

Lindiwe begins to fight back while Refilwe makes Mohumi their new leader and embraces different cultures.

Friday, 24th December 2021

Episode 230

The Dikana household turns into chaos on Christmas.

Monday, 27th December 2021

Episode 231

Emma is slowly finding peace and healing. Meanwhile, Kedibone embarks on solving their plight.

Tuesday, 28th December 2021

Episode 232

Kedibone is disappointed in the Refilwe inhabitants for rejecting her new project. Elsewhere, the latest member of the Dikana family does not get along with Emma.

Wednesday, 29th December 2021

Episode 233

Reality hits Emma as soon as she opens up about her traumatic past, while Kedibone does not mind doing unpleasant things to achieve her goal.

Thursday, 30th December 2021

Episode 234

Kedibone is running out of time, and Emma tries to figure out why she is attracted to some dangerous territory.

Friday, 31st December 2021

Episode 235

Emma's decisions stir deadly consequences. Meanwhile, Refilwe residents celebrate a massive breakthrough.

Mohumi

Mohumi fears becoming Refilwe's leaders after leading them in a strike that brings Lindiwe to her knees. Later, the people convince him to do it. Refilwe is now a peaceful place, and communities respect each other's culture.

Kedibone

She is infuriated with people in Refilwe after they reject her proposal. Therefore, Kedibone gets her hands dirty to make her project succeed.

Emma

A new member of the Dikanas hates her. Emma gets a rude awakening after opening up about her sad past. She later lands herself in a dangerous zone.

Cobra

Despite being haunted by guilt and Mabutho's warning, Cobra continues to make secret plans for Refilwe. Will he succeed or regret his actions?

After reading the forthcoming surprises from The River 4 on 1Magic teasers, tune in on 1Magic on weekdays at 20h00. Time will tell how long the new Refilwe and Mohumi's reign will last.

