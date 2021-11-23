The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for December 2021: Refilwe celebrates a milestone
Victory finally shines upon Refilwe residents, thanks to Muhomi for being at the war's forefront. So, how does the mighty Lindiwe fall? Find out from the River 4 on 1Magic teasers for December 2021.
In the December episodes of The River season 4, Lindiwe shifts her attention from the mines to Andile's big day, unaware that her rival will seize the moment to take over.
The River 4 teasers for December 2021
Emma urges Lindiwe to fight back when it is too late. Would you love to know what more is going on in Refilwe? The River 4 cast has more entertainment in store for you. Have a look at the following episodes.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021
Episode 213
The Dikana family members argue after a heavy announcement, and Mabutho takes matters into his hands when Cobra ignores his warning.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021
Episode 214
The Dikanas are thrown off the balance when their luck turns around. Meanwhile, emotions of guilt haunt Cobra.
Friday, 3rd December 2021
Episode 215
Children of two families bear the consequences of their relatives' rivalry. Elsewhere, unexpected things happen at Lindiwe and Mohumi's meeting.
Monday, 6th December 2021
Episode 216
Will Mohumi and Lindiwe's families compromise with each other after Mohumi's tough condition for Lindiwe?
Tuesday, 7th December 2021
Episode 217
Andile's redefining moment distracts Lindiwe from the situation at the mines. However, taking time off the minerals will cost her.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021
Episode 218
The Dikanas consider their past while taking more steps. Meanwhile, Cobra creates a complex plan for teaching Lindiwe a lesson.
Thursday, 9th December 2021
Episode 219
Cobra feels he has everything under control and assumes it is too soon to expose himself.
Friday, 10th December 2021
Episode 220
While the Dikanas celebrate their success, the Refilwe residents are seeking justice.
Monday, 13th December 2021
Episode 221
Zweli and Lindiwe's jaws drop in shock upon discovering the harsh reality on the other side of the world.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021
Episode 222
Refilwe residents' strike affects everyone, including those living in the suburbs.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021
Episode 223
Lindiwe's family protects and supports her as she heads out to defend their wealth.
Thursday, 16th December 2021
Episode 224
While Mohumi takes the risk to attain justice, the desperate Lindiwe makes a quick and heartless decision.
Friday, 17th December 2021
Episode 225
The Mokoenas confront their fears. Elsewhere, a life-threatening dilemma throws Lindiwe into distress.
Monday, 20th December 2021
Episode 226
Mohumi is scared of taking up the leadership mantle when a new day dawns on Refilwe. Meanwhile, the pain of losing the battle shatters Lindiwe's heart into pieces.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021
Episode 227
Emma pushes Lindiwe to retaliate against her enemy. Elsewhere, Mohumi surprises Flora.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021
Episode 228
Cobra makes secret plans for Refilwe and its people while fear grips Mohumi's heart.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021
Episode 229
Lindiwe begins to fight back while Refilwe makes Mohumi their new leader and embraces different cultures.
Friday, 24th December 2021
Episode 230
The Dikana household turns into chaos on Christmas.
Monday, 27th December 2021
Episode 231
Emma is slowly finding peace and healing. Meanwhile, Kedibone embarks on solving their plight.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021
Episode 232
Kedibone is disappointed in the Refilwe inhabitants for rejecting her new project. Elsewhere, the latest member of the Dikana family does not get along with Emma.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021
Episode 233
Reality hits Emma as soon as she opens up about her traumatic past, while Kedibone does not mind doing unpleasant things to achieve her goal.
Thursday, 30th December 2021
Episode 234
Kedibone is running out of time, and Emma tries to figure out why she is attracted to some dangerous territory.
Friday, 31st December 2021
Episode 235
Emma's decisions stir deadly consequences. Meanwhile, Refilwe residents celebrate a massive breakthrough.
Mohumi
Mohumi fears becoming Refilwe's leaders after leading them in a strike that brings Lindiwe to her knees. Later, the people convince him to do it. Refilwe is now a peaceful place, and communities respect each other's culture.
Kedibone
She is infuriated with people in Refilwe after they reject her proposal. Therefore, Kedibone gets her hands dirty to make her project succeed.
Emma
A new member of the Dikanas hates her. Emma gets a rude awakening after opening up about her sad past. She later lands herself in a dangerous zone.
Cobra
Despite being haunted by guilt and Mabutho's warning, Cobra continues to make secret plans for Refilwe. Will he succeed or regret his actions?
After reading the forthcoming surprises from The River 4 on 1Magic teasers, tune in on 1Magic on weekdays at 20h00. Time will tell how long the new Refilwe and Mohumi's reign will last.
