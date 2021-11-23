Idols SA is one of the most prestigious and coveted reality competitions in South Africa. The show has been on for the last 17 seasons, and the 18th season has already been confirmed. It has been instrumental in propelling the musical careers of some of the most talented figures. Karabo Mathe was a finalist in the just concluded Idols 17 competition. You should read on if you wish to find more details about her apart from her stage performances.

Karabo Mathe is passionate about music. She believes that singing is her life. At seventeen, she attempted to join the competition and even promised her mother that her musical career would put food on the table. However, she did not make it beyond the auditions. Instead of giving up, she took in the judges' recommendations and focused on polishing her skills. When auditions for Idols SA 2021 were announced, she auditioned and was among the selected seventeen participants. These details explain what happened after.

Karabo Mathe's profiles

Real Name: Karabo Mathe

Karabo Mathe Gender: Female

Female Stage Name: Karabo

Karabo Occupation: Singer

Singer Date of Birth: 12th March 1999

12th March 1999 Age: 22 years as of 2021

22 years as of 2021 Place of Birth: Hebron, Pretoria, Gauteng

Hebron, Pretoria, Gauteng Nationality: South African

South African Hometown: Hebron

Hebron Famous as: Idols 17 first runners up

Idols 17 first runners up Children: 1

1 Facebook page: Idols SA Karabo Mathe

Idols SA Karabo Mathe Karabo Mathe's Instagram: karabo.mathe12

Karabo Mathe's biography

Karabo Mathe's songs caught fans by surprise because of how talented she is. Her soulful ballad performance left the Idols 17 judges in awe of how passionately she hit the high notes. Even though she left fans with a difficult chance of voting between her and Berry, making it to the finals was a significant enough achievement for her. Most of her fans have since then been interested in knowing more about her. Her biography unpacks that and more.

Karabo Mathe's age

She was born on 12th March 1999 in Pretoria, South Africa. She is twenty-two years old as of date. Her hometown is in Hebron.

Karabo Mathe's relationship status

Not much is known about her relationship status. However, she is a mother of a gorgeous two-year-old girl. She refers to her daughter as her motivation, and in one of her Instagram posts, she promises to move mountains for her.

Karabo Mathe's Idols 2021 feature

There is nothing as beautiful as someone who embraces their talents and shares them with the world. Karabo Mathe's Idols 17 feature was not the first time she had considered the competition. During an interview, she revealed it was a second attempt.

The first attempt in 2016 was a test run for her. She learnt so much from the first experience and learnt from her mistakes. She also took keen considerations into the recommendations by the judges and worked on growing her musical skill before auditioning a second time.

Karabo Mathe's performance

The season finale of Idols SA Season 17 was on 21st November 2021. It was a close call between finalists Karabo Mather and Berenike “Berry” Trytsman. First, they performed individually and then did a moving duet. After the performance, it was a life-changing moment, and Berry was declared the winner.

Karabo Mathe's Idols 2021 Hosanna

During an interview after the final season of the competition, Karabo explained the making of Hosanna, her debut song. She stated that she went into the studio with The Soil's Ntsika Ngxanga, who told her he had written a Gospel song. However, it was just a chorus. She fell in love with the melody and words, and just like that, she got into her element and recorded Hosanna.

She could not hide her excitement about the song and how much it meant to her.

Karabo Mathe in Idols 2021

Many wondered how the soulful Gospel singer would react to not winning, especially since she is friends with Berry. However, getting to Idols SA 17 finale was a significant achievement. She revealed that she had had the conversation with Berry, and since they are friends, she was happy for her. She acknowledged the presence of her family and friends at the finale and how much it meant to her.

As the first runners up, she is excited about the cash prize she won and the recording deal that complements it.

These details about Karabo Mathe highlight her passion for music. She looks forward to creating uplifting and inspirational music, especially Gospel music. She sees herself winning awards in the competitive South African music awards. She dreams of being recognized for making songs that stand the test of time. To crown it all, she wants to give her family, especially her daughter, the best life.

