Why is Micki Velton famous? Whenever one is affiliated with a celebrity, it becomes inevitable to evade public scrutiny about their lives. The case is no different for one Micki Velton. She is popularly known as the ex wife of Jerry Springer, a celebrated actor, news reporter, and TV presenter. This article has everything you would love to know about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She became famous following her marriage with TV personality Jerry Springer. Exactly who is Micki Velton? This article is a compilation of fascinating facts! Photo: @Velkie

Source: Instagram

Micki Velton became famous following her marriage with TV personality Jerry Springer. For 21 years, the duo was together. Previously, she worked for Proctor and Gamble as well. This article has more info about her childhood, marriage, career, and much more. Keep reading to find out more!

Profiles

Real name: Micki Velton

Micki Velton Nickname : Micki

: Micki Profession: Businesswoman

Businesswoman Famous for: Former wife of Jerry Springer

Former wife of Jerry Springer Birthplace : USA

: USA Micki Velton's nationality : American

: American Current residence: USA

USA Religion: Christianity

Christianity Gender: Female

Female Ethnicity : White Caucasian

: White Caucasian Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Micki Velton's height: 1.65m

1.65m Micki Velton's weight : 60kg

: 60kg Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Previous dating: Jerry Springer (married 1973; divorced 1994)

Jerry Springer (married 1973; divorced 1994) Daughter : Katie Springer born 1976

: Katie Springer born 1976 Highest qualification: Graduate

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Micki Velton's biography

How old is Micki Velton? The celebrity wife was born in the United States of America and holds American citizenship. She belongs to a Caucasian ethnic group and follows Christianity. Despite being an ex-wife to a media celebrity, she likes to maintain her life private away from the public. That explains why her exact date of birth remains anonymous. However, Micki Velton's age is estimated to be 75 years.

Micki Velton's marriage with Jerry Springer

Velton is relatively an ordinary person, and her fame came due to their union with Jerry, an American TV star. The two met in the early 1970s. During the time, Jerry served as a Councilman of Cincinnati, and they began their relationship after that.

They became more serious in their relationship, and in June 1973, they decided to tie the knot in a colourful private wedding attended by their friends and family. Three years down the line, they were blessed with a baby girl, their one and an only daughter named Katie. Unfortunately, Micki Velton's daughter was born with visual impairment.

Jerry Springer and Micki Velton's divorce

The daughter was born with a visual impairment. Photo: @Velkie

Source: Instagram

Their union did not last long. In 1994, the couple decided to end their 21 years of marriage. They did not disclose to the public their reasons for divorce. However, it was alleged that Springer's marital infidelity, as he admitted that in 1971 he engaged a prostitute, could be the main reason for their divorce.

After the divorce, Micki went on with her life together with the daughter. So who are Micki Velton's children? She only has one child named Katie.

Above is everything you would love to know about Micki Velton, Jerry Springer's ex-wife. She is happily going about her life with her lovely daughter. Briefly.co.za wishes her the very best.

READ ALSO: Jailoshini Naidoo's bio: age, wedding, family, acting career, profile

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on November 25, 2021, about Jailoshini Naidoo's bio. Who is Jailoshini Naidoo? She is an award-winning figure in the South African entertainment industry.

Why is she famous? She hosts a show on Lotus FM but has been a part of several major shows. She has starred in several top shows, such as Imbewu: The Seed and Keeping Up with the Kandasamys. Read more about her fascinating story here!

Source: Briefly.co.za