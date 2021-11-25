If you are a fan of the dance reality Dance Moms, you are familiar with JoJo Siwa, who starred in the series for two seasons. She is a renowned professional dancer who has performed on stage alongside famous musicians. Due to her successful dance career, JoJo Siwa's net worth has increased significantly at a young age.

She is also a singer and YouTube and social media personality. She currently has over 11.2 million followers on Instagram and 652 thousand followers on Twitter.

JoJo Siwa's biography

How old is JoJo Siwa? She was born on the 8th of December, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. She will be turning 18 years old in December 2021.

Jojo Siwa's parents are Jessalynn, a professional dance instructor from Iowa, and Tom, a chiropractor. She has an older brother called Jayden, who is also a vlogger.

Career

Joanie's career as a dancer began after she appeared in the American reality show Dance Moms. She was the youngest contestant in the second season and made the appearance with her mum, but they were eliminated in the 9th week.

JoJo Siwa's movies and TV shows

Since Dance Moms, Joelle has made appearances in many other dance-related films. They include:

Dancing with the Stars

The J Team

The JoJo & BowBow Show Show

School of Rock

Blurt

JoJo's Juice

Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution

The Masked Singer

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition

Jojo Siwa: My World

She has also voiced The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Jojo Siwa's songs

The now 17-year-old star has also released several songs, including:

Boomerang

Kid in a Candy Store

Every Girl's a Super Girl

Only Getting Better

It's Christmas Now!

High Top Shoes

Hold the Drama

Dance Through the Day

It's Time to Celebrate

My Story

Where Are You Christmas

YouTube

The American singer started her YouTube channel in February 2015. She has since gained over 12 million subscribers and 3.6 billion views in total. Her success on YouTube is majorly attributed to her music.

Jojo Siwa's cake

Joelle is also famous for her signature cake. As she has clearly shown in most of her videos, JoJo loves brightly coloured things, and this cake includes a photo of the singer on top.

Net worth and property

At a young age, Joanie has made a fortune from her career in music and dancing. She has a net worth of about $20 million. Jojo Siwa's house is a massive mansion located in California, USA, where her family lives. In 2019, she gave a tour of her vast home, and the ground floor includes a luxurious living room, kitchen, two bathrooms, and a merch room.

JoJo Siwa's car was outside, which was a colourful BMW 4 Series Convertible.

Dababy and JoJo Siwa

In February 2021, there was unexpected tension between the young singer and the American rapper Dababy. A baby had released Beatbox Freestyle, and here he seemed to take shots at Joanie. Holding a picture of her on his phone, he raps, 'You a b*tch JoJo Siwa(b*tch).'

This line left some listeners perplexed, while others were enraged. Despite the shock and dismay, DaBaby responded with tweets denying any allegations of a dispute with Joanie. He seemed to find the situation pretty amusing in his tweets.

DaBaby sent a direct message to Joanie, apologizing and stating that he intended no harm.

"@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan… Don't let em trick you into ever thinking id have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty."

Contact details

Here are some ways to contact the singer

Like most celebrities, JoJo Siwa's phone number has not been made public.

Jojo Siwa's net worth is a result of her hard work and determination. All those musical tours have paid off. She also has a massive fanbase who love and adore her.

