Jerry Seinfeld, an American stand-up comedian, television producer, actor, writer and car collector, is a big fish in comedy on account of two of his adorable television series, Seinfield and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Back in 2004, Comedy Central termed him as the 12th greatest stand-up comedian of all time. To discover more about who he is and his net worth, keep scrolling!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

At the LA Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on July 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills City. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

The awe-inspiring comedian created and wrote the Seinfeld sitcom with the help of his friend Larry David. The show was first aired on NBC in 1989 till 1998. After that, it became one of the most celebrated and famous comedies of all time.

Jerry Seinfeld's profile

Full names: Jerome Allen Seinfeld

Jerome Allen Seinfeld Date of birth: April 29, 1954

April 29, 1954 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York City, USA.

Brooklyn, New York City, USA. Gender: Male

Male Nationality: American

American Jerry Seinfeld's age: 67

67 Jerry Seinfeld's height: 5 ft 10 in

5 ft 10 in Parents: Kálmán Seinfeld and Betty née Hosni

Kálmán Seinfeld and Betty née Hosni Siblings: Carolyn Liebling

Carolyn Liebling Jerry Seinfeld's wife: Jessica Sklar

Jessica Sklar Jerry Seinfeld's children: Sascha Seinfeld, Shepherd Kellen Seinfeld, Julian Kal Seinfeld

Sascha Seinfeld, Shepherd Kellen Seinfeld, Julian Kal Seinfeld Occupation: Actor, Television producer, Film Producer, Writer, Screenwriter, Stand-up comedian, Voice Actor

Actor, Television producer, Film Producer, Writer, Screenwriter, Stand-up comedian, Voice Actor Jerry Seinfeld's net worth : $ 950 million

: $ 950 million Jerry Seinfeld's cast: Jerry Seinfeld (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Newman (Wayne Knight)

Jerry Seinfeld (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Newman (Wayne Knight) Jerry Seinfeld's Awards: Primetime Emmy Awards, Outstanding Comedy Series 1993, Best Comedy actor 1994, Ensemble in a comedy series 1994, 1996 and 1997

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jerry Seinfeld's biography

We cannot credit the Brooklyn, New York City-born legend without mentioning his background story. His parents are Kalman and Betty Seinfeld, both from different origins, one of Hungarian-Jewish descent, the other Jewish but was considered Turkish when her family relocated in 1917, as Syria was under the Ottoman empire.

Jerry and Jessica attend the 2016 Good+ Foundation Bash at Victorian Gardens at Wollman Rink Central Park on June 8, 2016, in New York City. Photo: Kris Connor

Source: Getty Images

Education

Jerry was in Massapequa, New York in his teenage years, and he attended Massapequa High school on Long Island. When he was sixteen, he volunteered in Kibbutz Sa'ar in Israel. Afterwards, he went to the State University of New York at Oswego for his first year and then moved to Queen's College, City University of New York and acquired a degree in Communication and theatre.

Comedy

While at Queens College, Jerry tried his luck with stand-up comedy and would appear at open mic nights. Before striking it rich in television, Jerry invested nearly fifteen years digging out a career as a stand-up comedian.

His appearance on the Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson was a big success during his first comedy years. The immense success influenced many more appearances on the Tonight Show, Starring Johnny Carson and other programs like the Late Night with David Letterman.

Jerry Seinfeld's movies and TV shows

The famous comedian/actor has starred in many movies and TV shows as an actor and as a writer, producer, and creator. Below is a list of some of his best works.

Best of Stand-Up 2020, Comedy, 2020

Seinfeld, Comedy,1989

Seinfeld, Season 1, Comedy, 2020

Dying Laughing, Documentary, 2017

Jerry Before Seinfeld, Comedy, 2017

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill, Comedy, 2020

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

The Thing About My Folks, Comedy, 2005

Johnny Carson: King of Late Night, Documentary, 2011

Jerry Seinfeld: I'm Telling You for the Last Time, Comedy, 1998

At the LA Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on July 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills City. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

The world would like to know how old Jerry Seinfeld in Season 1 is? There are many possible answers to this question because we have several shows that he has done. However, Jerry was 35 years old when they launched the first season of the Seinfeld show in 1989.

Jerry Seinfeld's cars

The funny guy is a Porsches fanatic. He owns a lot of vehicles that he has kept on the low, adjacent to his Central Park West home. Here is a list of some of the vehicles he owns.

1949 Porsche 356/2 Gmünd

1955 Porsche 550 Spyder

1958 Porsche 356A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster

1964 Porsche 911

1966 Porsche 356 SC Cabriolet

1970 Targa Florio-winning Porsche

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS

1986 Porsche 959

2000 Porsche Carrera GT Prototype

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

Where does Jerry Seinfeld live?

The car collector has his deep roots in NYC despite having various apartments across the country. However, his abundant wealth begs the question how much is Jerry Seinfeld worth? Sources have it that the comedian's net worth stands at an amazing $ 950 million as of 2021. His wealth was accumulated from his television series, which continues to trend in various media production groups such as Netflix.

It is also evident that his car collection business is a gold mine that keeps his cash flow progressive. His apartments in different parts of the country are on the top list too.

Jerry Seinfeld is a legendary person when it comes to comedy. He found his niche, stuck to it, and now has the riches to back him up. Which of his cars is your favourite?

READ ALSO: Trey Gowdy's net worth, age, children, wife, car accident, salary, education, profiles

Briefly.co.za published a story on Trey Gowdy's net worth.

Trey is famous for his two years of investigation on Hillary Clinton during Obama's tenure on blunders that led to the Benghazi attacks.

Knowing how much he takes home annually and what he has built for himself is essential with such buzz to his career. Read more!

Source: Briefly.co.za