Simon Cowell's net worth, age, children, wife, accident, TV shows, rise to fame
What is Simon Cowell's net worth? The English reality TV judge is, undoubtedly, among the wealthiest entertainers in the world. Aside from being a TV personality, Cowell is an accomplished businessperson, record executive, and philanthropist. His wealth has been growing tremendously over the years, thanks to his diligence and consistency.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Popularly known as Judge Dread or Nasty Simon, Cowell is not a new name in the music industry. He owns a record label with several artists signed under it. Such artists include James Arthur, Camila Cabello, and Tokio Myers, among many others.
Simon leads a flashy lifestyle. He owns posh cars and luxurious houses in London and the USA. But, do you know how he makes his money? His bio has all the details you need to know about his wealth, career, and personal life.
Simon Cowell's profile summary
- Real name: Simon Philip Cowell
- Nicknames: Mr. Nasty, Nasty Simon, Sarcastic Simon, Judge Dread
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 7th October 1959
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Lambeth, London, England, UK
- Current residence: London, Malibu and California, United States
- Nationality: British
- Ethnicity: White
- Height in feet: 5’ 9”
- Height in centimetres: 175
- Weight in pounds: 159
- Weight in kilograms: 72
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Julie Brett Josie Dalglish
- Father: Eric Selig Phillip Cowell
- Siblings: Nicholas
- Half-siblings: Michael, Tony, John and June
- Relationship status: Dating
- Girlfriend: Lauren Silverman
- Children: Eric
- Education: Radlett Preparatory School, Dover College, Windsor Technical College
- Profession: Reality TV personality/judge, businessperson, record executive, philanthropist
- Years active: 1980 – present
- Salary: $95 million
- Net worth: $600 million
- Simon Cowell’s Instagram: @simoncowell
- Facebook: @simoncowell
- Twitter: @SimonCowell
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Simon Cowell's biography
Simon Philip Cowell was born in Lambeth, London, England, UK. He is the son of Eric Selig Phillip Cowell and Julie Brett Josie Dalglish. His family is among the most famous in the UK; his father is a renowned music executive, while his mother is a socialite and ballet dancer.
He was born into a family of six children, meaning he has five siblings. However, four out of the five are his half-siblings. Simon and Nicholas are the biological children of Julie Brett, Josie Dalglish and Eric Selig.
His step-siblings are Michael, Tony (mother's side), John and June (father’s side). But, unlike him, not much is in the public domain about them.
Educational background
He attended Radlett Preparatory School for his high school studies. Later, he proceeded to Dover College and Windsor Technical College for his higher learning studies.
How old is Simon Cowell?
As of 2021, Simon Cowell's age is 62 years. He was born on 7th October 1959.
Career
How did Simon Cowell get famous? He rose to stardom when he branched into the music scene. Interestingly, he started working in the mailroom at EMI Music Publishing after leaving school. At the time, he was 16 years old.
He quickly rose through the ranks to become a reputable personality in the music industry. Before attaining great success, he worked closely with Ellis Rich, Iain Burton, and Pete Waterman. He co-established his first record label, Fanfare Records, with Iain Burton.
Simon Cowell's TV shows
Cowell’s fame continued to grow when he became a judge on Pop Idol. His other iconic television shows include:
- American Idol: The Search for a Superstar
- The X Factor
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Cupid
- Celebrity Duets
- American Inventor
- The X Factor Digital Experience
- El Factor X
- X Factor: Albania
- Family Guy
- The Simpsons
Simon Cowell's songs
Can Cowell sing? Yes, he is a talented singer and songwriter. However, currently, he does not have any published songs on YouTube or any official music platforms. He only sings for fun.
What is Simon Cowell's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $600 million. He also receives $95 million as a salary. So, is Simon Cowell a billionaire? Unfortunately, he is not. But, probably, he would become one soon based on his current net worth.
How much did Cowell make from American Idol: The Search for a Superstar and The X Factor? Below is the money he received as a judge:
- American Idol: The Search for a Superstar (2002) – $100k (Season 1)
- American Idol: The Search for a Superstar (2002) – $50k/episode (Season 2)
- American Idol: The Search for a Superstar (2002) – $100 million /year
- American Idol: The Search for a Superstar (2002) – $8 million /yr. (Season 3)
- The X Factor (2011) – $75 million
Simon Cowell’s houses and cars
In 2007, he bought a home for $24 million in Malibu. He also owns a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, which he purchased at $15.5 million. His car brands include Rolls Royce Phantom, Bronco Jeep, Ferrari, Jaguar Speedster, and Bentley.
Simon Cowell’s wife and son
The Britain’s Got Talent judge is not married. However, he is in a relationship with a lady named Lauren Silverman. The lovebirds have one son, Eric. As of 2021, Simon Cowell's son’s age is 7 years. He was born in 2014.
Did Simon Cowell lose a child? No. However, the two were involved in a gruesome accident that almost claimed their lives.
What happened to Simon Cowell?
In August 2020, he was involved in a bike accident in Malibu. Simon Cowell's accident saw him miss several episodes of Britain’s Got Talent. He underwent a six-hour surgery, saving his life. However, rumours had it that the accident nearly affected his spinal cord.
Simon Cowell's height and weight
He stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall (175 cm). Also, he weighs 159 pounds, which is around 72 kg.
Simon Cowell's net worth has grown over the years, making him among the wealthiest entertainer in the world. In addition, he has been a judge on several iconic TV shows. Also, he is a father to one child, but he is yet to marry.
READ ALSO: Katy Perry net's worth, age, real name, children, husband, albums, profiles
Briefly.co.za published an exciting piece about Katy Perry's net worth. She is an accomplished American singer-songwriter. In addition, she is a judge on ABC’S musical TV show, American Idol.
Katy Perry is among the highest-paid female entertainers in Hollywood. Currently, she has a staggering net worth of $330 million in 2021. Find out more here!
Source: Briefly.co.za