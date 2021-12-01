Derek Hough's net worth, age, spouse, movies and TV shows, education, profiles

Derek Hough's net worth proves that you can be wealthy in your chosen profession even if it is not one of the most popularly rated ones. Who would have thought that a career in dancing could yield an enviable profit in the tunes of millions of dollars?

The majority of Derek Hough's net worth is from an array of successful careers in singing, acting, choreographing, and dancing. The American may only be in his 30s. Still, his experience within the entertainment industry spans over two decades, and he has made the most of it to garner popularity in the entertainment industry.

Derek Hough's profile summary

Birth name: Derek Bruce Hough

Derek Bruce Hough Date of birth : 17th of May, 1985

: 17th of May, 1985 Age : 36 years old (as of 2021)

: 36 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Singer, dancer, author, actor, and choreographer

: Singer, dancer, author, actor, and choreographer Famous for: Emerging champion for a record six times in the Dancing with the Stars show

Emerging champion for a record six times in the show Birthplace/hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Nationality : American

: American Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : White

: White Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Height : 5 feet and 10 inches

: 5 feet and 10 inches Weight : 76 kilograms

: 76 kilograms Body build: Athletic

Athletic Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Parents : Mari Anne and Bruce Hough

: Mari Anne and Bruce Hough Siblings : Juliann, Sharee, Katherine, and Marabeth

: Juliann, Sharee, Katherine, and Marabeth Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship Previous dating: Shannon Elizabeth, Lauren Conrad, Nikki Reed, Nina Dobrev, and Cheryl Cole

Shannon Elizabeth, Lauren Conrad, Nikki Reed, Nina Dobrev, and Cheryl Cole Spouse : Hayley Erbert

: Hayley Erbert Education : Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts

: Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts Instagram account : @derekhough

: @derekhough Twitter account: @derekhough

Background information

The actor and dancer was born on the 17th of May, 1985, in the Salt Lake City of Utah, United States. So, how old is Derek Hough? Celebrity dancer Derek Hough's age is currently 36 years. His parents are Mari Anne and Bruce Hough, and he has three older sisters: Sharee, Marabeth and Katherine, and a younger sister and future dance partner, Juliann.

Derek Hough's education

During his studies, his parents decided to send him to England with a professional dancing couple, Corky and Shirley Ballas. During this period, he was 10 years old. Interestingly, what started as a getaway turned into over a decade of dancing tutorials and eventually emerged into the spotlight for Derek.

The couple that Derek went to stay with in London, England, were dance coaches who spotted little Derek's dancing talent on one of their American tours. Fortunately for him, the couple has a son, Mark, who also dances and sings. The boys attended the famous and oldest British dancing school, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

More so, the boys and Derek's younger sister were best friends and created a pop music group known as 2B1G, an acronym for two boys and one girl. They performed at dancing competitions in the United States and the United Kingdom.

How much is Derek Hough worth?

For a man whose career is majorly about dance shows, Derek has an impressive net worth estimated at $8 million. This large fortune is from a blend of lucrative careers in acting, writing, singing and most of all, dancing. But then, how did it all start?

Dancing career

Hough started dancing when he was a young lad but gained popularity when he appeared on ABC's show, Dancing with the Stars, in 2007. Before this time, the prolific dancer was overall champion at the WDSF, World Latin Championship in 2002. One year later, the Blonde artiste won the Blackpool U21 Latin title in the company of Aneta Piotrowska.

Derek Hough's Dancing with the Stars appearances began in 2007 and ended in 2016. He took the dancing stage with celebrities like Shannon Elizabeth, Brooke Burke, Jennie Garth, Lil Kim, and Joanna Krupa during this period. He is a six-time winner on the show.

At the end of his time on Dancing with the Stars, Derek was a judge on World of Dance, an NBC dance competition series. He was part of the show between 2017 and 2020. After that, he returned to ABC's Dancing with the Stars show as a replacement for former Judge Len Goodman.

Acting career

The dancer is also a good stage actor with plays and movie credits to his name. His first ever movie appearance was as a young boy in Harry Potter, where he played a minor role. Some of Derek Hough's movies and TV shows, as well as stage performances, include titles like:

Jesus Christ Superstar

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Burn the Floor

Footloose: The Musical

Make Your Move

Better With You

Nashville

Hairspray Live!

High School Musical: The Musical

Jane the Virgin

Writing career

The blue-eyed dancer has also proved his mettle in the writing world with his bestselling memoir, Taking The Lead: Lessons from a Life in Motion.

Hough is one of the most famous dancers and choreographers out there. Derek Hough's Emmy nominations are eleven, and he recently won his third Emmy award in 2021.

Derek Hough's Las Vegas show was a massive success as it was sold out. The show, Derek Hough: No Limit, took place at The Venetian in Las Vegas, United States, and started on the 22nd of September and ended on the 21st of November, 2021.

Is Derek Hough married?

The blonde actor and dancer is not married although he has had several relationships. He is currently in a 5-year relationship with fellow dancer, Hayley Erbert.

Derek and Hayley met in 2014 and have been inseparable since then. However, the possibility of Hayley becoming Derek Hough's wife is quite high, considering the cute pictures they share online.

Although they live together in Los Angeles, you can catch some of their lovey-dovey activities on Derek Hough's TikTok. Nevertheless, everyone awaits when Derek Hough's wedding date would be announced.

Derek Hough's net worth shows that it does not matter what you do but how you do it. He has helped to portray that a career path in dancing is not a wrong turn as long as you have the passion and are willing to work hard to showcase your talent.

