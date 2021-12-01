Parag Agrawal: Age, wife, twitter CEO, education, salary, religion, profiles

Parag Agrawal is an American-based Indian technology executive. He came into the limelight after being appointed Twitter CEO in November 2021 to replace the organization's co-founder Jack Dorsey. The computer scientist started as a software engineer in 2011 and has been rising through the ranks. Please keep reading to know more about him.

Parag Agrawal's new position puts India on the world map again after producing several intellectuals who have changed global technology consumption. Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella and Google-parent Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai are also Indian natives. Agrawal is also one of the youngest CEO of a Fortune 500 company at 37. So why was Parag Agrawal the perfect replacement for Jack Dorsey?

Early life and family

How old is Parag Agrawal? The newly appointed Twitter CEO was born on 21st May 1984 in Ajmer, India and is 37 years old in 2021. Parag Agrawal's parents were also intellectuals. His dad worked at the Indian Department of Atomic Energy as a senior executive, while his mom was a school teacher.

Parag Agrawal's education and qualifications

The new Twitter CEO holds a B.Tech Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He later relocated to the United States, where he obtained a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University in California.

Is Parag Agrawal married?

The Indian born computer scientist is a happily married man. His spouse is Vineeta Agrawal, a physician and adjunct clinical professor at Stanford Medicine. She is also a venture capital investor with Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm.

Vineeta is also a learned Indian with an undergraduate degree from Stanford University, an MD from Harvard Medical School, and a PhD from Harvard University. Parag and his wife have a son together and currently live in San Francisco, California.

Career

The Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey named Parag Agrawal as his successor after stepping down on Monday, 29th November 2021. In an internal memo shared on Twitter, Dorsey said Parag understands how the company runs and what needs to be done. The two have worked closely, and Agrawal was pivotal in Jack's Project Bluesky intended to make different social media platforms interact similarly to email.

Agrawal is tasked with ensuring Twitter's goals for its business model are realized. The micro-blogging company is working on new revenue streams to augment its ads business, as revealed by senior analyst Jasmine Engberg. He will also face increased scrutiny in terms of regulations revolving around false information and hate speech.

The Indian-born computer engineer has been working at the social network since 2011. He came in as a software engineer and was later promoted to chief technology officer (CTO) in 2017. He was an instrumental CTO to the micro-blogging company until his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer in late November 2021.

According to his company profile, he was the first Distinguished Engineer after his exemplary performance across revenue and consumer engineering in 2016 and 2017. The Indian executive previously worked at Microsoft, AT&T Labs, and Yahoo!

Parag Agrawal's net worth

What is the salary of Parag Agrawal? The 37-year-old engineer will take home a yearly salary of $1 million, as revealed in Twitter's documents filed with SEC. In addition, he will receive an annual performance bonus worth 150% of the salary, a stock bonus of $12.5 million in 16 equal quarterly increments starting 1st February 2022.

Parag Agrawal's salary is much higher than his predecessor, Jack, who preferred low pay to show Twitter's commitment to its long-term potential to create value. Parag's net worth is estimated at $49.3 million, according to PeopleAi.

Parag Agrawal is now a household name, not only in India but the entire world, as he takes on the reigns of one of the world's most used social media platforms. With his impeccable experience and qualification, Twitter is certainly in the right hands.

