Carrie Ann Inaba's net worth, age, children, husband, shows, illness, profiles

What is Carrie Ann Inaba's net worth? This is a question many of her fans have been asking following her successful entertainment career. But exactly who is Carrie Ann Inaba? She is a celebrated American dancer, singer, choreographer, actress and game show host. She rose to prominence as a judge on ABC's Dancing with the stars. This article has everything about her net worth and other exciting details. Read more to find out!

How old is Carrie Ann Inaba? She was born on January 5, 1968, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Therefore, Carrie Ann Inaba's age is 53 years as of 2021. She co-hosted and moderated the CBS Daytime talk show, The Talk, from 2019 to 2021. This article has more about Carrie Ann Inaba's net worth, age, children, profiles, health, and much more. See more here!

Carrie Ann Inaba profiles

Сеlеbrаtеd Nаmе: Саrrіе Аnn Іnаbа

Саrrіе Аnn Іnаbа Full Nаmе: Саrrіе Аnn Іnаbа

Саrrіе Аnn Іnаbа Gеndеr: Fеmаlе

Fеmаlе Аgе: 54 уеаrѕ оld in 2021

54 уеаrѕ оld in 2021 Віrth Dаtе: Јаnuаrу 5, 1968

Јаnuаrу 5, 1968 Віrth Рlасе : Ноnоlulu, Наwаіі, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ

: Ноnоlulu, Наwаіі, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn

Аmеrісаn Carrie Ann Inaba height: 1.67 m

1.67 m Carrie Ann Inaba wеіght : 55 kg

: 55 kg Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Ѕіngle

Ѕіngle Сhіldrеn: Nо

Nо Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Аmеrісаn tеlеvіѕіоn реrѕоnаlіtу, dаnсеr, сhоrеоgrарhеr, асtrеѕѕ, аnd ѕіngеr

Аmеrісаn tеlеvіѕіоn реrѕоnаlіtу, dаnсеr, сhоrеоgrарhеr, асtrеѕѕ, аnd ѕіngеr Nеt Wоrth іn 2021 : $12 mіllіоn

: $12 mіllіоn Carrie Ann Inaba Instagram : @carrieanninaba

: @carrieanninaba Carrie Ann Inaba Twitter: @carrieanninaba

Early life

What is Carrie Ann Inaba's ethnicity? She is of Japanese, Chinese, and Irish ancestry and is the youngest of two children. While growing up, she would play the hula, and perform native Hawaiian and other dance forms. She also played the piano and violin and sang in the choir. Her parents were Rodney, her father, and her mother, Patty Inaba.

Carrie Ann Inaba's education

She was an average student in school who loved to take part in outdoor activities. She attended Hanahaouli School and then Punahou School. Later in life, she attended Sophia University, Irvine, before graduating from California University, Los Angeles, with a Bachelor's degree in world arts and cultures.

Carrie Ann Inaba's children

In an interview, she said she would love to be a mom. However, she was quick to disclose that she was nervous about becoming a single parent. She, however, considers adopting children.

Carrie Ann Inaba's husband

Is Carrie Ann Inaba in a relationship? She was rumoured to be dating Artem Chigvinstev, a Russian dancer who was fourteen years younger than her. They dated for a couple of months, but their relationship did not last.

After that, she was engaged to Jesse Sloan. They dated, and after a few months, Sloan proposed to her on stage. Their marriage was just a month away when they ended their relationship due to personal reasons that they did not disclose to the public.

She was engaged to actor Robb Derringer two years later, but their union did not last long. They ended their relationship a year later. Carrie Ann Inaba's dating history can only be described as fascinating. Since then, she has not been involved in any known relationship.

Career

She became a backup dancer for various famous performers. In 1993, her name shot to fame when she was the solo dancer on the Girlie Show World Tour, by the renowned Madonna.

In 2005, she was fortunate to be among the four judges on the Dancing with the Stars show. Carrie Ann Inaba's Dancing with the stars offered great opportunities as her skills caught the attention of famous singers, producers and corporates.

Her first appearance was in the movie Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. Below is a summary of her appearances:

TV

1990–1992: In Living Colour

1999: Jack & Jill

2000–2001: Nikki

2005–present: Dancing with the Stars

2009: Hannah Montana

2010–2011: 1 vs 100

Films

1995: Lord of Illusions

1995: Showgirls

1999: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

1999: American Virgin

2002: Austin Powers in Goldmember

Carrie Ann Inaba's illness

Carrie Ann Inaba's health has been a concern for many people, especially her fans. So the big question is, what disease does Carrie Ann Inaba have? She stated she has a vision of 20/750 which is corrected with eyeglasses and contact lenses.

However, she also said she suffers from spinal stenosis, which she thinks began with a neck injury she sustained during gymnastics when she was eight years old.

She also suffers from Sjogren syndrome, a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease that destroys moisture-producing glands. In addition, on September 17, 2019, she was diagnosed with Lupus. She also has chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, and chronic pain.

On December 10, 2020, it was reported that she tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, she later recovered.

Net worth

Her primary source of income has been from acting, choreography, dancing, and public appearances. Through her eminent career, she has amassed vast wealth. She has a net worth estimated at $12 million.

Above is everything you would love to know about Carrie Ann Inaba's net worth, career, age, health, and much more. Her love of dance brought her to work as one of the first on-camera choreographers as the wave of reality shows began to take TV by storm. Her diverse career and versatility as a performer give her a unique ability to help others realize their dancing abilities and incorporate them into their lives.

