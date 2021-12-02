A Touch of Love teasers for December 2021: Bihaan marries his brother's fiancé

Most people take a breather from work and other obligations in December to rejuvenate their energy. Hence, it is the best time to watch your favourite soapies with your loved ones. Be assured that A Touch of Love teasers for December 2021 will influence you to add this show to your list of Indian drama series to watch this month.

Glow TV will take a break from airing soapies from Monday, 27th December to Friday, 31st December. Instead, the channel will air a unique program called A Holiday Movie Marathon. Your beloved drama series will resume on Monday, 3rd January 2022.

December episodes of A Touch of Love India series

Glow TV has not been available on OpenView since October 2021. Meanwhile, its contract with Multichoice that ended on 31st March 2018, was renewed on 17th November 2021. Therefore, you can now watch Glow TV's A Touch of Love series on DStv channel 167. Here is what you should expect from this show in December:

Wednesday, 1st December 2021

Episode 72

Thapki requests Dhruv to call off the wedding to protect himself from future pain. However, he assures her that they will get married and be happy.

Episode 73

Some ladies praise Vasundhara's future daughter-in-law for being beautiful. Later, Vasundhara overhears the same people mocking Thapki for being a stutter.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021

Episode 74

Thapki checks on Dhruv at his hotel after discovering that the cops want to raid that place.

Episode 75

Aditi and Poonam worry about the missing Thapki. Therefore, they inform her family to help them look for her.

Friday, 3rd December 2021

Episode 76

Someone employs Bihaan to tear apart Dhruv and his fiancé. Will the love birds break up?

Episode 77

Vasundhara coerces Bihaan into making Dhruv and Thapki end their relationship.

Monday, 6th December 2021

Episode 78

Dhruv's grandma pulls Chutki and Badki's legs, hoping they will give her the information she needs.

Episode 79

Dhruv's fiancé tells Aditi that she fears Bihaan is trying to stop her wedding.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021

Episode 80

A stranger suddenly claims to be Dhruv's wife when the wedding procession arrives at Thapki's home.

Episode 81

While Dhruv promises never to leave the love of his life, Vasundhara also promises Bihaan that she will ruin the wedding by all means.

Wednesday, 8th December 2021

Episode 82

Vasundhara and Bihaan's presence creates tension at the wedding. Will their plan succeed?

Episode 83

Dhruv fights Bihaan for locking him up. Will he be able to break out of the room and get to the wedding venue on time?

Thursday, 9th December 2021

Episode 84

Guests panic when Dhruv does not show up at the wedding venue, yet it is getting late. Therefore, Bihaan volunteers to step in as the groom.

Episode 85

When Dhruv finally arrives at the wedding venue, he is surprised and upset when Bihaan informs him that he has married Thapki.

Friday, 10th December 2021

Episode 86

Dhruv visits Kiran at the hospital. He requests him to help Thapki break her fast. Will Dhruv do it?

Episode 87

The scared Thapki runs into Bihaan's room when she spots a cockroach outside of Dhruv's room.

Monday, 13th December 2021

Episode 88

Thapki asks Dhruv why he did not enter Bihaan's room to check on her. Later, Vasundhara advises Dhruv to tell Thapki the truth before it is too late.

Episode 89 Part 1

Some women in the neighbourhood visit Thapki. Preeti and Suman discover she is now Bihaan's wife after seeing their wedding album.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021

Episode 89 Part 2

How will Thapki and her family react when Dhruv tells them what led to her getting married to Bihaan?

Episode 90

Balvinder and the family try to stop the infuriated Thapki from moving out of Dhruv's house.

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

Episode 91

Aditi decorates Diwakar's clothes with paint Nimmi gave her as a wedding gift. Later, Thapki bumps into Diwakar on her way home. The man insults her family for using her to make money.

Episode 92

Chutki explains to Badki why Thapki's parents must know how Bihaan and their daughter's marriage happened.

Thursday, 16th December 2021

Episode 93

Varun and Krishnakanth visit Thapki's home for post-wedding rituals. Chutki hides a photo in the pack of sweets before gifting the package to Thapki.

Episode 94

While Balvinder requests Dhruv to bring Thapki in front of the guests, Bihaan notices a picture under Krishnakanth's seat.

Friday, 17th December 2021

Episode 95

Krishnakanth loses the courage to expose what led to Bihaan's marriage. Meanwhile, Diwakar plans to tell the truth when he comes across Thapki's wedding photo.

Episode 96

Thapki begs her family to let Vasundhara and Balvinder take her away from home to preserve respect between their families.

Monday, 20th December 2021

Episode 97

Krishnakanth assures the worried Poonam that Bihaan's wife is mature enough to take care of herself.

Episode 98

Bihaan argues with Thapki for trying to be sweet and caring towards him. Elsewhere, the press interviews Dhruv regarding how Bihaan ruined his wedding with Thapki.

Tuesday, 21st December 2021

Episode 99

A journalist asks Thapki if she was forced to marry Bihaan. What is her response?

Episode 100

Bihaan is upset when Badki interrupts Thapki's meditation time and asks her to read some trending news in a magazine.

Wednesday, 22nd December 2021

Episode 101

Bihaan argues with Thapki for damaging his bike with glue. Luckily, the fight ends when they suddenly get stuck in each other's arms.

Episode 102

Aditi is disappointed in Diwakar for flirting with a stranger. Therefore, she sets a trap for him. Will Aditi bring to light his shameful secret?

Thursday, 23rd December 2021

Episode 103

Chutki learns from the radio that crying opens and strengthens a singer's vocals. Therefore, she decides to make Thapki cry.

Episode 104

Diwakar plans a meeting with some woman on the phone, unaware that Aditi picked the call. Meanwhile, Chutki records Thapki's voice and plays the audio to Vasundhara. Will she believe Thapki's stuttering condition has stopped?

Friday, 24th December 2021

Episode 105

Women in the neighbourhood tease Vasundhara after hearing the stuttering Thapki singing. Later, Guruma compliments Thapki's outstanding character despite being a stutter.

Episode 106

Guruma overhears Thapki and Bihaan arguing over getting a divorce. Meanwhile, they are only angry at each other because Bihaan does not want to clean the mess he created in his room.

Vasundhara

She feels embarrassed when women laugh at her for having a stutter as a future daughter-in-law. Since Dhruv is Vasundhara's favourite child, she embarks on stopping the wedding.

Bihaan

He follows his mother's orders by locking Dhruv in a room on his wedding day. As a result, a fight ensues between them and leads to Dhruv collapsing. Vasundhara takes advantage of the situation. She forces Bihaan to pretend he is the groom and marry Thapki.

Thapki

Chutki makes her cry while singing, hoping her vocals will open and stop the stuttering. Later, Thapki and Bihaan's argument over him cleaning his room goes out of hand. Guruma overhears them shouting about ending their marriage.

Watch all the scenes discussed in A Touch of Love teasers for December 2021 on Glow TV. If you do not have DStv, tune in on China's StarTimes and StarSat (channel 570) on weekdays at 18h00.

Source: Briefly.co.za