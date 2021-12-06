Who is Xavier Musk? Age, mother, height, education, profiles, net worth

Xavier Musk is an American celebrity child best known for his association with one of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk. His father is best known for being a business magnate, engineer and industrial designer. He is also the CTO, CEO, chief designer and founder of SpaceX. He is also an early investor, product architect and CEO of Tesla, Inc., and he is affiliated with Open AI and The Boring Company.

Xavier Musk was thrust into the limelight by the association with the business mogul. While most people are obsessed with his father's business moves, others are interested in knowing how it feels like to be close to him. Therefore, these details about Xavier Musk unpack his life and the dynamics of the family.

Xavier Musk's profiles

Celebrity Name: Xavier Musk

Famous for: Elon Musk's son

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 15th April 2004

Xavier birthday: 15th April

Age: 17 years as of December 2021

Zodiac sign: Aries

Place of birth: Los Angeles, United States of America

Nationality: American

Religion: Christian

Ethnicity: Mixed

Estimated net worth: $1.5 million

Height in centimetres: 162 cm

Height in inches: 5'4"

Weight in kilograms: 50 kg

Weight in pounds: 110 Ibs

Shoe size: 7.5 (US)

Body type: Slim

Hair colour: Blonde

Eye colour: Black

Father: Elon Musk

Mother: Justine Wilson

Siblings: Griffin, Kai, Saxon, Damian and Æ A-Xii

Instagram: xaviermusk

Xavier Musk's biography

Xavier's birth was a blessing, bringing healing to his mother. Two months after his parents lost his elder brother to SIDS, he was conceived. His parents rarely talk about him or any of his siblings, so these details unmask what we know about him.

Xavier Musk's age

He was born on 15th April 2004 in the United States of America to Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world, and Justine Wilson. He was conceived through the IVF method. As of December 2021, he is seventeen years old.

Xavier Musk's mother

Justine Wilson, his mother, is a Canadian author and the business mogul's first wife. Justine met her husband while attending Queen's University in Ontario. They officially got married in 2003. In 2002, their first child, Nevada Alexander, succumbed to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at ten weeks.

After the tragic ordeal, the couple decided to use IVF to continue the family. Xavier and Griffin Musk were born in April 2004. So, if you were wondering, are Griffin musk and Xavier musk twins? Yes, they are.

Justin and Elon had a set of triplets, Kai, axon and Damian, in 2006. They got divorced in 2008. Nonetheless, they share custody of their five sons. It is unclear whether Justine has been in another relationship after the divorce. On the other hand, the business mogul has been involved with Talulah Riley. He later dated Claire Elise Boucher, who gave birth to their son, X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020. In September 2021, the business mogul confirmed that they were semi-separated.

Xavier Musk's education

Where does Xavier Musk go to school? He attends Ad Astra School, a private school that his father funds. His brothers also go to the same school.

Xavier Musk's height

Xavier's body type is slim. He is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 50 kg.

Xavier Musk's net worth

He is still in high school, so he is not working yet. However, most sources allege that his net worth is approximately $1.5 million.

These details about Xavier Musk settle every dilemma and answer every question about the billionaire's son.

