Sebastian Vettel’s net worth, age, parents, salary, split, wins, teams, profiles

Sebastian Vettel is a multiple award-winning athlete. The Formula One (F1) racer won four consecutive World Drivers' Championship titles between 2010 and 2013. In addition, he has raced with the world’s top F1 drivers in his career, making a name for himself. So, how much is Sebastian Vettel’s net worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Aston Martin F1 Team looks on as the prototype for the 2022 F1 season is unveiled during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Do you know that Vettel won his first Grand Prix in 2007 at 19? Interestingly, he collected his first World Championship point in the same event. No doubt, he has an outstanding track record worth envying. Aside from racing, Sebastian is a husband and father. Here is more about him worth knowing.

Sebastian Vettel's profile summary

Birth name: Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel Nicknames: Seb, Baby Schumi, New Schumacher

Seb, Baby Schumi, New Schumacher Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3rd July 1987

3rd July 1987 Age: 34 years old (as of 2021)

34 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Heppenheim, Germany

Heppenheim, Germany Current residence: Thurgau, north-eastern Switzerland

Thurgau, north-eastern Switzerland Nationality: German

German Height in feet: 5 ft 9 in

5 ft 9 in Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Father: Norbert

Norbert Mother: Heike

Heike Children: Emilie, Matilda

Emilie, Matilda Siblings: Fabian, Melanie, Stefanie

Fabian, Melanie, Stefanie Marital status: Married

Married Ex-partner: Hanna Prater

Hanna Prater Education: Heppenheim Middle School, Starkenburg-Gymnаsium

Heppenheim Middle School, Starkenburg-Gymnаsium Profession: F1 driver

F1 driver First win: 2008 Italian Grand Prix

2008 Italian Grand Prix Net worth: $140 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Sebastian Vettel’s biography

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and BMW Sauber talks to the media during the launch of the BMW Sauber F1.07 2007 Challenger at Feria de Valencia on January 16, 2007, in Valencia, Spain. Photo: Paul Gilham

Source: Getty Images

The F1 racer was born in Heppenheim, Germany. So, where does Sebastian Vettel live now? At the moment, he resides in Thurgau, north-eastern Switzerland.

The names of Sebastian Vettel's parents are Norbert and Heike. Like any other family, they have been supportive of his career from the start. He graduated from Starkenburg Gymnаsium. While growing up, he looked up to great athletes such as Michael Jordan, Michael Schumacher, and Michael Jackson.

He has three known siblings – one younger brother and two older sisters. The name of his brother is Fabian, while the names of his sisters are Melanie and Stefanie. Like him, Fabian is an upcoming F1 racer with a promising career. But, on the other hand, little is known about his sisters.

How old is Sebastian Vettel?

Sebastian Vettel's age is 34 years in 2021. He was born on 3rd July 1987.

Career achievements

Aston Martin F1 Team, Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Aston Martin F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP kneel in support of the We Race As One initiative. Photo: Andrej Isakovic

Source: Getty Images

Sebastian is a successful F1 driver. His passion for racing started at the age of three and he was into karting. In 1998, he joined the Red Bull Junior Team and won several titles. In 2004, he was declared the 2004 Formula BMW ADAC championship winner.

In 2006, he was selected to be BMW’s test care driver. In the same year, he competed in the 2006 Formula 3 Euro Series and 2006 Masters of Formula 3.

He made his debut in 2007 in the 2007 United States Grand Prix. Notably, he recorded impressive results.

Between 2007 and 2008, he raced for Toro Rosso. He served as a replacement for Scott Speed. He competed in the 2008 Italian Grand Prix during the same period, recording his first win.

In 2009, he joined the Red Bull team. He took David Coulthard’s position in the team at the start of the 2009 season. During his stay in the team, he managed to become the youngest world’s champion. He also made the most successful title defences and poles in a season.

Between 2015 and 2020, he raced for the Ferrari team. Currently, he is in the Aston Martin F1 Team. He replaced Sergio Pérez, who left for the Red Bull team.

Sebastian Vettel's teams

In summary, below are the F1 teams he has raced for since launching his career in 2007. They include:

Scuderia Toro Rosso / AlphaTauri

BMW Sauber

Red Bull Racing

Mucke Motorsport

Ferrari

Carlin Motorsport

Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Sebastian Vettel's wins and championships

Overall, he has recorded 53 wins and four world championships with the Red Bull team. Sebastian Vettel's Championships titles include:

Second-placed Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Aston Martin F1 Team celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring in 2021, in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Florion Goga

Source: Getty Images

2010 Formula One World Championship

2011 Formula One World Championship

2012 Formula One World Championship

2013 Formula One World Championship

What is Sebastian Vettel’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the German F1 racer has a staggering net worth of $140 million. He has earned this wealth competing in various F1 competitions since he officially debuted for his career in 2007.

So, who is the richest Formula 1 driver? Lewis Hamilton is the highest-earning F1 driver in 2021. According to Forbes, he leads on the list with an annual salary of $62 million inclusive of bonuses. Interestingly, his base salary alone is $55 million.

How much is Sebastian Vettel's salary?

In 2018, he was the highest-paid F1 driver in the 2018 F1 season. He bagged an annual salary of $42 million. During the time, he was racing for the Ferrari team.

Sebastian Vettel's height and weight

The top tier Germany F1 driver stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall. Also, he weighs around 150 pounds, which is approximately 68 kg.

Who is Sebastian Vettel's wife?

Seb Vettel (L) and his girlfriend Hanna Prater look at the playing field during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Valencia CF on February 19, 2012. Photo: JOSEP LAGO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He is legally married to a beautiful lady named Hanna Prater. Unlike him, she is a former industrial design student. The lovebirds allegedly met in middle school and tied the knot in 2019. They dated for a considerably long time before making it official through a wedding.

The couple has since been blessed with two beautiful children. Their names are Emilie and Matilda.

Did Sebastian Vettel's and Hanna Prater split?

Is Sebastian Vettel still married? Yes. The German F1 driver is still together with Hanna Prater. However, neither of them has come out to confirm or discredit rumours about their split.

Sebastian Vettel’s net worth will, undoubtedly, continue to grow in the future. Since making his debut, he has demonstrated to the world that he has all it takes to be the best in Formula One racing. He has raced for top teams such as the Redbull Racing, Ferrari, and BMW Sauber teams.

READ ALSO: Julianne Hough's net worth, age, spouse, height, movies and TV shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published another exciting piece about Julianne Hough. She is an American professional dancer who dabbles in acting and singing.

As of 2021, she was crowned the winner of Dancing With the Stars twice. Read the article for more details about her, including her whopping net worth!

Source: Briefly.co.za