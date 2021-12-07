Burna Boy's net worth, age, parents, amapiano, awards, songs, profiles
The world is full of famous people celebrated for their various deeds that positively impact society. One such person is Burna Boy. Who is Burna Boy? He is a celebrated Nigerian afro-fusion singer and songwriter. This article talks more about Burna Boy's net worth, awards, songs, parents, age, and rise in the music industry. Keep reading to find out more!
What is Burna Boy's net worth? This is a question many of his fans keep asking following his successful music career. Besides, he is also the CEO of the Spaceship Entertainment record label and enjoys both international and local popularity.
Burna Boy's profile and bio
- Birth name: Damini Ogulu
- Stage name: Burna Boy
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: July 2, 1991
- Age: 30 years
- Birthplace: Rivers State, Nigeria
- Nationality: Nigerian
- Genre: Pop, Art Pop, Hi-Hop, Folk Pop
- Record label: Spaceship Entertainment
- Religion: Christianity
- Ethnicity: Black
- Height: 176 cm
- Weight: 70 kg
- Hair colour: Dark
- Eye colour: Dark
- Burna Boy's Instagram: @burnaboygram
- Burna Boy's Twitter: @burnaboy
- Net worth: $20 million
Early life
How old is Burna Boy? Burna Boy, whose birth name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, was born on July 2, 1991. Therefore, Burna Boy's age is 30 years as of 2021. He was born and bred in Port Harcourt before his family relocated to Lagos.
If you are a fan of his music, you will realize his songs have a fusion of Yoruba, Igbo, and pidgin English. That is mainly influenced by the environment he grew up in. So, what is Burna Boy's tribe? Given that his middle name is in Yoruba, there are speculations that he is from the Yoruba ethnic group.
He comes from a family that has been correlated with prominence and music from time immemorial. His grandfather, Benson Idonije, was a famous jazz music lover. Besides, Benson was the first to manage Fela Kuti, the remarkable world-renowned musician.
Burna Boy's parents
Who is Burna Boy's father? The father is called Ogulu, and the mother is Bose. The father was famous for managing a welding company, and his mother worked as a translator for the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce.
Siblings
The celebrated artist grew up amidst two sisters, namely Ronami Ogulu and Jehovah-Nissi Ogulu. He is the oldest of the three, and his sisters are doing well independently.
Girlfriend
Who is Burnaboy's girlfriend? Although he is not officially married, the African Giant is with the British Jamaican Rapper Stefflon Don.
Education
He attended Montessori primary, together with his two sisters. Later, he moved to Lagos and enrolled at Corona Secondary. He performed well and qualified to join the University of Sussex in London to pursue Media Technology. However, he did not complete his studies, torn between focusing on music and studies.
Career
The multi-talented Nigerian singer, dancer, songwriter, and rapper started practising music way back when he was just 10 years.
His entry into the music arena was highly influenced by his grandfather, who was very intelligible on matters concerning music.
His breakthrough came in 2012 after dropping his hit single, Like to Party, from his opening studio album LIFE. The single made him known not only in his home country but also worldwide.
In 2015, he set up his Space Entertainment Record Label. Nine months later, he released his second album titled On a Spaceship.
Burnaboy albums
- 2013: LIFE
- 2015: On a Spaceship
- 2018: Outside
- 2018: On the Law
- 2019: African Giant
- 2020: Twice as Tall
Burna Boy's songs list
- 2018: Killin Dem
- 2019: Anybody
- 2012: Like to Party
- 2012: Tonight
- 2013: Run my Race
- 2013: Yawa Dey
- 2013: Won Da Mo
- 2019: Dangote
- 2014: Check and Balance
- 2017: Heaven's Gate
- 2017: Ye
- 2018: Gbona
- 2020: Odogwu
- 2020: Wonderful
- 2020: Monsters You Made
- 2020: Real Life
Burna Boy's awards
- Nominated for the Next Rated in 2013 Headies awards
- The Best Pop act in the 2013 South South Music Awards
- The Best New Act in the MTV Africa Music awards
- Song of the Year at the Soundcity Awards 2018
- The Listener's Choice at the Soundcity Awards 2018
- African Artiste of the Year at the Soundcity Awards 2018
- Best Male MVP at the Soundcity Awards 2018
- Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards
Net worth
He is arguably one of the richest musicians in Nigeria. His wealth can be seen in his vast collection of posh cars. Besides, he showed off his newly acquired mansion, a luxurious 8 bedroom House in Lekki, Lagos. According to Forbes, he is estimated to have a net worth of $20 million. His primary source of income comes from the digital sales of his albums, songs, with over one billion streams across all digital platforms. Besides, he boasts of multi-million endorsement deals that add to his vast wealth.
Above is every detail you would love to know about Burna Boy's net worth and other interesting information. Also known as the African Giant, as he proudly calls himself, he is undoubtedly one of the top Nigerian singers who has taken the Nigerian music industry to the world. Briefly.co.za wishes him the best in his career and life endeavours.
