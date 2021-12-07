Burna Boy's net worth, age, parents, amapiano, awards, songs, profiles

The world is full of famous people celebrated for their various deeds that positively impact society. One such person is Burna Boy. Who is Burna Boy? He is a celebrated Nigerian afro-fusion singer and songwriter. This article talks more about Burna Boy's net worth, awards, songs, parents, age, and rise in the music industry. Keep reading to find out more!

He is the CEO of the Spaceship Entertainment record label.

Source: Instagram

What is Burna Boy's net worth? This is a question many of his fans keep asking following his successful music career. Besides, he is also the CEO of the Spaceship Entertainment record label and enjoys both international and local popularity. This article has everything about Burna Boy's amapiano, wealth, music journey, family, and much more. Read more here!

Burna Boy's profile and bio

Birth name: Damini Ogulu

Damini Ogulu Stage name : Burna Boy

: Burna Boy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: July 2, 1991

July 2, 1991 Age: 30 years

30 years Birthplace: Rivers State, Nigeria

Rivers State, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Genre: Pop, Art Pop, Hi-Hop, Folk Pop

Pop, Art Pop, Hi-Hop, Folk Pop Record label: Spaceship Entertainment

Spaceship Entertainment Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : Black

: Black Height: 176 cm

176 cm Weight: 70 kg

70 kg Hair colour: Dark

Dark Eye colour: Dark

Dark Burna Boy's Instagram: @burnaboygram

@burnaboygram Burna Boy's Twitter : @burnaboy

: @burnaboy Net worth: $20 million

Early life

His grandfather, Benson Idonije, was a famous jazz music lover. Besides, Benson was the first to manage Fela Kuti, the remarkable world-renowned musician.

Source: Instagram

How old is Burna Boy? Burna Boy, whose birth name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, was born on July 2, 1991. Therefore, Burna Boy's age is 30 years as of 2021. He was born and bred in Port Harcourt before his family relocated to Lagos.

If you are a fan of his music, you will realize his songs have a fusion of Yoruba, Igbo, and pidgin English. That is mainly influenced by the environment he grew up in. So, what is Burna Boy's tribe? Given that his middle name is in Yoruba, there are speculations that he is from the Yoruba ethnic group.

He comes from a family that has been correlated with prominence and music from time immemorial. His grandfather, Benson Idonije, was a famous jazz music lover. Besides, Benson was the first to manage Fela Kuti, the remarkable world-renowned musician.

Burna Boy's parents

Who is Burna Boy's father? The father is called Ogulu, and the mother is Bose. The father was famous for managing a welding company, and his mother worked as a translator for the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce.

Siblings

The celebrated artist grew up amidst two sisters, namely Ronami Ogulu and Jehovah-Nissi Ogulu. He is the oldest of the three, and his sisters are doing well independently.

Girlfriend

Who is Burnaboy's girlfriend? Although he is not officially married, the African Giant is with the British Jamaican Rapper Stefflon Don.

Education

He attended Montessori primary, together with his two sisters. Later, he moved to Lagos and enrolled at Corona Secondary. He performed well and qualified to join the University of Sussex in London to pursue Media Technology. However, he did not complete his studies, torn between focusing on music and studies.

Career

He is considered one of the most eminent, extraordinary, and bestselling African artists.

Source: UGC

The multi-talented Nigerian singer, dancer, songwriter, and rapper started practising music way back when he was just 10 years.

His entry into the music arena was highly influenced by his grandfather, who was very intelligible on matters concerning music.

His breakthrough came in 2012 after dropping his hit single, Like to Party, from his opening studio album LIFE. The single made him known not only in his home country but also worldwide.

In 2015, he set up his Space Entertainment Record Label. Nine months later, he released his second album titled On a Spaceship.

Burnaboy albums

2013: LIFE

2015: On a Spaceship

2018: Outside

2018: On the Law

2019: African Giant

2020: Twice as Tall

Burna Boy's songs list

2018: Killin Dem

2019: Anybody

2012: Like to Party

2012: Tonight

2013: Run my Race

2013: Yawa Dey

2013: Won Da Mo

2019: Dangote

2014: Check and Balance

2017: Heaven's Gate

2017: Ye

2018: Gbona

2020: Odogwu

2020: Wonderful

2020: Monsters You Made

2020: Real Life

Burna Boy's awards

Nominated for the Next Rated in 2013 Headies awards

The Best Pop act in the 2013 South South Music Awards

The Best New Act in the MTV Africa Music awards

Song of the Year at the Soundcity Awards 2018

The Listener's Choice at the Soundcity Awards 2018

African Artiste of the Year at the Soundcity Awards 2018

Best Male MVP at the Soundcity Awards 2018

Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Net worth

He comes from a family that has been correlated with prominence and music from time immemorial.

Source: Facebook

He is arguably one of the richest musicians in Nigeria. His wealth can be seen in his vast collection of posh cars. Besides, he showed off his newly acquired mansion, a luxurious 8 bedroom House in Lekki, Lagos. According to Forbes, he is estimated to have a net worth of $20 million. His primary source of income comes from the digital sales of his albums, songs, with over one billion streams across all digital platforms. Besides, he boasts of multi-million endorsement deals that add to his vast wealth.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Burna Boy's net worth and other interesting information. Also known as the African Giant, as he proudly calls himself, he is undoubtedly one of the top Nigerian singers who has taken the Nigerian music industry to the world. Briefly.co.za wishes him the best in his career and life endeavours.

