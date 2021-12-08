Michael Strahan's net worth, age, children, wife, career, height, salary, movies

Michael Strahan is a renowned American TV personality and a retired NFL athlete. He was one of the greatest defensive ends for NFL’s New York Giants from 1993 until his retirement in 2008 after 15 seasons. He still holds the record for highest sacks in a single season after gaining 22.5 sacks in 2001. Strahan's net worth has been increasing and in this article, we share the details.

Michael Strahan is an American TV personality and retired NFL athlete. Photo:@Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Michael still holds the legacy as one of the world’s greatest NFL players of his generation. He is a seven-time Pro-Bowler and one of the only four players ever to lead the NFL in sacks for two seasons. He also continues to make waves in the television industry and is the recipient of several awards, including two Daytime Emmy Awards.

So what makes Michael Strahan stand out? Herein is a detailed look at his personal life, career, and net worth.

Michael Strahan’s profiles summary and bio

Full name: Michael Anthony Strahan

Michael Anthony Strahan Date of birth: 21st November 1971

21st November 1971 Michael Strahan’s age: 50 years as of 21st November 2021

50 years as of 21st November 2021 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Michael Strahan’s height: 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m)

6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m) Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Divorced (twice)

Divorced (twice) Ex-wives: Wanda Hutchins (from 1992 to 1996), Jean Muggli (from 1999 to 2006)

Wanda Hutchins (from 1992 to 1996), Jean Muggli (from 1999 to 2006) Michael Strahan’s children: Four, including Michael Strahan Jr., Tanita, Sophia, and Isabella

Four, including Michael Strahan Jr., Tanita, Sophia, and Isabella Michael Strahan’s parents: Louise and Gene Strahan

Louise and Gene Strahan Siblings: Five

Five Education: Westbury High School, Texas Southern University

Westbury High School, Texas Southern University Profession: TV personality, entrepreneur, retired NFL athlete

TV personality, entrepreneur, retired NFL athlete NFL playing position: Defensive end

Defensive end Jersey number: 92

92 Instagram: @michaelstrahan

@michaelstrahan Twitter: @michaelstrahan

@michaelstrahan Facebook: @michaelstrahan92

@michaelstrahan92 Website: michaelstrahan.com

michaelstrahan.com Michael Strahan’s net worth: About $65 million in 2021

About $65 million in 2021 Michael Strahan’s salary: Approximately $17 million in 2021

Early life and family

The GMA host was born on 21st November 1971 in Houston, Texas and is 50 years in 2021. His parents are Gene Willie, a former boxer and Army Major and Louise Strahan, a basketball coach. He has five siblings and spent most of his early life in Germany, where his father served in the US Army.

He followed in the footsteps of his uncle Art Strahan, a retired NFL defensive lineman. He returned to the USA to join Westbury High School, where he played football that got him a scholarship to join Texas Southern University. He graduated from TSU in 1993 and kicked off his football career in the NFL.

Michael Strahan’s wife and children

The former NFL star with his twin daughters attending Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar. Photo: @Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

The NFL Hall of Famer has been in two marriages that ended in divorce. He tied the knot with his first partner Wanda Hutchins in 1992. Wanda is an entrepreneur, interior designer and decorator. They were together until 1996 and share two kids, son Michael Strahan Jr. and daughter Tanita.

He married Jean Muggli in 1999, and they went their separate ways in 2006. The couple welcomed twin daughters Sophia and Isabella into the world in December 2009. Since his second divorce, the retired NFL athlete has been in several relationships.

NFL career

The football analyst retired his number 92 NFL jersey in November 2021. Photo: @Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

The football analyst joined the New York Giants in 1993 and was here during the entire 15 seasons of his football career. He played his final NFL match in June 2008.

In 2014, the retired NFL athlete was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Michael Strahan’s jersey number 92 was retired by the New York Giants on 28th November 2021 while playing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Notable Michael Strahan’s stats that highlight his 15-year long career include;

Games played: 216

216 Tackles: 854

854 Sacks: 141.5

141.5 Interceptions: 4

4 Forced fumbles: 24

Television career

The former NFL athlete is a host on ABC's Good Morning America. Photo: @Heidi Gutman

Source: Getty Images

Since leaving the NFL in 2008, Strahan has become a popular name in America’s television. He joined Fox NFL Sunday in 2008 as a football analyst and later became a regular feature on Good Morning America. In 2018, he started hosting Thursday Night Football Pregame show on Fox and NFL Network alongside fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers Long and Bradshaw.

The former New York Giants star has two Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on Live! with Kelly and Michael (2012 to 2016). He became a full contributor to ABC’s Good Morning America in 2016.

Is Michael Strahan still on GMA?

Yes. He still co-hosts Good Morning America. He is also the host of ABC’s primetime game show, $100,000 Pyramid.

Apart from television, he has made cameos in top-rated Michael Strahan movies, including Charlie’s Angels and Magic Mike XXL. He is also a best-selling author and entrepreneur. He has a men’s clothing line launched in 2015 and sells the merchandise through J.C Penney.

How much is Michael Strahan worth?

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has made successful careers in the NFL and television. This has greatly multiplied his fortune over the years. His worth is estimated at $65 million in 2021, and he earns a salary that amounts to about $17 million.

Did Michael Strahan get his gap removed?

The Good Morning America host has a signature tooth gap. Photo: @Future Publishing

Source: Getty Images

Michael Strahan’s teeth are his signature feature with a tooth gap in the middle. On 1st April 2021, he posted a video that showed he had removed the gap, but it turned out to be an April Fools Day prank.

Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan has made numerous achievements as an athlete, entrepreneur, and TV personality. His work towards charitable courses is also admirable. He continues to create memorable adventures and, in December 2021, went to space with his Jersey and family heirlooms aboard Blue Origin NS-19.

