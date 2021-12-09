Who is Isabella Strahan? Age, height, school, TikTok, birthday, profiles
Michael Strahan is an American television personality, journalist, and former professional American football player famous for co-hosting the Good Morning America Show. Isabella Strahan is one of his daughters who rose to fame by associating with him. So, if you wish to find out more details about her and her life, check out these details for more.
Isabella Strahan is the TV personality's eldest daughter, born from his first marriage to Jean Muggli. Even though her parents divorced when she was two years old, they have actively been involved in raising her and her twin sister. This biography reveals intricate details about being a celebrity's daughter.
Isabella Strahan's profile
- Full name: Isabella Strahan
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 28th October 2004
- Age: 17 years of as of December 2021
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Current residence: North Carolina
- Height in cm: 164 cm
- Height in feet: 5'5"
- Weight in kg: 50 kg
- Weight in pounds: 110 lbs
- Hair colour: Honey brown
- Eye colour: Black
- Shoe size: 6
- Father: Michael Strahan
- Mother: Jean Muggli
- Twin sister: Sophia
- Other siblings: Tanita, Michael Strahan Jr.
- Grandparents: Louise and Gene
- Isabella Strahan's Instagram: isabella.strahan
- TikTok: isabellastrahan
Isabella Strahan's biography
Isabella was thrust into fame because of her father. Nonetheless, she has handled it graciously and shares snippets of her life on social media. These details address the not-so-popular information about her life.
Isabella Strahan's age
She was born on 28th October 2004 in the United States of America. She is one of the twins born to Jean and Michael. As of December 2021, she is 17 years old.
Isabella Strahan's birthday
She marks her birthday on 28th October every month.
Isabella Strahan's school
Currently, she is in a local high school in North Carolina. She is actively involved in sports in her school.
Isabella Strahan's TikTok
Even though she is focused on her studies, she enjoys a significant following on social media. For instance, on TikTok, she has more than 4,000 followers and 19,000 on Instagram.
Isabella Straham's height
The Good Morning America Show co-host Michael Strahan is a giant man at 6'5". Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that his children are equally tall. However, it is shocking to spot one of his youngest daughters, Isabella, standing shoulder to shoulder with her father.
How tall is Isabella Strahan? The teenage girl is approximately 5'5" tall. Her height has been instrumental in Isabella Strahan's volleyball performance.
Isabella Straham's net worth
Currently, she is focused on her education as she builds her career. She is obsessed with horse riding and takes part in horse riding competitions alongside her twin sister Sophia. Their father is highly supportive to them.
Isabella Straham is in the limelight because of her father's fame. Nonetheless, she has not let it get into her head. She pursues what sparks her soul and shares snippets of her life.
