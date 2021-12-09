Who is Isabella Strahan? Age, height, school, TikTok, birthday, profiles

Michael Strahan is an American television personality, journalist, and former professional American football player famous for co-hosting the Good Morning America Show. Isabella Strahan is one of his daughters who rose to fame by associating with him. So, if you wish to find out more details about her and her life, check out these details for more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The TV personality's daughter. Photo: @Themefam

Source: Facebook

Isabella Strahan is the TV personality's eldest daughter, born from his first marriage to Jean Muggli. Even though her parents divorced when she was two years old, they have actively been involved in raising her and her twin sister. This biography reveals intricate details about being a celebrity's daughter.

Isabella Strahan's profile

Full name: Isabella Strahan

Isabella Strahan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28th October 2004

28th October 2004 Age: 17 years of as of December 2021

17 years of as of December 2021 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Current residence: North Carolina

North Carolina Height in cm: 164 cm

164 cm Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Weight in kg: 50 kg

50 kg Weight in pounds: 110 lbs

110 lbs Hair colour: Honey brown

Honey brown Eye colour: Black

Black Shoe size: 6

6 Father: Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan Mother: Jean Muggli

Jean Muggli Twin sister: Sophia

Sophia Other siblings: Tanita, Michael Strahan Jr.

Tanita, Michael Strahan Jr. Grandparents: Louise and Gene

Louise and Gene Isabella Strahan's Instagram: isabella.strahan

isabella.strahan TikTok: isabellastrahan

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Isabella Strahan's biography

Isabella was thrust into fame because of her father. Nonetheless, she has handled it graciously and shares snippets of her life on social media. These details address the not-so-popular information about her life.

Isabella Strahan's age

She was born on 28th October 2004 in the United States of America. She is one of the twins born to Jean and Michael. As of December 2021, she is 17 years old.

Isabella Strahan's birthday

She marks her birthday on 28th October every month.

Isabella Strahan's school

Currently, she is in a local high school in North Carolina. She is actively involved in sports in her school.

Isabella Strahan's TikTok

Even though she is focused on her studies, she enjoys a significant following on social media. For instance, on TikTok, she has more than 4,000 followers and 19,000 on Instagram.

Isabella Straham's height

The TV personality and his twin daughters. Photo: @Themefam

Source: Facebook

The Good Morning America Show co-host Michael Strahan is a giant man at 6'5". Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that his children are equally tall. However, it is shocking to spot one of his youngest daughters, Isabella, standing shoulder to shoulder with her father.

How tall is Isabella Strahan? The teenage girl is approximately 5'5" tall. Her height has been instrumental in Isabella Strahan's volleyball performance.

Isabella Straham's net worth

Currently, she is focused on her education as she builds her career. She is obsessed with horse riding and takes part in horse riding competitions alongside her twin sister Sophia. Their father is highly supportive to them.

Isabella Straham is in the limelight because of her father's fame. Nonetheless, she has not let it get into her head. She pursues what sparks her soul and shares snippets of her life.

READ ALSO: Jenicka Lopez's age, siblings, parents, career, weight loss, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published motivating details about Jenicka Lopez. Jenicka is no new name to showbiz in America.

Jenicka Lopez sums up as a social media influencer, YouTuber, and reality TV show actress. It is impressive how she turned her significant following on social media into a burgeoning paycheck. Her biography sums up her journey and how she overcame her fears.

Source: Briefly.co.za