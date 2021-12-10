Erin Bradshaw is an Equestrian and reality television starlet known for her role on "The Bradshaw Bunch", which is debuted in 2020 and is based around her father, the former NFL star Terry. The professional horse rider has won numerous awards with the help of her trusty steed, the tobiano stallion named John Simon.

Erin Bradshaw's "best boy" is a tobiano stallion named John Simon. Photo: @ebradshaw12

Source: Instagram

Due to her private nature, not much information is available about this talented cowgirl, but Briefly has all you need to know about Terry's darling daughter and more.

Erin Bradshaw's profile

Full name: Erin Bradshaw Weiss

Erin Bradshaw Weiss Famous for: Being Terry Bradshaw's daughter

Being Terry Bradshaw's daughter Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Westlake, Texas

Westlake, Texas Date of birth: 1989

1989 Erin Bradshaw's age: 32 in 2021

32 in 2021 Current residence: Texas, USA

Texas, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Erin Bradshaw's husband: Scott Weiss

Scott Weiss Erin Bradshaw's children: Expecting

Expecting Erin Bradshaw's parents: Terry and Charlotte (Hopkins)

Terry and Charlotte (Hopkins) Step Mother : Tammy

: Tammy Siblings: Lacey Hester and Rachel

Lacey Hester and Rachel Erin Bradshaw's height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Weight: Fluctuating due to pregnancy

Fluctuating due to pregnancy Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Platinum blonde

Platinum blonde School: University of North Texas

University of North Texas Occupation: Professional Equestrian

Professional Equestrian Erin Bradshaw's net worth: $3 million in 2021

$3 million in 2021 Erin Bradshaw's Instagram: @ebradshaw12

@ebradshaw12 Erin Bradshaw's Twitter: @ErinBradshaw92

From L- Chef Noah Hester, Erin Bradshaw, Tammy Bradshaw, sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw, Rachel Bradshaw, and Dustin Hughes attend the premiere of "The Terry Bradshaw Show." Photo by Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

Biography

Erin's mother is Charlotte Hopkins, and she is the daughter of Terry Bradshaw, a former NFL quarterback and FOX Network sports analyst. She was born in 1989 in Westlake, Texas, but her precise date of birth has remained a mystery. Rachel, her younger sister, is an award-winning singer, composer, and television personality. Lacey, their step-sister, officially joined the family after Terry and Tammy married in Hawaii in 2014.

Who is Rachel and Erin Bradshaw's Mom?

Charlotte Hopkins is an attorney who specialises in family law and is also a writer. Terry married her in 1983, but the pair split in 1999 after nearly 16 years of marriage. The cause for their breakup is yet to be revealed.

Terry is a retired American football quarterback who played for the National Football League's Pittsburg Steelers. Since 1994, he has been a sports critic on television and the co-host of Fox NFL Sunday. Terry is also a singer and actor who has been in several TV series and films, most notably in the film Failure to Launch.

Former NFL player Terry Bradshaw stands with his daughter and singer/songwriter Rachel Bradshaw during pre-race ceremonies before the NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. Photo by Chris Graythen

Source: Getty Images

Erin Bradshaw's personal life

The Texan cowgirl is wedded to Scott Weiss, a horse rider and trainer who also works in the equestrian sports industry. Scott is the owner of a firm that is involved in the breeding and training of award-winning horses.

"Scott trains Western pleasure horses. Previously, he had worked for Rusty Green and Jay Starnes. Scott came from Quarter horses, and when he met me, crossed over into Paints."

Erin Bradshaw and Scott Weiss have been married since May 2017. Photo: @ebradshaw12

Source: Instagram

Terry has been questioning when their kids will start arriving, urging the couple to give him some more grand-babies. Finally, Terry's wishes are coming true, as Erin Bradshaw's daughter is due on 17 December 2021.

"[My dad] has wanted me to have a baby for so long, and I've just always told him in due time."

Erin Bradshaw's pregnancy took place on air during the second season of her family's reality show on E! and also on Instagram in June 2021.

Erin Bradshaw is not afraid to show off her baby bump, with her daughter due on 17 December 2021. Photo: @ebradshaw12

Source: Instagram

What does Erin Bradshaw do for a living?

The blond bombshell has spent numerous years as a competitive horse rider in the equestrian sports field. Her family's breeding, training, and contest operations are based on their ranches in northern Texas, and she is a collaborator in those endeavours. Her favourite horse to compete with is her beloved tobiano stallion, named John Simon.

Erin Bradshaw has won the Amateur Western Pleasure at the PHA World Champion for six consecutive years. Photo: @ebradshaw12

Source: Instagram

The second season of this entertaining reality show launched on E! on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m.

"I was a little hesitant to put my life out there, but having the support of my husband and having my dad alongside us, and with the way E! Network structured the show, it's been super fun to share our family, our dynamic, our lives, and what we all do together."

How old is Erin Bradshaw?

Erin Bradshaw's birthday is a closely guarded secret; however, she was born in 1989. So, in 2021, the gifted Equestrian will be 32 years old. Scott, her spouse, is just as mysterious, providing his admirers a birth date—July 20th—but not the year he was born.

Erin is the daughter of the renowned Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw. Photo by Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

In the second installment of her family's latest reality series, Erin Bradshaw announced that she and Scott Weiss are awaiting the newest grandchild, who is due to join us on 17 December 2021. Unfortunately, with the pregnancy and a newborn, she has had to take a break from horseback riding, but we are sure that she will be back in the saddle in no time!

