Tom Bergeron's net worth, age, wife, family, TV shows and movies, profiles

Over the years, the entertainment industry has been a huge source of revenue for many nations and their citizens. As a result, the people in the show business with perfected skills to bring joy to their target audience are rolling in big bucks. A look at Tom Bergeron's net worth as a television host will convince you about the kind of money in this industry.

The majority of Tom Bergeron's net worth comes from his over 20 years of working in the entertainment industry as a television show host, comedian, actor, and author. The 66 years old is one of the most famous faces on programs such as Dancing With the Stars and America's Funniest Home Videos.

Tom Bergeron's profile

Birth name: Thomas Raymond Bergeron

Nickname : Tom, The DJ of WHEB

: Tom, The DJ of WHEB Date of birth : 6th of May, 1955

: 6th of May, 1955 Age : 66 years old (as of 2021)

: 66 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Actor, comedian, television host, and author

: Actor, comedian, television host, and author Birthplace/hometown: Haverhill, Massachusetts, United States

Haverhill, Massachusetts, United States Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: He has a home in Connecticut, US and another in Los Angeles, US

He has a home in Connecticut, US and another in Los Angeles, US Religion : Agnostic

: Agnostic Ethnicity : White

: White Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Height : 5 feet and 9 inches

: 5 feet and 9 inches Weight : 75 kilograms

: 75 kilograms Body build: Fit

Fit Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Parents : Adrian Raymond and Catherine "Kay" Bergeron

: Adrian Raymond and Catherine "Kay" Bergeron Siblings : Maureen Vallieres (née Bergeron)

: Maureen Vallieres (née Bergeron) Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Lois Bergeron

: Lois Bergeron Children : Samantha and Jessica

: Samantha and Jessica Education : St Joseph's School and Haverhill High School

: St Joseph's School and Haverhill High School Degrees: High School Diploma

Who is Tom Bergeron?

The 66 year old American television host was born on the 6th of May, 1955 in Haverhill, MA, US. So, how old is Tom Bergeron? As of 2021, Tom Bergeron's age is 66 years. He grew up in Haverhill with his parents, Mr and Mrs Bergeron and had a sister, Maureen Bergeron.

Tom Bergeron attended the St Joseph's School in Haverhill before moving to Haverhill High School to further his academics. However, the former DJ and future television host did not proceed to college.

Career

The grey-haired television host gained the confidence needed to be on television by starting a deejaying career at a radio station in his hometown; he was popular with this job.

The first among a series of Tom Bergeron's TV shows came along when he got the chance to host the Granite State Challenge, a local game show on New Hampshire Public Television. Thomas hosted Fox After Breakfast on the Fox Network between 1994 and 1997. He was Hollywood Squares' host between 1998 and 2004 and won an Emmy for his efforts on the show in 2000.

Moreover, the witty speaker joined America's Funniest Home Videos, an ABC series, in 2001 and anchored the show until 2015, when he called it quits. While hosting AFV, Tom got the chance to host another ABC show called Dancing With the Stars in 2005. But, unfortunately, he left the show in 2020 after a series of public and private altercations with his employers.

Needful to note is that Thomas has also been credited with some movie and television series appearances in the past. Some of Tom Bergeron's movies and TV shows are:

Nashville

The Muppet

Castle

Sesame Street

Rock Slyde

Enterprise

Candy Jar

Star Trek: Enterprise

Phineas and Ferb

The Nanny

According to Jim

The Bonnie Hunt Show

Anderson

Lopez Tonight

Marie

The Talk

The Queen Latifah Show

Katie

The Dr. Oz Show

Steve Harvey

The Arsenio Hall Show

Celebrity Name Game

Hollywood Today Live

Dancing With the Stars

America’s Funniest Home Videos

Bianca

Thomas is not in doubt about his writing skills even though he is more of a talker; he has a memoir in his name titled I'm Hosting as Fast as I Can: Zen and the Art of Staying Sane in Hollywood.

Personal life

Tom Bergeron's family life is relatively peaceful for a man who spent most of his career trying to entertain his audience on television. Tom Bergeron's wife is Lois Bergeron; they married in 1982. Lois is not as much of an "in front of the camera" personality as her husband, although she has been on a show with him at least once since they got married.

Tom Bergeron's children are all girls. The union between the comedian and his wife resulted in the birth of Jessica (1988) and Samantha (1990).

What happened to Tom Bergeron AFV?

The author and television host left America's Funniest Home Videos on a good note in 2015 to give someone else a shot at hosting the show. Unfortunately, however, the same cannot be said of Tom Bergeron's Dancing With the Stars exit, as he was fired from the job.

So, what really happened? Although Thomas left the show in 2020, he revealed that he already saw the early retirement from DWTS coming. But, according to him, the show he left was not the one he fell in love with.

Net worth

According to several sources, Thomas Bergeron's net worth is around $16 million. He makes most of this fortune from his successful career as a comedian, actor, author and television host. For example, he earned $150,000 on every episode he appeared on DWTS until he left in 2020.

Interestingly also, you can get some of Tom Bergeron's bobblehead merchandise for pocket-friendly prices on some online sales platforms.

Tom Bergeron's net worth puts him on a "millionaire in dollars" pedestal when the salaries of television hosts become the subject of discussion.

