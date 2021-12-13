Eli Manning: net worth, age, children, wife, retirement, education, profiles

Eli Manning is an American football quarterback who formerly played for the National Football League's New York Giants. Since announcing his retirement from sports in January 2020, this football legend has talked about the potential of a future employment with his one and only NFL squad, the New York Giants. He intends to make a come back, with the 2021 season just around the corner.

He became one of just four quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 45,000 career yards, 300 touchdowns and four Pro Bowl appearances throughout the course of his career. Read on with Briefly for Eli Manning's Super Bowl wins stats and more.

Eli Manning's profile summary

Full name: Elisha Nelson Manning

Elisha Nelson Manning Nickname: Eli

Eli Famous for: Former American football quarterback

Former American football quarterback Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Date of birth: 3 January 1981

3 January 1981 Zodiac: Capricorn

Capricorn Eli Manning's age: 40 in 2021

40 in 2021 Current residence: New Jersey

New Jersey Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Spouse: Abby Mcgrew

Abby Mcgrew Children: Ava Frances, Lucy Thomas, Charles Elisha and Caroline Olivia

Ava Frances, Lucy Thomas, Charles Elisha and Caroline Olivia Parents: Archie and Olivia

Archie and Olivia Siblings: Peyton and Cooper

Peyton and Cooper Height: 1,96 m

1,96 m Weight: 218 lbs

218 lbs Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eli Manning's school:

Occupation: Former American football quarterback

Former American football quarterback Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Eli Manning's jersey: No. 10

No. 10 Net worth: $150 million

$150 million Instagram: @eli.manning10

@eli.manning10 Twitter: @elimanning

Biography

Elisha Nelson Manning, the last born of three boys, came into the world on 3 January 1981, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Though little is known about his upbringing, we are aware that all the boys were brought up with much athletic influence from their football legend father, Archie Manning.

Eli Manning's college football career began in 2000 at the University of Mississippi, where he threw for 10,119 yards and 81 touchdowns in four seasons. He placed third in the Heisman Trophy vote in his senior year, also earning the Maxwell Award for greatest all-around player in America, and was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

Eli Manning's family

Abby first met the NFL player as a freshman at Ole Miss in 2002, when he was a junior. She was a member of Kappa Delta's Alpha Mu chapter and received a BA in Family and Consumer Sciences in 2005. Abby then relocated to New York to operate as an account executive for the renowned fashion designer Pamella Roland. Eli's NFL adventure with the Giants began in 2004, therefore her move to New York was well suited for the pair.

Abby became Eli Manning's wife on 19 April 2008, at the One & Only Palmilla resort along the Sea of Cortez on the Baja Peninsula in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Eli Manning's children include three daughters, Ava (2011), Lucy (2013) and Caroline (2015), and a baby son, Charles "Charlie" Elisha, who was born on 3 February 2000.

Who does Eli Manning play for?

Elisha commenced his football career as a player for the University of Mississippi's Ole Miss Rebels football club. In this time he won several awards.

The San Diego Chargers chose the youthful athlete in the 2004 NFL draft, but he and opted to move to the New York Giants instead.

He guided his New York team to a 12–4 record, winning the National Football Conference East Division title, and the NFC's top playoff spot.

The football icon led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories (2008 and 2012), collecting the game's Most Valuable Player award on both occasions.

Eli Manning's stats

Passing attempts: 8,119

Percentage: 60.3

Passing yards: 57,023

Touchdown to Interception Ratio: 366–244

Passer rating: 84.1

Eli Manning's Superbowl wins: Super Bowl XLII (2008), Super Bowl XLVI (2012)

Did Eli Manning retire?

The Giants selected Daniel Jones in the first round of the 2019 National Football League Draft as a new quarterback, precipitating in Eli Manning's retirement.

Our favourite #10 was the starting quarterback in the 2019 season, but it only took two matches for the newbie to fill his shoes instead. Elisha soon made the realisation that it was probably time to retire.

Eli Manning's career end occurred on January 24, 2020. He was ranked seventh in overall NFL pass completions (4,895), passing yards (57,023), and passing touchdowns (366) at the point of his resignation, as well as 12th in all-time interceptions thrown (244).

However, the Giants revealed in June 2021 that they had recruited their #10 to take a new job in their front office.

Where is Eli Manning now?

So far this season, Peyton and his brother's Manningcast on ESPN has been a huge hit for the Worldwide Leader. They present their own Monday Night Football show, regularly speaking with important patrons from the sports field.

Eli Manning's net worth in 2021 is estimated at $150 million, whereas his brother, Peyton, is presumed to be worth a whopping $250 million.

Even though he is no longer playing on the field, Eli Manning has in no way stepped away from the sporting industry. Working as a consultant and public liaison for the New York Giants will keep his ties close with his one-and-only football team.

