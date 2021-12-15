Who is Nick Avocado? Age, spouse, disabled, merchandise, before and after, worth

Nikocado Avocado is well-known for feasting enormous food quantities on camera and becoming obese. The YouTuber desired to grow bigger till 20th November 2020, when he declared quitting to focus on his health. So how much does Nick Avocado weigh now?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nicholas Perry believes obesity provoked aggressive coughing for months which broke his ribs. He also lost his libido and had erectile dysfunction due to binge eating. Photo: @TheAnything_Bot

Source: Twitter

You may be right to assume that Nickocado is eating himself to death. Naïve people with an eating disorder use the infamous mukbanger's videos as inspiration to reduce food intake in an unhealthy manner.

Nick Avocado's profile summary

Full name: Nicholas Perry

Nicholas Perry Famous as: Nick Avocado and Nikocado

Nick Avocado and Nikocado Known for: Extreme eating mukbang

Extreme eating mukbang Birthday: 20th May 1992

20th May 1992 Age: 29 years in 2021

29 years in 2021 Birthplace: Kherson, Ukraine

Kherson, Ukraine Hometown: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence: New York City, USA

New York City, USA Education: Lower Dauphin High School

Lower Dauphin High School Career: YouTuber and blogger

YouTuber and blogger YouTube channels: 5

5 Genre: Mukbangs and vlogs

Mukbangs and vlogs Subscribers: About 6 million

About 6 million Nationality: Ukrainian-American

Ukrainian-American Ethnicity: Russian

Russian Parents: Unknown

Unknown Siblings: 7

7 Sexual orientation: Gay

Gay Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Orlin Home

Orlin Home Children: None

None Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Weight: Over 300 pounds

Over 300 pounds Eye/Hair colour: Brown

Brown Facebook:

Instagram: nikocadoavocado_real

nikocadoavocado_real Twitter:

TikTok: realnikocadoavocado

realnikocadoavocado OnlyFans: @nikocadoavocado

@nikocadoavocado Patreon: Nikocado Avocado

Nikocado Avocado YouTube channel (main): Nikocado Avocado

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Nick Avocado's biography

Perry was born on 20th May 1992 in Kherson, Ukraine, but a family in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, adopted him while still a baby. He grew up alongside seven siblings and graduated from Lower Dauphin High School in 2010. So, what is Nick Avocado's age? The vlogger is 29 years old this year.

Nicholas Perry is of Russian descent. He worked at The Home Depot while building a freelance violinist career before becoming a mukbanging internet sensation. Photo: @Linh Bui

Source: Facebook

He began depression therapy at age five before doctors confirmed it at age 7 and gave him prescribed antidepressants. Later, the preteen Perry was diagnosed with OCD and ADHD. How tall is Nick avocado? Nikocado's height is 5 feet 8 inches.

Career history

Mukbanging (eating for views) began around 2010 in South Korea to encourage people to eat alone. Perry and other famous vloggers now make millions of USD from what was initially meant to provide people with virtual dining partners.

Who is Nick Avocado before and after fame?

How fat is Nick Avocado? Before getting to 320 pounds, he weighed 140 pounds while still an amateur blogger. Perry began his YouTube channel in 2014. He made vegan activism and violin covers for viral songs with his then-boyfriend in Colombia.

Perry was a vegan in 2011 and a raw vegan till 2013 before exiting from the vegan community in 2016. He was among the first Americans to participate in the mukbang trend in 2018. Photo: @Bryant Keith

Source: Facebook

After creating mukbang videos that gained 50,000 views within a few weeks in 2016, Perry stopped being a vegan. He later claimed that the diet made him develop a vitamin B12 deficiency, tooth decay, and low blood sugar.

As a result, the vlogger embraced the opposite for views, fame, and money. For instance, he once ate a 10-pound king crab coated in cheese sauce. Perry also spiced his videos with dramatic comedy and dramatic self-hate outbursts as clickbait for views.

Fans and fellow YouTubers got concerned about Nick Avocado's weight, mental state, and deteriorating health. He wore a CPAP mask in bed without a medical reason, had terrible emotional meltdowns and argued with his lover on camera.

He blamed his fans for his obesity, yet they have made him a multimillionaire. He bought a $2.3 million penthouse from the mukbang earnings. Photo: @NobodyFvcking

Source: Twitter

Nick Avocado's net worth is roughly $3 million, for he made millions from monetized YouTube videos and $150 per five minutes on Cameo. The vlogger also went viral on OnlyFans and Patreon.

He made more money from phone cases and T-shirts. Nick Avocado's merchandise is still available online, and they have his face and the "It's just water weight" slogan.

Who is Nick Avocado's spouse?

He began posting pornographic content of himself and Orlin Home on OnlyFans in late 2020. The duo met around 2013 when Perry moved to New York City and joined a Facebook group for vegan men. Orlin was living in Colombia at that time.

A YouTube saga turned viewers against Perry and pressured him to make more content. Hence, Orlin disabled his social media pages and moved to his father's place. Photo: @Beatboxingbot

Source: Twitter

They filmed their April 2017 wedding as part of a Chick-Fil-A mukbang event. Are Nikocado and Orlin still together? Perry claimed they split last year because of his YouTube drama with Zach Choi and Stephanie Soo.

Perry announced in 2019 that he would post mukhbang videos for a few more years. However, he begged TikTok fans in November 2020 to stop contacting him about his next video release date.

What happened to Nick avocado?

Hitting 320 pounds made him prioritize his health. Nick Avocado's subscribers across his YouTube channels are about 6 million as of this writing. Meanwhile, check out like "committing suicide means Nikocado outlived you" online.

The vlogger has more than a thousand across his channels, while competitors Stephanie Soo and Steven Sushi have over 800 videos each. Photo: @Rinne_Z_rank

Source: Twitter

Nick Avocado's channels are:

Fans were happy to know that Nick Avocado finally decided to take care of his heath. Unfortunately, the vlogger is still doing his thing. Mukhbang's dark side is influencers challenging themselves and each other to more bizarre food and bigger portions.

READ ALSO: Jalen Rose's net worth, age, wife, children, contract, salary, profiles

Briefly.co.za also posted Jalen Rose's bio. The retired basketball player is now a media personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist. His name is a combination of his grandfather's name, James, and his uncle's name, Leonard.

Meanwhile, Jalen's dad is the late Jimmy Walker. He succumbed to lung cancer in 2007 without meeting Jalen in person. The Southwestern High School basketball team star also played for the University of Michigan's Wolverines team.

Source: Briefly.co.za