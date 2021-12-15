Terry Bradshaw is considered a legend when it comes to the National Football League. However, his knowledge of football has also earned him a career in sports television. Due to his successful career in football and television, Terry Bradshaw's net worth has increased significantly.

Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Terry Bradshaw was a quarterback for the Pitsburg Steelers in the NFL. After retiring as a football player, he became a sports analyst and co-host for the Fox NFL Sunday. His career aside, he is a husband and a father.

Profile summary

Full name: Terry Paxton Bradshaw

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2nd of September 1948

2nd of September 1948 Place of birth: Shreveport, Louisiana, United States of America

Shreveport, Louisiana, United States of America Terry Bradshaw's age: 73 years (As of 2021)

73 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Religion: Christian

Christian Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Height: 6 ft 3 inches (191 centimetres)

6 ft 3 inches (191 centimetres) Weight: 97 kilograms

97 kilograms Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Novis Bradshaw

Novis Bradshaw Father: William Marvin Bill Bradshaw

William Marvin Bill Bradshaw Siblings: William Craig Bradshaw

William Craig Bradshaw Marital status: Married

Married Terry Bradshaw's spouse: Tammy Bradshaw

Tammy Bradshaw Children: Erin Bradshaw, Rachel Bradshaw

Erin Bradshaw, Rachel Bradshaw Occupation: Former NFL player, television personality

Former NFL player, television personality Net worth: $45 million

$45 million Terry Bradshaw's Instagram account: @official_terry_bradshaw

@official_terry_bradshaw Twitter account: @Terry_Bradshaw_

Biography

Terry Bradshaw attends the premiere of his show "The Terry Bradshaw Show" at Luxor Hotel and Casino on August 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

How old is Terry Bradshaw? He was born on the 2nd of September 1948 in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States of America. His father, Bill, a native of Sparta, Tennessee, was a veteran of the United States Navy. Additionally, Bill was a former Vice President of Riley Beaird Company, one of the world's largest and most modern metal fabrication and machining plants.

His mother, Novis, was born in 1929. He also has a brother, Craig, born on the 14th of August 1957. He is a former professional American football quarterback in the National Football League. Terry spent his early life in Camanche, Iowa but later moved back to Shreveport when he was a teenager.

Terry Bradshaw's education

He attended Woodlawn High School, where he started playing football under assistant coach Albert Lawrence Williams and led the Knights to the AAA state championship game in 1965. After high school, he joined Louisiana Tech University.

Career

In the 1970 NFL Draft, he was selected first overall by Pitsburg Steeler. He then became a starter in his second season. It took a while for Terry to adjust to the NFL, but he eventually led the Steelers to eight AFC Central championships four Superbowl Titles.

Terry Bradshaw's stats

Here's a list of his achievements:

4x Super Bowl Champion

2x Super Bowl MVP

1978 NFL Most Valuable Player

1x First-team All-Pro

3x Pro Bowl Selection

2x NFL Passing Touchdowns Leader

Part of the NFL 1970's All-Decade Team

Inducted into Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor

Part of Pittsburgh Steelers All-Time Team

1978 Bert Bell Award

1979 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year

Terry Bradshaw's movies and TV shows

Terry has also appeared in several films. They include:

Failure to Launch

Father Figures

Smokey and the Bandit

The Cannonball Run

Hooper

Robots

Better Late Than Never - Season 2

Simpsons Movi

Black Sunday

Personal life

The former NLF player has been married four times. His first marriage was to Melissa Babish in 1972. However, the matrimony only lasted for a year as they divorced in 1973. He then married JoJo Starbuck, an American figure skater, in 1976. They stayed together until 1983, when they went their separate ways.

Next, he tied the knot with Charlotte Hopkins, a prominent American family lawyer and a successful writer, in 1983. They parted ways in 1999. his final and current marriage was to Tammy since 2014.

How old is Terry Bradshaw's wife?

Terry and wife Tammy at the premiere of "Father Figures" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Tammy is a former model and present social media personality who has made a name in society for her philanthropic work. She was born on the 5th of October 1961. As of 2021, she is 60 years old. She has a daughter with David Luttrull, called Lacey Hester.

Who are Terry Bradshaw's daughters?

The Fox television host has two daughters from his previous marriage with Charlotte Hopkins. So what are Terry Bradshaw's daughters' ages? His first daughter is Rachel, an American country singer born on the 13th of May 1987. She is currently 34 years old.

His second daughter Erin was born in 1989. She is an equestrian who enjoys horse riding back at their ranch in Texas.

How much is Terry Bradshaw worth?

Paxton has earned most of his fortune as an NFL layer. His net worth stands at $45 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Terry Bradshaw's salary is $5 million annually.

Terry Bradshaw's health issues

After retiring from football, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback revealed that he had been suffering from depression throughout his career. The issues included frequent crying spells, weight loss, insomnia and anxiety attacks.

Terry Bradshaw's heart attack

The former NFL star has never had a heart attack. He, however, had a tumour near his heart. This was discovered after complaining about chest pains. Speaking to Colin Cowherd on FS1, he recalled seeing a fan having a heart attack n front of him before Super Bowl IX.

When was Terry Bradshaw's knee surgery?

Recently, fans noticed that Terry was missing from several FOX NFL Sunday's popular show episodes. The crew mentioned during the show that Bradshaw was out due to knee surgery. Terry Bradshaw's surgery forced him to miss the 24th of October episode of Fox NFL Sunday.

It is not known which knee Bradshaw had surgery on. Previously, he had his right knee replaced in December 2015.

Terry Bradshaw's net worth results from his hard work and consistency in television throughout all these years. He is considered a legend in the NFL and inspires all football players.

