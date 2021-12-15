Drew Sidora’s net worth, age, children, spouse, movies and TV shows, profiles
Drew Sidora is a famous American actress and singer. Fans love her refined and polished language, extravagant lifestyle, and the drama she brought on Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 (premiered on 6th December 2020 and ended on 9th May 2021). What is Drew Sidora's net worth?
Why did RHOA's fans urge the actress to divorce her husband? Ralph was defensive, dismissive, and rude when she confronted him for vanishing from their Atlanta-based home. He disappeared for three days without informing her, only to be found on a beach in Florida having fun. Also, fans speculated that Ralph cheated on his wife while in Tampa.
Drew Sidora's profile summary
- Full name: Drew Sidora Pittman
- Birthday: 1st May 1985
- Age: 36 years in 2021
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Education: Rich Central High School
- Career: Actress and singer
- Years active: 1995 - present
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Parents: Jeanette B and Robert A Jordan
- Siblings: 4
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Ralph Pittman
- Children: 3
- Religion: Christianity
- Height: 5 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 115 lbs
- Eye/Hair colour: Brown
- Facebook: Drew Sidora
- Instagram: drewsidora
- Twitter: @DREWSIDORA
- TikTok: drewsidoraworld

Drew Sidora's biography
Drew Sidora's age is 36 years in 2021. She was born on 1st May 1985 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Her parents are Reverend Jeanette B Jordan and medical doctor Robert A Jordan.
Doctor Robert is the Rush Presbyterian Hospital's first black chief resident of paediatrics. He co-established the Far South Side Community Health Center with his wife.
Drew Sidora's siblings are Allison, Bryan, Edilah, and Christa, and the actress received a high school diploma at the Rich Township High School STEM Campus.
Is Drew Sidora a real person?
The actress has never publicly addressed rumours about undergoing cosmetic surgery. However, some of her fans assume her perfect nose is not natural.
Body measurements
Her body measurements are 34-25-34 inches. Drew Sidora's height is 5 feet 4 inches (1.6 m), and she weighs about 115 lbs (52 kg).
Career history
Mrs. Pittman featured in TV commercials at a tender age and made her debut in movies in 1995. Her first film was Fox TV's Divas at age 9. She signed a record deal with Slip-n-Slide Records in 2008 and dropped her first track, Juke It, in 2010.
Drew also danced in Sean Paul's Give It Up To Me video and featured in Trey Songz's album, Last Time, as his lover. Drew Sidora's songs are available on music streaming sites. Some of them include:
- Til the Dawn
- For The Love
- Slow It Down
- Winner
- Banana Split
- Never Letcha Down
- Smokin
- Get Up
- Not Alone
- Are You Ready
- Broken
- I'm Too Gangsta
- Say Goodbye
- 80's Joint
- Step Up
- Ain't Cha
Drew Sidora's movies and TV shows
Drew Sidora and Kenya Moore will be part of Bravo TV's RHOA Season 14's cast in 2022. The actress is also famous for being Lucy Avila in the 2006 film Step Up. Who was Drew Sidora on That's So Raven? She featured in this 2003 Disney sitcom as Chantel. Her other famous projects include:
Films
- 2004: Never Die Alone as Ella and
- 2004: White Chicks as Shaunice
- 2007: Wild Hogs as Haley Davis
- 2007: Motives 2 as Rene
- 2008: Never Back Down as Tiffany
- 2008: Farmhouse as Rebecca
- 2008: Jury Of Our Peers as Vanessa
- 2008: B-Girl as Righteous
- 2008: Frankenhood as Tammy
- 2008: Killing Of Wendy as Tyler
- 2009: 17 Again as Cameron
- 2010: Blessed & Cursed as Patrice
- 2010: Mother's Day as Aaliyah
- 2011: She's Still Not Our Sister as Cynthia Walker
- 2013: CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story as Tionne (T-Boz) Watkins
- 2014: Hope For Love as Clarice
- 2015: Sister Code as Lavae
- 2015: Hindsight as Paige
- 2017: Sleepless as Tasha Griffin
- 2017: The Preacher's Son as Tanisha
- 2018: The Choir Director as Tanisha
- 2020: Influence as Desiree Hudson
Television
- 2006: Girlfriends (Season 6, Episode 15) as Sage
- 2006: The Game (Season 1&2) as Herself
Who is Drew Sidora's husband?
The actress was a mother of one when Ralph Pittman married her in 2014. Her son Josiah met his father for the first time in Christmas 2019. Meanwhile, Ralph and Drew Sidora's children are Machai David (June 2015) and Aniya Grace (February 2018).
Mrs. Pittman introduced her spouse to the public in RHOA season 13. Ralph (now 38 years old) is an American businessman born on 31st January 1983.
His father, Ralph David Pittman, Sr, died on 1st September 2020. He owned a car repair and service business. The entrepreneur/TV personality's mum, Sherine, is alive, and her career is publicly unknown.
Ralph has three siblings, Bryan Pittman, Phillip Hawkins, and Racquel Woods. He graduated from Rutgers University in 2006 with a Business & Economics bachelor's degree. The entrepreneur also studied music theory and played football in college.
How rich is this RHOA star?
Drew Sidora's husband's net worth is about $2 million. He has worked for Cardinal Health, Sparta Systems Inc, ADP, Monster, and Gartner. Ralph now owns a music company called My Mind Music. The beautiful Drew Sidora's net worth is $1.5 million.
What condition does Drew Sidora have?
RHOA's housewife Kenya Moore's tweet implied that Mrs. Pittman needed a tummy tuck. The body-shaming comment made the actress open up about her health.
The actress told Page Six in March 2021 that she was diagnosed with adenomyosis in 2020. The uterine condition has affected her appearance; hence she might need a hysterectomy to fix it.
What happened to Drew Sidora's ankle?
In 2020, she underwent emergency surgery to repair an injury. Her calcaneal tendon ruptured while performing the Set It Off stage play at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta.
As a result, Mrs. Pittman informed the play's production promoter, Je'Caryous Johnson, that she would resume after receiving medical clearance.
Je'Caryous allegedly terminated her contract without even a phone call. Therefore, she sued him for over a million dollars in damages while recovering at home.
Mrs. Pittman claimed negligence and invasion of privacy against the promoter and his company, Je'Caryous Johnson Entertainment, LLC.
Drew Sidora's net worth is growing so fast. Also, featuring in Bravo' RHOA has made her more famous and will give her better opportunities in the entertainment industry.
