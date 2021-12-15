Drew Sidora’s net worth, age, children, spouse, movies and TV shows, profiles

Drew Sidora is a famous American actress and singer. Fans love her refined and polished language, extravagant lifestyle, and the drama she brought on Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 (premiered on 6th December 2020 and ended on 9th May 2021). What is Drew Sidora's net worth?

Most RHOA Season 13's viewers loved watching Mrs. Pittman's tense relationship and drama with the other housewives, especially Kenya Moore, unfold. Photo: @Drew Sidora

Source: Facebook

Why did RHOA's fans urge the actress to divorce her husband? Ralph was defensive, dismissive, and rude when she confronted him for vanishing from their Atlanta-based home. He disappeared for three days without informing her, only to be found on a beach in Florida having fun. Also, fans speculated that Ralph cheated on his wife while in Tampa.

Drew Sidora's profile summary

Full name: Drew Sidora Pittman

Birthday: 1st May 1985

Age: 36 years in 2021

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Education: Rich Central High School

Career: Actress and singer

Years active: 1995 - present

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African-American

Parents: Jeanette B and Robert A Jordan

Siblings: 4

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Ralph Pittman

Children: 3

Religion: Christianity

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Weight: 115 lbs

Eye/Hair colour: Brown

Facebook:

Instagram: drewsidora

Twitter:

TikTok: drewsidoraworld

Emails: bookings@drewsidora.com or pr@drewsidora.com

Drew Sidora's biography

Drew Sidora's age is 36 years in 2021. She was born on 1st May 1985 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Her parents are Reverend Jeanette B Jordan and medical doctor Robert A Jordan.

Drew Sidora's parents have been married for over 55 years. The actress' dad is a paediatrician, while her mother is a Journey to the Cross Ministries' pastor. Photo: @EasyBranchesWebdesign

Source: Facebook

Doctor Robert is the Rush Presbyterian Hospital's first black chief resident of paediatrics. He co-established the Far South Side Community Health Center with his wife.

Drew Sidora's siblings are Allison, Bryan, Edilah, and Christa, and the actress received a high school diploma at the Rich Township High School STEM Campus.

Is Drew Sidora a real person?

The actress has never publicly addressed rumours about undergoing cosmetic surgery. However, some of her fans assume her perfect nose is not natural.

Body measurements

Her body measurements are 34-25-34 inches. Drew Sidora's height is 5 feet 4 inches (1.6 m), and she weighs about 115 lbs (52 kg).

Career history

She joined singing and dancing lessons before enrolling in kindergarten. She was also California's Hook Players Theater Ensemble's youngest crew. Photo: @Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Mrs. Pittman featured in TV commercials at a tender age and made her debut in movies in 1995. Her first film was Fox TV's Divas at age 9. She signed a record deal with Slip-n-Slide Records in 2008 and dropped her first track, Juke It, in 2010.

Drew also danced in Sean Paul's Give It Up To Me video and featured in Trey Songz's album, Last Time, as his lover. Drew Sidora's songs are available on music streaming sites. Some of them include:

Til the Dawn

For The Love

Slow It Down

Winner

Banana Split

Never Letcha Down

Smokin

Get Up

Not Alone

Are You Ready

Broken

I'm Too Gangsta

Say Goodbye

80's Joint

Step Up

Ain't Cha

Drew Sidora's movies and TV shows

Mrs. Pittman will also be in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14. The show will start airing in April 2022, but the exact premiere date has not been set. Photo: @Drew Sidora

Source: Facebook

Drew Sidora and Kenya Moore will be part of Bravo TV's RHOA Season 14's cast in 2022. The actress is also famous for being Lucy Avila in the 2006 film Step Up. Who was Drew Sidora on That's So Raven? She featured in this 2003 Disney sitcom as Chantel. Her other famous projects include:

Films

2004: Never Die Alone as Ella and

as Ella and 2004: White Chicks as Shaunice

as Shaunice 2007: Wild Hogs as Haley Davis

as Haley Davis 2007: Motives 2 as Rene

as Rene 2008: Never Back Down as Tiffany

as Tiffany 2008: Farmhouse as Rebecca

as Rebecca 2008: Jury Of Our Peers as Vanessa

as Vanessa 2008: B-Girl as Righteous

as Righteous 2008: Frankenhood as Tammy

as Tammy 2008: Killing Of Wendy as Tyler

Most people who know Mrs. Pittman saw her acting in Disney's That's So Raven sitcom in 2003. She appeared in four episodes of season three. Photo: @Drew Sidora

Source: Facebook

2009: 17 Again as Cameron

as Cameron 2010: Blessed & Cursed as Patrice

as Patrice 2010: Mother's Day as Aaliyah

as Aaliyah 2011: She's Still Not Our Sister as Cynthia Walker

as Cynthia Walker 2013: CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story as Tionne (T-Boz) Watkins

as Tionne (T-Boz) Watkins 2014: Hope For Love as Clarice

as Clarice 2015: Sister Code as Lavae

as Lavae 2015: Hindsight as Paige

as Paige 2017: Sleepless as Tasha Griffin

as Tasha Griffin 2017: The Preacher's Son as Tanisha

as Tanisha 2018: The Choir Director as Tanisha

as Tanisha 2020: Influence as Desiree Hudson

Television

2006: Girlfriends (Season 6, Episode 15) as Sage

(Season 6, Episode 15) as Sage 2006: The Game (Season 1&2) as Herself

Who is Drew Sidora's husband?

She met her husband for the first time during the TLC biopic press tour in 2013 and tied the knot six months later. Photo: @Drew Sidora

Source: Facebook

The actress was a mother of one when Ralph Pittman married her in 2014. Her son Josiah met his father for the first time in Christmas 2019. Meanwhile, Ralph and Drew Sidora's children are Machai David (June 2015) and Aniya Grace (February 2018).

Mrs. Pittman introduced her spouse to the public in RHOA season 13. Ralph (now 38 years old) is an American businessman born on 31st January 1983.

His father, Ralph David Pittman, Sr, died on 1st September 2020. He owned a car repair and service business. The entrepreneur/TV personality's mum, Sherine, is alive, and her career is publicly unknown.

Ralph has three siblings, Bryan Pittman, Phillip Hawkins, and Racquel Woods. He graduated from Rutgers University in 2006 with a Business & Economics bachelor's degree. The entrepreneur also studied music theory and played football in college.

How rich is this RHOA star?

Drew Sidora's husband's net worth is about $2 million. He has worked for Cardinal Health, Sparta Systems Inc, ADP, Monster, and Gartner. Ralph now owns a music company called My Mind Music. The beautiful Drew Sidora's net worth is $1.5 million.

Her spouse loves the son she had from her past relationship. Ralph is a role model to many step-fathers. Photo: @Drew Sidora

Source: Facebook

What condition does Drew Sidora have?

RHOA's housewife Kenya Moore's tweet implied that Mrs. Pittman needed a tummy tuck. The body-shaming comment made the actress open up about her health.

The actress told Page Six in March 2021 that she was diagnosed with adenomyosis in 2020. The uterine condition has affected her appearance; hence she might need a hysterectomy to fix it.

What happened to Drew Sidora's ankle?

In 2020, she underwent emergency surgery to repair an injury. Her calcaneal tendon ruptured while performing the Set It Off stage play at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta.

As a result, Mrs. Pittman informed the play's production promoter, Je'Caryous Johnson, that she would resume after receiving medical clearance.

Last year, the actress sued Je'Caryous Johnson Entertainment, LLC, and its owner for unfair contract termination. Photo: @Drew Sidora

Source: Facebook

Je'Caryous allegedly terminated her contract without even a phone call. Therefore, she sued him for over a million dollars in damages while recovering at home.

Mrs. Pittman claimed negligence and invasion of privacy against the promoter and his company, Je'Caryous Johnson Entertainment, LLC.

Drew Sidora's net worth is growing so fast. Also, featuring in Bravo' RHOA has made her more famous and will give her better opportunities in the entertainment industry.

