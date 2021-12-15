Who is Symonne Harrison? Age, boyfriend, TikTok, zodiac sign, profiles, worth

Symonne Harrison is an American dancer, actress, social media personality, and inventor. She is credited with the invention of Bear On The Chair, which helps non-verbal autistic kids communicate how they feel, and normal kids can learn to control their behaviours with the product. Keep reading to discover more fascinating facts about the celebrity teen.

At 15 years of age, many girls worry about the physical changes their bodies are undergoing. However, Symonne Harrison has already found her footing in the American entertainment industry. She is among the few young celebrity influencers whose content entertains people of all ages.

Symonne Harrison’s profiles summary and bio

Full name: Symonne Harrison

Symonne Harrison Date of birth: 19th June 2006

19th June 2006 Age: 15 years in 2021

15 years in 2021 Symonne Harrison’s zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Symonne Harrison’s height: 5 feet (1.52 m)

5 feet (1.52 m) Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Nick Bencivengo

Nick Bencivengo Profession: Actress, dancer, inventor, social media personality

Actress, dancer, inventor, social media personality YouTube: @Symonne Harrison

@Symonne Harrison Instagram : @symmoneharrison

: @symmoneharrison TikTok: @symonneharrisonofficial

@symonneharrisonofficial Website: symonneharrison.com

How old is Symonne Harrison from the squad?

The celebrity teen was born on 19th June 2006 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Symonne Harrison’s age in 2021 is 15 years old. Her parents are the entrepreneurs Jim Harrison and Tania, and she has one sibling.

What is Symonne Harrison famous for?

She started dancing when she was three years old. She went for training to perfect her skills and proceeded to take part in national dance competitions. At age 7, she had a talent manager. Symonne has danced for The Cleveland Cavaliers from her hometown and took part in dance performances at Walt Disney World.

The Cleveland native is also a seasoned actress, having entered the industry at seven years old. She was initially managed by an agent from Ohio but later got a Los Angeles-based talent manager. Her family decided to move to California to give her the chance to follow her acting passion. Symonne Harrison’s movies include;

The Christmas Dance (2021) as Taylor, which is her first feature film

(2021) as Taylor, which is her first feature film The Affair (2014) as Lillian

The celebrity teen invented Bear On The Chair at the age of six and holds the design patent (D774,604) for the product. Her invention helps children check their behaviours. The product contains a bear wearing a T-shirt and Velcro patch. It also comes with a happy face patch (for good behaviour) and a sad face patch (for bad behaviour), thus helping kids know whether they are behaving well or misbehaving.

Bear On The Chair has also proved helpful for children living with autism. The smiley and sad face patches act as a voice for non-verbal autistic kids.

Symonne Harrison’s merch

The actress sells merchandise through her official website, symonneharrison.com. She sells a variety of products ranging from mugs, buttons, smartphone cases, hoodies, sweatshirts, lady pouches, and Bear On The Chair.

Social media presence

She is active on social media platforms and often uploads posts about her adventures. Symonne Harrison’s TikTok has over 2.7 million followers with more than 66 million likes as of 2021. On the other hand, Symonne Harrison’s Instagram has over 1.2 million followers, while her YouTube channel has more than 1.15 million subscribers in 2021.

Symonne Harrison’s net worth

The actress has an estimated net worth of $210,000 in 2021. Her worth is expected to rise as she gains more followers on social media, launches her music career, and lands acting roles.

Symonne Harrison’s boyfriend

The dancer is in a relationship with Nick Bencivengo, a social media personality. Symonne and Nick, fondly known as Snick, often make cover songs as a duo. They released their first single, With You, in November 2021.

What did Symonne Harrison invent?

She invented Bear On The Chair, a product that helps children behave positively when she was six years old. She holds the design patent and trademark for the product.

Is Symonne Harrison leaving the squad?

Yes. She left the Piper Rockelle squad in May 2021 because she was leaving Los Angeles for Ohio. So, who is in Piper Rockelle’s squad in 2021? The remaining members include influencer Piper Rockelle, Jenna Davis, Emily Dobson, Ruby Lightfoot, and Claire Rocksmith.

Where was Symonne Harrison born?

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Her family later moved to Los Angeles so that she could pursue acting.

Symonne Harrison was lucky to have parents who were willing to support her passion and talent from an early age. They even relocated to Los Angeles to make sure their daughter’s dream came true. Harrison has not disappointed them as she continues to cement herself in the American entertainment industry.

