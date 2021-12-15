Lyna Perez's age, nationality, height, before and after, career, net worth
Lyna Perez is an American lingerie, bikini and swimsuit model. She is famous for her spread in the Playboy magazine. Her sexy photos on her Instagram account have earned her a legion of fans. She also works as a social media influencer and has turned the platform into a source of income.
Lyna Perez draws her roots in Miami, and contrary to popular opinion, she always dreamt of being a model. After turning eighteen and graduating, she took the leap of faith and got into the competitive modelling world. After consistently posting pictures on her Instagram account, she is finally reaping the fruits of her hard work.
Lyna Perez's profile summary
- Full name: Lyna Perez
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 4th November 1992
- Age: 29 years as of December 2021
- Lyna Perez's birthday: 4th November
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA
- Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Height in cm: 165 cm
- Height in feet: 5'5"
- Weight in kg: 48 kg
- Weight in pounds: 110 lbs
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Dark Blonde
- Breast Size: 38 Inches
- Waist size: 24 Inches
- Hip size: 37 Inches
- Dress size: 2 (US)
- Occupation: Bikini and lingerie model, social media model
- Marital status: Single
- Children: None
- Net Worth: $400,000
- Lyna Perez's Instagram account: lynaritaa
- TikTok: lynaperezxo
- Website: lynaperez.vip/
- Email address: lynarita733@gmail.com
Lyna Perez's biography
There are several paths to success in life. Lyna Perez is not one of those celebrities who rose to prominence through on-screen appearances. Instead, she rose to prominence by turning what many people consider a game into a serious business.
Lyna Perez's age
She was born on 4th November 1992 in Miami, Florida, USA. She turned 29 years old on her birthday in 2021.
Lyna Perez's nationality
What nationality is Lyna Perez? She was born in Miami, Florida, USA. Therefore, she is an American citizen by birth.
Lyna Perez's career
At a young age, Lyna saw herself as a model. Her photography project inspired her in school. So, immediately after she graduated, she turned the dream into fruition.
It took her years of consistently getting better at her craft and growing her platforms to become a household name. She has acquired more than 7.4 million followers on Instagram, more than 7.8 million views on TikTok and more than 32,000 followers on Facebook. Her photos have fetched millions of likes.
Apart from having a massive influence on social media, she has been featured in publications such as Playboy Magazine. Besides that, she sells her merchandise and exclusive content on her website. A monthly subscription worth $19.99 earns you access to photos that are too sexy to be posted on her social media accounts. The subscription also gains you access to personal photos from her day to day life.
Merchandise
She has merchandise that she sells on Lyna Perez's website. The products include phone cases and calenders. According to her Instagram account, she claims to be associated with the Bang Energy drink.
Lyna Perez's height
She is 165 cm tall and weighs about 48 kg. She appears taller in her photos.
Lyna Perez's boyfriend
It is alleged that she is in a relationship. However, she has not disclosed her boyfriend's identity. She frequently brags about him on her Instagram account.
Lyna Perez's before and after
While she has caught the attention of online users, there have been speculations that she had plastic surgery done. These rumours have had fans looking for Lyna Perez's pictures before the procedure. There is no information or photographs to back up these claims.
Lyna Perez's net worth
How much is Lyna Perez worth? Her worth is estimated at $400,000. She earns through her modelling career, website and sale of her merchandise.
These details about Lyna Perez reveal how she chose to become an Instagram model. Her unbeatable confidence is earning her a hefty cheque.
