Lyna Perez's age, nationality, height, before and after, career, net worth

Lyna Perez is an American lingerie, bikini and swimsuit model. She is famous for her spread in the Playboy magazine. Her sexy photos on her Instagram account have earned her a legion of fans. She also works as a social media influencer and has turned the platform into a source of income.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The model in a beautiful orange dress. Photo: @jsc_best_tbts

Source: Instagram

Lyna Perez draws her roots in Miami, and contrary to popular opinion, she always dreamt of being a model. After turning eighteen and graduating, she took the leap of faith and got into the competitive modelling world. After consistently posting pictures on her Instagram account, she is finally reaping the fruits of her hard work.

Lyna Perez's profile summary

Full name: Lyna Perez

Lyna Perez Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 4th November 1992

4th November 1992 Age: 29 years as of December 2021

29 years as of December 2021 Lyna Perez's birthday: 4th November

4th November Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height in cm: 165 cm

165 cm Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Weight in kg: 48 kg

48 kg Weight in pounds: 110 lbs

110 lbs Eye Color: Brown

Brown Hair Color: Dark Blonde

Dark Blonde Breast Size: 38 Inches

38 Inches Waist size: 24 Inches

24 Inches Hip size: 37 Inches

37 Inches Dress size: 2 (US)

2 (US) Occupation: Bikini and lingerie model, social media model

Bikini and lingerie model, social media model Marital status: Single

Single Children: None

None Net Worth: $400,000

$400,000 Lyna Perez's Instagram account: lynaritaa

lynaritaa TikTok: lynaperezxo

lynaperezxo Website: lynaperez.vip/

lynaperez.vip/ Email address: lynarita733@gmail.com

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Lyna Perez's biography

There are several paths to success in life. Lyna Perez is not one of those celebrities who rose to prominence through on-screen appearances. Instead, she rose to prominence by turning what many people consider a game into a serious business.

Lyna Perez's age

The model is showing off her perfect body. Photo: @exotic_angels_est2021

Source: Instagram

She was born on 4th November 1992 in Miami, Florida, USA. She turned 29 years old on her birthday in 2021.

Lyna Perez's nationality

What nationality is Lyna Perez? She was born in Miami, Florida, USA. Therefore, she is an American citizen by birth.

Lyna Perez's career

At a young age, Lyna saw herself as a model. Her photography project inspired her in school. So, immediately after she graduated, she turned the dream into fruition.

It took her years of consistently getting better at her craft and growing her platforms to become a household name. She has acquired more than 7.4 million followers on Instagram, more than 7.8 million views on TikTok and more than 32,000 followers on Facebook. Her photos have fetched millions of likes.

Apart from having a massive influence on social media, she has been featured in publications such as Playboy Magazine. Besides that, she sells her merchandise and exclusive content on her website. A monthly subscription worth $19.99 earns you access to photos that are too sexy to be posted on her social media accounts. The subscription also gains you access to personal photos from her day to day life.

Merchandise

She has merchandise that she sells on Lyna Perez's website. The products include phone cases and calenders. According to her Instagram account, she claims to be associated with the Bang Energy drink.

Lyna Perez's height

She is 165 cm tall and weighs about 48 kg. She appears taller in her photos.

Lyna Perez's boyfriend

It is alleged that she is in a relationship. However, she has not disclosed her boyfriend's identity. She frequently brags about him on her Instagram account.

Lyna Perez's before and after

While she has caught the attention of online users, there have been speculations that she had plastic surgery done. These rumours have had fans looking for Lyna Perez's pictures before the procedure. There is no information or photographs to back up these claims.

The social star is not afraid of showing skin on her Instagram. Photo: @lynaperez (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Lyna Perez's net worth

How much is Lyna Perez worth? Her worth is estimated at $400,000. She earns through her modelling career, website and sale of her merchandise.

These details about Lyna Perez reveal how she chose to become an Instagram model. Her unbeatable confidence is earning her a hefty cheque.

READ ALSO: JoJo Siwa's net worth, age, height, parents, songs, merch, house, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published exciting details about JoJo Siwa. She is an American YouTuber, dancer, actress and singer.

JoJo Siwa was thrust into the entertainment world through dancing. Luckily, she created a fanbase and capitalized on the opportunity to grow an online fanbase. Her YouTube channel earns her a fortune. It also provided a foundation for her to sell her merch. A few years ago, she bought a mansion!

Source: Briefly.co.za