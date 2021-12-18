Amelie Zilber has recently been breaking the internet for accomplishing what most people consider a dream. Her name is the talk of the town because she has been to the White House severally to interview Biden’s advisor Symone Sanders and the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. It has gotten many people asking who the beauty is. Join us as we unveil everything that is known about this star.

Amelie Zilber is a famous American social media star who has amassed a significant following on all her social media platforms. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Amelie Zilber is a famous American TikTok star, model, and social media influencer. Thanks to her informational and entertaining posts, she has amassed a significant following on all her social media platforms. Here is all to know about her.

Amelie Zilber’s profile summary

Date of birth: 27th March 2002

27th March 2002 Place of birth: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Amelie Zilber’s age: 19 years

19 years Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Profession: Model, Social Media Influencer, Political Activist

Model, Social Media Influencer, Political Activist Agency: LA Models

LA Models Parents: Christina and Laurent

Christina and Laurent Brother: Emmanuel Zilber

Emmanuel Zilber Boyfriend: Blake Gray

Blake Gray Education: Georgetown University, Washington D.C.

Georgetown University, Washington D.C. Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: French and Lebanese

French and Lebanese Amelie Zilber’s height: 5 ft 8 in (1.72 m)

5 ft 8 in (1.72 m) Hair color: Light brown

Light brown Eye color: Blue

Blue Instagram: ameliezilber

ameliezilber Twitter: ameliexrose

ameliexrose TikTok: ameliezilber

ameliezilber YouTube: Amelie

Amelie Zilber’s bio

Amelie Zilber is an accomplished 19-year old model for LA models, a social media influencer, and political activist. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Amelie Zilber is a model, social media influencer, and political activist who has garnered millions of followers across her social platforms. When she is not posting on Instagram, she is on TikTok making informational TikToks or on YouTube sharing content. Here is everything you should know about her.

How old is Amelie Zilber?

She was born on 27th March 2002 in Los Angeles and is currently 19 years old.

What do Amelie Zilber’s parents do?

Amelie Zilber’s parents, Christina and Laurent, are in the showbiz industry. Her father, Laurent, is a film producer, and her mother is an actress. She is also an entrepreneur and runs the fashion brand Jouer Cosmetics. So if you have been asking ‘who is Jouer owned by? It is owned by Amelie’s mother, Christina.

Amelie Zilber's mother is a famous actress and the founder of Jouer Cosmetics. Her father is a film producer. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Christina and Laurent are of mixed descent. In a Q&A video on her YouTube channel, she revealed that they are of French descent, but her mother is half Lebanese and half American.

The beauty has further revealed that she can speak several languages. She speaks English and French fluently but is still learning Arabic because of her interest in Middle Eastern politics. In her Q&A video, she also revealed she has a brother named Emmanuel.

Initially, she wanted to join politics to outshine him. However, she reveals that she got interested in most political topics as she spent more time researching. Amelie attends Georgetown University in Washington D.C. but is yet to disclose her major.

How does Amelie Zilber go to Georgetown?

Amelie Zilber goes to Georgetown University in Washington but is currently attending classes remotely while in LA. Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for DUNDAS x REVOLVE

Following the Covid-19 epidemic, she has posted in one of her vlogs that she resides in LA with her family and that she attends classes remotely.

Career

The beauty started her online career in March 2014 by sharing lifestyle content on her Instagram. As time went by, she amassed a considerable following, which attracted brands. She bagged her first major modeling gig in May of 2016. It was an ad with Jouer Cosmetics.

How did Amelie Zilber get famous?

She went viral when she started her modeling career. Initially, the 19-year old was signed to Ford Models but then left for LA models after her agent's transfer.

Amelie is also a Young Ambassador for UNICEF and the founder ofTwo Minute Times, which features news articles and other breaking news updates in a short form format.

She is also a social media influencer and is on many social platforms. For example, she is on TikTok, and Amelie Zilber’s TikTok account has garnered 7.2 million fans as of this writing.

Amelie Zilber is a model, founder of Two Minute Times, and Young Ambassador for UNICEF. Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Balmain

Amelie Zilber’s Instagram has 2.6 million followers, and her Twitter has 367.4K followers as of the date of this article. However, unlike her TikTok and Instagram, Amelie Zilber’s Twitter does not go by her name but by the handle @ameliexrose.

She uses these platforms to market and advertise for brands. However, despite all these income streams, Zilber has not disclosed her net worth or salary. So, Amelie Zilber’s net worth remains a mystery.

Amelie Zilber’s White House visit

On 2nd December 2021, the political activist posted on her Instagram outside the White House, sharing that she had been invited for an interview.

Although she initially did not disclose who she interviewed, fans later discovered from her Instagram that it was President Biden’s advisor Symone Sanders and the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki.

What surgery did Amelie Zilber get?

On 9th December 2020, the online personality posted a vlog revealing she needed surgery. However, she did not go into details on why she needed surgery.

Amelie Zilber and Blake Gray

Amelie Zilber has been casually dating social media star Blake Gray since September 2020. The two have graced events together and featured in several vlogs. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The two social media stars started dating in September 2020. Although there have been breakup rumors, the two have not confirmed a breakup. Amelie has even featured Blake in some of her vlogs, such as the video titled PARIS FASHION WEEK.. come with me! Ft. Blake.

Amelie Zilber is a famous American social media influencer, model, and political activist. She is best known for signing with the LA models but has also worked with Ford Models. She has a massive following on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, which are her income streams.

