Who is Sheri Easterling? Age, children, spouse, career, profiles, net worth

Not long ago TikTok was not as popular, but now the platform has gained over one billion users. Many have made careers out of the platform, including Sheri Easterling. She is also a model engineer and photographer for Model. So, who is she? Where is she from? This is her biography.

Sheri cuising around in London.

Source: Instagram

Over time, Sheri Easterling has gained over 14.2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. She has 1.1 million followers and is recognized as the mother of the social media influencer Addison Rae.

Sheri Easterling's profile summary

Sheri Easterling's biography

Sheri Nicole is an American Instagram and TikTok star known for her various dance videos.

Source: Instagram

She was born on the 4th of September 1979 to Mona and Donald Easterling. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. She is 42 years old as of 2021, and her star sign is Virgo.

Career

What is Sheri Easterling's job? Nicole wears many hats. She is an engineer by trade, photographer, and social media influencer. She gave up her work as an engineer to become a full-time social media star.

How did Sheri Easterling get famous?

She is known for sharing her TikTok content, featuring dancing and lip-syncing videos for her own 14 million followers on the app. On Instagram, she posts photos and videos of her various adventures and has gained over 1.1 million followers. On Twitter as well, she has a following of 342K people.

WME signing

The 44-year old social media star has been signed to WME Agencies, an American holding company for talent and media agencies with its primary offices in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Who is Sheri Easterling's husband?

The famous TikToker is the wife of Monty Lopez, an American Tiktok Star, Internet sensation, gormer general manager, and entrepreneur. Like his wife, Monty was signed by a talent agency, WME, in January 2020. Tiktok videos usually showcase all members of his family. Details of how Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez met and got together remain unknown.

Is Sheri Easterling a mom?

Sheri spending time with her daughter Addison rae.

Source: Instagram

Yes, she is the mother of three children; Addison, Enzo and Lucas. How old was Sheri Easterling when she had Addison? Their first child is Addison Rae, an American TikTok star, dancer, actress and singer. Sheri gave birth to Addison on the 6th of October 2000 when she was 21 years old.

Her second child, Enzo Lopez, is also a young and creative Instagram star born in 2007. Lucas Lopez is the last born. Among Nicole's children, Addison is the most famous one for her dancing content on TikTok.

Physical stats

Nicole stands at 5 feet 7 inches, which is about 170 centimetres. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is undeniably attractive for her age, and this is mainly owing to the fact that she has made her health a key priority. In addition, she enjoys working out and once participated in a Color Run with her daughter in 2016. In addition, Sheri burns a lot of calories these days by dancing on TikTok.

What is Sheri Easterling's net worth?

Nicole has made a fortune from her career as a social media star. She has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Currently, she resides in Los Angeles, California.

Sheri Easterling is a supportive mother to her children and has appeared severally on Addison Rae's TikTok videos. She and her family seem to be very happy together.

