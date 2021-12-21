Dak Prescott is an American football star for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL. Unfortunately, the renowned quarterback has caused some significant strain to his body over the past few years and subsequently lost valuable gameplay; find out more about Dak Prescott's injury update and the outcome of the recent match-up against the New York Giants.

Prescott has won eight straight games against the Giants and has thrown 20 touchdown passes against his NFC East foe. Photo by Rey Del Rio

Source: Getty Images

With such a successful career, this young pro-athlete has broken some records in his time. Read on with Briefly for Dak Prescott's ESPN statistics, awards, childhood and more.

Dak Prescott's profile and bio

Full name: Rayne Dakota Prescott

Rayne Dakota Prescott Nickname: Dak

Dak Famous for: American Football Quarterback

American Football Quarterback Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Sulphur, Louisiana

Sulphur, Louisiana Hometown: Haughton, Louisiana

Haughton, Louisiana Date of birth: 29 July 1993

29 July 1993 Zodiac: Leo

Leo Dak Prescott's age: 28 in 2021

28 in 2021 Current residence: Prosper, Texas

Prosper, Texas Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Girlfriend: Natalie Buffett

Natalie Buffett Dak Prescott's daughter: None

None Parents: Peggy and Nathaniel

Peggy and Nathaniel Siblings: Natalie (Prescott-Smith), Jace, Elliott and Tad

Natalie (Prescott-Smith), Jace, Elliott and Tad Dak Prescott's height: 1,88 m

1,88 m Weight: 228 lbs

228 lbs Arms : 32 1/4

: 32 1/4 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Occupation: American Football Player

American Football Player Team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott's jersey: #4

#4 Net worth: $40 million in 2021

$40 million in 2021 Dak Prescott's Instagram: @_4dak

@_4dak Facebook: DakPrescott

DakPrescott Twitter: @_4dak

Peggy Prescotts had a football tattooed on her arm, with the number three written inside it, symbolizing her three sons. Photo: @4dak

Source: Instagram

Dak Prescott's family

Rayne Dakota Prescott was the last born to Peggy and Nathaniel, on 29 July 1993. Jace, Tad, Natalie and Rayne were raised in Haughton, Louisiana, by their mother, a huge American Football fan. They also have a half-brother (from his father's side) named Elliot. Peggy passed on her enthusiasm for the sport to Rayne and his siblings.

Peggy sadly died in November 2013 after a prolonged battle with colon cancer. Her youngest son subsequently founded the 'Faith Fight Finish Foundation,' which assists underprivileged people with cancer.

More tragedy befell the family when Dak Prescott's brother, Jace, took his own life in April 2020.

It has been speculated that Dak Prescott's girlfriend is the model Natalie Buffett. According to social media posts, the two have been romantically involved since at least 2020.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys kisses his girlfriend Natalie Buffett before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Career

Young Rayne was an integral part of Haughton High School's 'District 1-AAAA' victory in 2010. Dak Prescott's college football career began with the 'Mississippi State Bulldogs' in 2012. During his first season, he competed in 12 matches and earned 4 touchdowns with 0 interceptions, and he set multiple records.

The 1.8-m athlete was dubbed the 'Most Valuable Player' in the 2013 'Liberty Bowl,' producing the 4th-most touchdowns. He was recognised to the 'SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.'

In 2014, he was a permanent starter and broke ten school records over the year. He won 'SEC Offensive Player of the Week,' on three occasions, and 'Manning Award Player of the Week' five times.

Rayne became the 4th player in FBS history to throw 60 touchdowns and carry 40 during the 2015 season. In addition, he had 38 school records by the end of his varsity years.

Dak Prescott #15 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs celebrates a touchdown against the LSU Tigers, 2015. Photo by Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

Following graduation, he joined the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in 16 games and scoring 29 touchdowns in his debut season of the NFL. In 2016, he was the 4th-best quarterback in the NFL, and his squad was awarded the NFC East title.

Rayne was voted the 'NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year' and was ranked 14th on the 'NFL Top 100 Players of 2017.' He continues to play for the Cowboys, but the past two years have been challenging due to injuries.

Dak Prescott's stats

Dak Prescott's passer rating: 98.0

Passing yards: 20,804

Rushing yards: 1,405

Dak Prescott is rated #4 of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2021. Photo by Maddie Malhotra

Source: Getty Images

Dak Prescott's net worth

Dak Prescott's contract with the Cowboys is valued at $160 million and will extend over 4 years, along with a $66 million signing bonus.

His yearly income of $107.5 million in total earnings set a record for NFL players. His net worth is currently estimated at $40 million in 2021.

From 2018 to 2020, Dak Prescott's salary increased from $630,000 to $2,025,000, and he is currently collecting $31,409,000 annually.

What happened to Dak Prescott?

Injuries have hampered this quarterback for the past two years. Dak Prescott's ankle fracture cut his 2020 season short in Week 5, and he then dealt with a right shoulder injury that placed him on the bench for the bulk of the 2021 pre-season.

Late October 2021, he reportedly suffered a right calf injury on his game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime. Ezekiel Elliott assisted him off the field.

In May 2021, the star quarterback announced an investment in Texas's four Walk-On's casual dining restaurants. Photo by Jonathan Bachman

Source: Getty Images

How is Dak Prescott doing?

Since returning from his calf strain, Rayne has achieved 8 touchdown throws and 6 interceptions in his 6 games.

To reach his pre-injury form, Prescott and the receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup have worked on improving their techniques and timing after practice.

Is Dak Prescott playing on Sunday?

In the Cowboys' 21-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, 19 December 2021, Rayne completed 28 of 37 passes for 217 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He gained a minus-1 yard on two plays, lost a fumble, and recovered another, helping The Cowboys rack up 515 yards.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball to Ezekiel Elliott #21 during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 19, 2021. Photo by Rey Del Rio

Source: Getty Images

With hard work and dedication, Dak Prescott will undoubtedly return to full form and continue to lead the Dallas Cowboys to victory. At just 28 years old, he still has some years left to play for the NFL.

