Ms Miri is a Canadian social media star known for creating adult content videos and posting 18+ photos. She previously worked as a college professor but was let go after a of her video containing explicit content was leaked online and went viral.

Miri Ella is a Canadian adult content creator, internet personality and former college professor. Photo: @miri_teaches

Source: Instagram

Miri Ella has an intriguing life story that many are interested to know. She is a brilliant and learned person who taught college students. However, it seems she was not contented with intellectual achievements. Keep reading below to learn lesser-known details about her.

Profiles summary and bio

Full name: Miri Ella

Miri Ella Date of birth: 22nd December 1986

22nd December 1986 Age: 35 years in 2022

35 years in 2022 Birth sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Canada

Canada Current residence: Canada

Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Hair colour: Brunette

Brunette Eye colour: Brown

Brown Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Not known

Not known Relationship status: Not known

Not known Ms Miri’s husband: Not known

Not known Education: Information unavailable

Information unavailable Profession: Internet personality, adult entertainer, former college tutor

Internet personality, adult entertainer, former college tutor Instagram: @ms_miri_ella

@ms_miri_ella Twitter: Miri_Ella_

Miri_Ella_ TikTok: @msmiri1

@msmiri1 Onlyfans: @ms_miri

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ms Miri’s age

Ms Miri’s birthday is celebrated on 22nd December. She revealed in an Instagram video posted on 3rd October 2021 that she is 34 years old. Therefore, at the time of publishing this article, Ms Miri’s age is 35 years.

Where is Ms Miri from?

The internet personality is a native of Canada, where she still lives in 2022. Ella has not revealed details about her early life, family, or where she went to school.

Profession

The Canadian social media star used to teach in college. She was declared unfit to pursue the career after her explicit video from Onlyfans went viral on the internet. The video was removed, but she had already gained wide recognition.

Internet presence

Since she quit teaching, the TikToker has established herself on various social media platforms where she posts 18+ videos and pictures. Ella's official Instagram, @ms_miri_ella, has over 77 thousand followers at the end of 2021. In addition, she has two other Instagram accounts, @miri_teaches with over 31 thousand subscribers and @miriafterclass with more than 18 thousand followers.

Ms Miri’s Twitter account, @Miri_ella_, has more than 55 thousand followers. On the other hand, Ms Miri’s TikTok has over 457 thousand followers and has amassed more than 3.1 million likes from the videos she posts on the platform.

More explicit content is found on Ms Miri’s Onlyfans account. People have to subscribe at a fee to watch the videos and photos she uploads.

Ms Miri’s net worth

The TikToker’s net worth in 2021 cannot be established since it is not known how much she makes. As a college tutor in Canada, her average annual salary used to be about $90,000.

Ms Miri’s biography reveals an individual who is happy and contented with her current passion. Since being ousted from teaching college students, she has been gaining fans who are thrilled with her content. Her fanbase is set to increase as she continues to gain global recognition.

