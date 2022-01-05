Tristan Thompson is a Canadian born NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers and, more recently, the Sacramento Kings. He is also widely known as Khloe Kardashian's baby-daddy, but alas, their romance has not been easy. After paternity tests established that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' son, he rushed to social media to apologize to his ex and the mother of his child.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have had to face several cheating scandals during their relationship; their troubles have kept up a steady flow of gossip on social media over the years.

Biography

In Brampton, Canada, this basketball legend was born Tristan Trevor James Thompson on 13 March 1991. He joined his three siblings, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel, and Tristan Thompson's parents are Andrea and Trevor.

How tall is Tristan Thompson? This young man stands at 6 feet 9 inches (2.06 m), making him the perfect candidate for professional basketball.

He began his basketball career with the University of Texas, where he won several honours, including the "Most Valuable Player."

In the 2011 NBA draft, he was selected as the fourth overall selection, making him the highest-drafted Canadian born player in history.

Tristan Thompson's contract with the Cavaliers was signed in December 2012, and he has even claimed an NBA title with them before moving over to the Sacramento Kings in 2021.

Fatherhood welcomed the young athlete on 12 December 2016, when Tristan Thompson's son, Prince Oliver Thompson, was born. His mother is a model named Jordan Craig, but the couple did not last through Tristan's cheating ways.

Is Khloe Kardashian married to Tristan Thompson?

This iconic couple officially began their romance in September 2016, but it has been a rocky road.

On 20 December 2017, Khloe Kardashian confirmed that she was carrying her basketball boyfriend's baby, but rumours of her bae's indiscretions began surfacing before their daughter was born. From February 2018 onwards, five women emerged with allegations against the Cavaliers star's cheating ways, some of which included video footage for backup.

On 12 April 2018, the pair welcomed their baby girl, True Thompson, into the world. The couple continued to work on the relationship.

It was the last straw for Khloe when her unfaithful man cheated yet again, this time with the longtime Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods, who is also Kylie Jenner's bestie.

While continuing to co-parent, their romance sparked once again in August 2020 and was snubbed out again in June 2021.

Is Tristan Thompson the father of Maralee Nichols baby?

Tristan Thompson's kids welcomed a baby brother into the world in December 2021, but unfortunately, it was not the happiest of occasions. The baby boy was a product of adultery, as the talented basketball player was dating the social media icon, Khloe Kardashian, at the time of his inception. The baby's mother, however, is the fitness model Maralee Nichols.

The six-foot star announced the outcome of the child's paternity test on Instagram along with a public apology to the Kardashian beauty.

Khloe has not yet responded to the public apology or to the news regarding her ex's newborn baby.

How old is Tristan Thompson?

This Canadian athlete may be celebrating his birthday alone this year, having angered so many women lately. On 13 March 2022, Tristan Thompson's age will be 31. His eldest son, Prince, will be turning 6, baby girl True will be 4, and his baby boy (name yet to be announced) will be 1 year old.

Tristan Thompson's net worth

This NBA star has an estimated net worth of $45 million at the beginning of 2022, having earned a salary of $9,258 million last year. Additionally, he has endorsements with Beats by Dre, Compex, Moet & Chandon, Mountain Dew, and Nike to help rake in the millions.

Tristan Thompson may be celebrated on the courts while playing for the Sacramento Kings, but his fanbase seems to be dwindling behind the scenes. It is becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of the NBA star's adulterous record, and he leaves a trail of heartbreaks in his wake. Khloe Kardashian has yet to comment on his affair with Maralee Nichols and their baby.

