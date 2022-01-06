Lance Armstrong's net worth: What happened to the fallen American star?

Lance Armstrong was known as the greatest cyclist of all time before his career took a stumble. Arguably one of the largest doping scandals in cycling history, this athletic star was found guilty of substance abuse and was banned from cycling. Since being stripped of his titles, many are wondering: what does Lance Armstrong do now for a living?

His reputation has not survived the doping scandal, and neither did his seven Tour De France titles. Photo by Alexandre Marchi

Source: Getty Images

Several years of investigation went into the allegations made against him; read on with Briefly to find out more on Lance Armstrong's doping scandal.

Lance Armstrong's profile and bio

Full name: Lance Edward Armstrong

Nickname: Big Tex

Famous for: Cycling champion

Gender: Male

Place of birth: Plano, Texas

Date of birth: 18 September 1971

Zodiac: Virgo

Lance Armstrong's age: 51 in 2022

Current residence: Austin, Texas

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Canadian, Dutch, and Norwegian

Sexuality: Straight

Partner: Anna Hansen

Lance Armstrong's wife: Kristin Richard (m. 1998–2003)

Children: Luke, Olivia Marie, Isabelle, Max and Grace

Parents: Edward Gunderson and Linda (Mooneyham) Gunderson

Siblings: Larry and Sonnie

Height: 1,77 m

Weight: 157 lbs

Eye colour: Blue

Hair colour: Brown

School: Plano East Senior High School

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Net worth: $50 million in January 2022.

Lance Armstrong's documentary: Personal Record (post-production)

Instagram: @lancearmstrong

Twitter: @lancearmstrong

Family

Born on September 18, 1971, in Plano, Texas, this cycling legend grew up in Dallas with his sister, Sonnie, and mother, Linda Gunderson. He was adopted by his mother's 2nd husband, Terry Armstrong, and he gained a brother named Larry at a young age.

The young Texan began racing in competitive cycling and triathlons at 13 and was competing professionally within 3 years.

Lance Armstrong's children include two sets of twins, and his partner is Anna Hansen. This cute couple have been together for over a decade and are currently planning their wedding.

If you have heard rumours regarding Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen's split, then you are sadly mistaken, as there have been no reports of their separation. Photo by Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Career

The US Olympic Development Team encouraged him to train in Colorado Springs during his final year of school. As a result, he took a break from his education but returned in 1989 to obtain his diploma.

He proceeded to take the cycling world by storm, but let us look at a few of his accomplishments from his career.

He finished 2nd in the US Olympic time trials in 1992, and the following year he earned the "Triple Crown"—the Thrift Drug Classic, the Kmart West Virginia Classic and the CoreStates Race. That same year, he was 2nd in the Tour DuPont.

In August 1993, at just 21, he claimed the World Road Race Championship, and at the Tour DuPont in 1996, he broke records, including the widest margin of victory (3 minutes and 15 seconds) and the quickest average speed in a time trial (32.9 miles p/h).

After being diagnosed with testicular cancer, he took a 2-year break from cycling to take care of his health and returned to become the 2nd American to win the Tour De France. He claimed seven of these titles in total before the wheels fell off.

Lance is kissed by first wife Kristen and mother Linda after winning the 1999 Tour de France. Photo: Tom Able-Green

Source: Getty Images

Why did Lance Armstrong lose his titles?

This record-breaker was stripped of all seven of his Tour de France titles and can no longer compete professionally. But, why was Lance Armstrong punished?

Following a federal investigation in June 2012, the U.S Anti-Doping Agency brought formal charges against Armstrong for using illegal performance-enhancing drugs. In July 2012, George Hincapie, Levi Leipheimer, David Zabriskie and Christian Vande Velde announced their plans to testify against their former teammate.

What was the punishment?

Big Tex's Tour de France wins and other honours from 1999 to 2005 were removed by the USADA, and on August 24, 2012, he was banned from competitive cycling.

The USADA publicised its evidence against him on 10 October 2012, including documents such as lab tests, emails, and financial exchanges. He was further charged with fraud in 2013 after admitting to drug use while the US Postal Service was providing millions to support his team.

He consented to compensate the US government $5 million to settle a lawsuit against him on April 19, 2018.

Former Tour De France champion with son Luke David and twin daughters Isabelle Rose, Grace Elizabeth. Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Lance Armstrong's books:

It's Not About the Bike: My Journey Back to Life

Tour De France For Dummies

Every Second Counts

Work on Purpose

The Best Bike Rides in Texas

My Comeback: Up Close and Personal

Tours of the World

Where is Lance Armstrong now in 2022?

Since the scandal that knocked him off his pedestal, many want to know what happened to Lance Armstrong?

He is currently the owner of a coffee shop and a bicycle shop in Austin, Texas. He is also the founder of a media business named WEDU and runs two podcasts. Lance Armstrong's podcast, The Move and The Forward, entertain us with guests such as Charles Barkley and Matthew McConaughey.

Lance Armstrong's movie, Personal Record, is in post-production and due for release any day now.

How much is Lance Armstrong currently worth?

Is Lance Armstrong rich? He has had to pay a hefty fine of $5 million and is no longer earning an income from his greatest skill - cycling. However, he still has something to line his pockets with, as Lance Armstrong's net worth is estimated at $50 million in January 2022.

Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila Alves and "Big Tex" during the World Golf Championships. Photo by Stan Badz

Source: Getty Images

He may have fallen from grace, but today, Lance Armstrong is still going strong. Regardless of the scandal, not many can boast about beating cancer, and the Texan athlete seems content with his family life out of the spotlight.

