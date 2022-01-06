Who is Dee Devlin? All you need to know about Conor Mcgregor's wife

They say that behind every successful man, there is a woman, and Dee Devlin is the woman behind her husband's success, Conor McGregor. The two met back in 2008, and since then, they have not looked back. So, who is Conor McGregor's wife?

Her husband Conor is one of the top MMA fighters in the world. Dee Devlin Conor McGregor's wife is estimated to be worth about $25 million. This is from her career working for Conor as his financial advisor and schedule planner.

Profile summary

Full name: Dee Devlin

Dee Devlin Year of birth: August 9, 1986

August 9, 1986 Dee Devlin's age: 35 years as of 2021

35 years as of 2021 Place of birth: Walkinstown, Dublin, Ireland

Walkinstown, Dublin, Ireland Ethnicity: White Caucasian

White Caucasian Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Kids: Three

Three Height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Dee Devlin's Instagram: deedevlin1

How old is Dee Devlin?

The beauty was born on August 9, 1986, in the heart of Walkinstown, Dublin, Ireland, to her parents. She has two siblings with whom she grew up. Her two sisters are known as Sarah Devlin and Cathy Devlin.

Dee Devlin high school dropout

Success is not only measured by one's education history in today's world. As much as it is crucial, some people succeed in life through other ways, such as entrepreneurship. With that said, Dee Devlin's education was not a smooth journey. She dropped out after high school. At the age of 15, started to work as a waitress.

Career

In her late teens and early twenties, she started venturing into modelling. In 2008, she met her now-fiancé and stopped modelling.

Conor Mcgregor hired her to manage his finances and keep track of his training schedules. Dee Devlin's job is working as part of her husband's management and promotional team. Dee has a strong sense of style which saw her bagging the Most Stylish Newcomer Award in 2016.

Is Dee Devlin still married?

Dee met her now-fiancé in a local nightclub. The two resided in the same neighbourhood, but Conor had never garnered enough courage to approach her. However, once they met, she instantly fell over heels for him, which marked the beginning of their relationship and multiple dates.

Between 2008 and 2015, the couple had their fair share of tough times during Conor's career. However, the beauty stood right by him and supported him throughout his career. At some point, they had to leave their house and move in at Conor's father attic.

The famous fighter commenced his fighting practice while Devlin took care of him. For instance, she prepared meals for him, drove him to the gym, among many other things. Finally, in 2013, his practice paid off, and the player landed himself in the UFC.

Her support has been immense to his career as she has attended every fight with him. Finally, in November 2016, Conor won and bagged the UFC lightweight title and was named the first fighter in UFC to hold two belts simultaneously.

The couple is proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first child McGregor Jr on May 6, 2017. They then received their second child, Croia McGregor, on January 2, 2019. Their third child is known as Rian.

In one of Dee Devlin's interviews, she fell in love with Conor at first sight. She is quoted;

I suppose it was! He's very funny–he always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh.

On the other hand, Conor revealed that Dee has been by his side all the way, and his vision and drive is to ensure that his family has all they need in life.

My girlfriend has been there since the start. She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't be where I am today. So definitely, I love to spoil her. She does not work anymore, I hired her to the business.

Dee Devlin's engagement

On August 8, 2020, Conor went to his Instagram account, posted a photo of him with Dee, and captioned it, "What a birthday, my future wife."

Conor is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest UFC fighters. He is known for his lavish lifestyle and frequently spending a fortune on his wife. For instance, he bought his wife, a diamond-studded Rolex.

Philanthropists

Dee and her Conor have been known to have a soft spot for helping the underprivileged. For instance, in 2019, they donated €25,000 worth of toy vouchers to homeless families during Christmas. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple built houses for the homeless in Dublin.

Conor's cheating scandal

Conor has had his fair share of controversies. He has found himself in various quarrels, including a cheating scandal. Terri Murray accused him of engaging in sexual relations with her during the 2017 Grand National in Liverpool and that he was the father of her son.

Conor denied the allegations that he had slept with her and stated that she hooked up with one of his friends and not him. In addition, Conor took a DNA test which turned out negative and proved that he was not Murray's child father.

Dee Devlin has lived a devoted life to her husband and his career. Conor McGregor wife support and dedication to see him succeed and become one of the decorated fighters in the UFC has paid off. Today, she is in the limelight beside her husband.

