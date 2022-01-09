Who is Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend? How did Naomi and rapper bae Cordae meet?

Who is Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend? For a celebrity of Naomi's calibre, it is no shock that fans are interested in knowing the guy who stole the heart of the gorgeous and talented Japanese tennis player. Naomi is dating rapper bae Cordae.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (R) and US singer Cordae arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How old is rapper bae Cordae? Here is everything you need to know about tennis player Naomi Osaka's boyfriend's personal life, including his age, origin, and details of his relationship with the four-time grand slam singles winner.

Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend profile summary

Full name: Cordae Amari Dunston

Cordae Amari Dunston Other names : YBN Cordae, Entendre

: YBN Cordae, Entendre Date of birth : August 26, 1997

: August 26, 1997 Place of birth : Raleigh, North Carolina

: Raleigh, North Carolina Age : 24 years old as of 2022

: 24 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Afro-American

: Afro-American Religion : Christian

: Christian Schools attended : Towson University

: Towson University Height : 5 feet 10 inches

: 5 feet 10 inches Weight : 68 kilograms

: 68 kilograms Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Instagram : @Cordae

: @Cordae Twitter : @cordae

: @cordae Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Naomi Osaka

: Naomi Osaka Occupation: Rapper, singer, and songwriter

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Genre: Hip Hop

Hip Hop Famous for : Remixing popular songs such as Eminem’s My Name

: Remixing popular songs such as Eminem’s My Name Net worth: $800 thousand

Cordae’s biography

Cordae Dunston arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Colin In Black And White" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021. Photo: Kevin Winter/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Born in North Carolina, Cordea and his family moved to Suitland, Maryland, when he was ten years old. He did not come from a wealthy family, considering that he has lived in a trailer park.

His father loved playing classic hip hop from artists like Big L, Nas, Rakim, and Talib Kweli, and this influenced his passion for music.

Education

Amari graduated from high school in 2015. For his mother’s sake, he went to Towson University, where he studied communications. While in school, he also worked at TGI Friday’s. However, he dropped out of school in 2018 and moved to Los Angeles to be part of the YBN Collective.

Career

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON- Episode 1580-Pictured: Musical guest Cordae performs on Monday, January 10, 2022. Photo: Paula Lobo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Young Dunston started writing rap as a hobby when he was about 15 years old. He then took rap more seriously when he grew older, pursuing it as a career. His initial mixtapes as a teenager include:

2014: Entendre– Anxiety

2016: I’m So Anxious

2017: I’m So Anonymous

Songs

Amari Dunston joined the YBN Collective as YBN Cordae. His debut album, The Lost Boy, released on 26th July 2019, did well by debuting at No 8 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list.

The chart-topping rapper was a 2020 Grammy nominee for the Best Rap Album. His single, Bad Idea, was nominated for the Best Rap Song during the 62nd Grammy Awards. In 2021, he released Just Until EP and dedicated a few lines to Naomi. His other songs include:

2018: My Name Is

2018 Old Niggas

2018: Fighting Temptations

2019: Locationships

2019: Have Mercy

2020: The Parables

2020: Gifted

2021: Taxes

2021: Super

2021: Sinister

Cordae left YBN Collective in 2020. As a result, he dropped YBN part of his stage name.

Naomi and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Osaka dating? As already mentioned, Naomi Osaka is rapper Cordae Amari Dunston’s girlfriend. Cordae and Naomi Osaka have been dating for over two years, and the singer admitted that they were an item in July 2019 during an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning.

How did Naomi and rapper bae Cordae meet? Interestingly, Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae did not know who she was before dating. They met at an LA Clippers game. Cordae is loving and supports Naomi. Pictures of Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend confirm that he is very handsome.

Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend's net worth

Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend, rapper Cordae is about $800, 000 rich. His main source of income is his music. On the other hand, Naomi was ranked Forbes highest-paid female athlete ever. Her net worth is approximately $45 Million. Besides sports, she is famous for being vulnerable about mental health.

Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend Cordae is a talented rap artist with a bright future. He may not be as rich as Naomi, but his industriousness, determination, and focus may earn him more wealth. We wish them all the best in their love life and careers.

