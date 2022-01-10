Who is Mizkif? Age, sister, girlfriend, real name, nationality, merch, net worth

Mizkif is no new name in the gaming world. He is a renowned twitch streamer and gamer best known for his various gameplay live streams on the platform. In addition, he is famous for playing several video games such as Minecraft, Pokemon and Mario Party.

Mizkif's real name is Matthew Rinaudo.

Source: Instagram

Mizkif's real name is Matthew Rinaudo. He is the co-founder of One Tru King, a game organization based in Austin, Texas. So, exactly who is he? Where is he from? Read the bio for more!

Mizkif's profiles

Full name: Matthew Rinaudo

Matthew Rinaudo Popularly known as: Mizkif

Mizkif Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 14th of February 1995

14th of February 1995 Hometown: Montclair, New Jersey, United States

Montclair, New Jersey, United States Mizkif's age: 27 (As of 2022)

27 (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christian

Christian Height: 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres)

5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) Weight: 68 kilograms (149 pounds)

68 kilograms (149 pounds) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Sibling: Emily

Emily Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Twitch streamer

Twitch streamer Mizkif's net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram account: @ realmizkif

realmizkif Twitter account: @ REALMizkif

REALMizkif TikTok account: @realmizkif

Biography

Matthew has become a world famous Twitcher. Photo: @realmizkif

Source: Instagram

What is Mizkif's nationality? Matthew was born on the 14th of February 1995 in the United States, which makes him an American by birth. His hometown is Montclair, New Jersey. As of 2022, he is 27 years old, and his star sign is Aquarius. He has a sister called Emily, who is also a streamer.

Career

Matthew is a Twitch streamer by profession. He began streaming in 2016, where he had a small following. However, it wasn't until 2018 when he gained popularity serving as a cameraman for Ice Poseidon, a fellow streamer. Mizkif's Twitch account so far has over 1.8 million followers.

YouTube

Matthew also has a YouTube channel that started in June 2019. As of January 2022 Mizkif's channel has more than 600k subscribers and has accumulated 190 million views. Most of his content is reaction videos and has featured many of his fellow streamers, including his ex-girlfriend and sister.

Mizkif's merch

Matthew is the owner of Mizkif's store, an online website that sells unisex t-shirts, hoodies, long-sleeved tees, hats, among other accessories.

One True King

The famous YouTuber is among the founders of One True King, a gaming organization. The organization mainly focuses on online content creation. Along with Asmogold, Rich Campbell and Tips Out, he founded Only True King in October 2020.

Philanthropy

Matthew sharing his progress at the gym.

Source: Instagram

Rinaudo has done his fair share of giving back by himself and through the organization. In 2019, he held a charity stream for St. David Children's Hospital in Austin, Texas. As a result, his community raised $5000, which he used to buy toys.

Who is Mizkif's girlfriend?

Rinaudo is currently single. He previously was dating Maya Higa, an American Twitch streamer, conservationist, falconer and wildlife rehabilitator. Mizkif and Maya started dating in 2019, but the relationship ended two years later.

What happened to Mizkif? The pair announced in September 2021 that they would be parting ways after being in a relationship for two years. Both streamers decided to take some time off streaming to focus on themselves and process the breakup. However, Mizkif emphasized that the two are still on good terms and asked fans to continue supporting their separate journeys.

Is Mizkif a millionaire?

Yes, he is. According to Naibuzz, Matthew has a net worth of $3 million. He has made this fortune via his Twitch and YouTube channels. He also earns a living from the sales of his merchandise.

Physical stats

Mizkif's height is at 5 feet and 9 inches, about 1.75 metres. He weighs 69 kilograms, and his hair and eye colours are brown and hazel.

Where does Mizkif live?

The Youtuber lives in Austin, Texas, U.S.

Through hard work and consistency, Mizkif has become one of the most prominent streamers on Twitch. In addition, his content is entertaining, which has created a massive fanbase for him.

