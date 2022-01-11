How old is Tubbo? Everything you need to know about the star gamer

Twitch has reported a significant growth in its membership in the past few years. Both the viewers and the streamers have flocked to this platform to share skills and love for several games. Some streamers like Tubbo have grown their channels to heights due to their skills, high ranking and following. But who is Tubbo? Find out here!

Tubbo is a Twitch star and social media influencer, who is best known for his sharp skills during Twitch streaming. Photo: @tubbolive

Source: Instagram

Tubbo is one of the Twitch streamers who has stepped up his game and garnered a high following on this platform. Despite stiff competition from other streamers, he has managed to take the platform by storm and make a name for himself. Get to know more about this star gamer here.

Tubbo's profile summary

Full name: Tobias "Toby" Smith

Tobias "Toby" Smith Date of birth: 23rd December 2003

23rd December 2003 Place of birth: England

England Tubbo's zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Tubbo's age: 18 years old (January 2022)

18 years old (January 2022) Profession: Twitch Star, Social media Star

Twitch Star, Social media Star Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Siblings: Teagan and Lani

Teagan and Lani Height: 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m)

5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Eye color: Blue

Blue Hair color: Brown

Brown TikTok: tubbolive

tubbolive Instagram: @tubbolive

@tubbolive Twitter: @TubboLive

@TubboLive YouTube: Tubbo

Tubbo's bio

He is best known as a Twitch star who gained popularity for his love of the game Minecraft. Although most video game fans can attest to his skills, they hardly can tell of his profile. So, here is everything you need to know about him as of most of Tubbo's profiles.

How old is Tubbo?

He was on 23rd December 2003 in England and is 18 years old in January 2022.

Is Tubbo's real name Toby?

Yes. His birth name is Tobias "Toby" Smith.

Does Tubbo have siblings?

Yes, he does. He has two sisters, Teagan and Lani. Lani is also a Twitch star.

What is Tubbo's sister Twitch?

Her real name is Lani Smith, but her Twitch username is LanuSky.

How tall is Tubbo?

He stands tall at 5 feet and 6 inches (1.67 m).

Career

Growing up, Tubbo was interested in trampolining. So, he started practicing and grew to become an international trampolinist. However, along his trampolining journey, the youngster developed a passion for video games.

He was particularly interested in Minecraft and even went on social media to flaunt his Minecraft skills. It turns out this was the start of his career. He launched a Twitch account in 2018 and started streaming Minecraft videos.

The videos gradually garnered attention, and eventually, he gained popularity as a Twitch star. Next, he joined the famous Minecraft survival multiplayer server SMPEarth to broaden his skills further. By November 2020, his Twitch account already had one million followers.

Similarly, in the same year, the player developed an anarchy server known as POGGOP but later abandoned it following developmental issues. However, he is currently working on TubNet, a crossplay minigames server.

Tobias is also a member of the famous Minecraft server Dream SMP where he currently plays. Throughout his career, Tobias has participated in several Minecraft Championships and teamed up with other renowned Twitch stars like Dream, TommyInnit, Fundy, Wilbur Snoot, Wisp, Niki Nihachu, and Sylvee.

Other works

Besides Twitch, Tobias also has a website where he sells his merchandise.

What is Tubbo's merch site?

It is known as tubboshop.com. According to his Twitter updates account, he dropped the merchandise on 26th June 2021.

Tubbo's fanart

He is also into art and often posts different art ideas, including Minecraft and dream team.

Music

Tobias is also into music, and in 2021, he released his first original song entitled Life By The Sea. He has collaborated with Dan Bull and CG5 on the track. He also plays several instruments, such as piano and ukulele.

Online presence

Even though most people assume he is only on Twitch, Tobias is very active and popular on several social media platforms.

Does Tubbo have an Instagram?

Yes, he does, and he has garnered millions of followers on this platform. His following as of January 2022 stands at 2.3 million followers.

Tubbo's Twitter and TikTok accounts

Tobias is also on Twitter and TikTok. His Twitter account has 3.1 million followers as of January 2022, whereas his TikTok boasts 3.4 million followers.

Again, Tobias has also left links to his Discord account from his YouTube. So it is safe to say that Tobias is a social media king.

What is Tubbo's net worth?

Tubbo is believed to earn pretty well from all his online platforms. From YouTube, Social Blade estimates his monthly earnings to range from $533 to $8.5K. Even though he is yet to reveal his net worth, judging from these monthly earnings, it is safe he has a decent net worth.

Tobias Smith, better known as Tubbo, is a famous Twitch star making money out of it, plus his social media presence. He also has a site where he sells his merch. Due to his hard work, fans are curious to see what the future holds in store for him.

