Virat Kohli’s net worth, age, children, wife, outburst, stats, style, salary

Virat Kohli is among the best batsmen in the world. He is also one of the highest-paid and most popular Indian cricketers. The cricketer plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket team (from Bangalore, Karnataka) in the Indian Premier League and is the backbone of India men's national cricket team (alias Team India or the Men in Blue) in men's international cricket. Virat Kohli's net worth $26 million in 2020.

Former cricketers worldwide, including Australians Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne, criticized Virat Kohli's outburst after the DRS call during the third Test against South Africa. Photo: @virat.kohli

The player's worth skyrockets yearly because of endorsement deals from high profile brands. Virat Kohli's salary was $1 million annually in 2020 while earning over $20 million per annum from endorsements. Today, online sources estimate he is worth $75-127 million. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's social profiles attract over 279 million fans.

Virat Kohli's profile summary

Full name: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Born: 5th November 1988

5th November 1988 Age: 33 years as of 2021

33 years as of 2021 Place of birth: New Delhi, India

New Delhi, India Residence: Mumbai, India

Mumbai, India Education: Vishal Bharti Public School

Vishal Bharti Public School Training: West Delhi Cricket Academy and Saviour Convent

West Delhi Cricket Academy and Saviour Convent Career: Cricketer

Cricketer Position: Batsman

Batsman Batting Style: Right-Handed

Right-Handed Bowling Style: Right-Arm medium

Right-Arm medium Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India Agency: Cornerstone

Cornerstone Agent: Bunty Sajdeh

Bunty Sajdeh Sponsors: Audi, Google, Colgate, Uber, Puma

Audi, Google, Colgate, Uber, Puma Nationality: Indian

Indian Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Religion: Hinduism

Hinduism Parents: Saroj and Prem Kohli

Saroj and Prem Kohli Siblings: Bhavna and Vikash

Bhavna and Vikash Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma Children: Vamika

Vamika Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Weight: 69 kg

69 kg Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Net worth: $75-127 million

$75-127 million Instagram: virat.kohli (179 million)

virat.kohli (179 million) Twitter: (45.9 million)

(45.9 million) Facebook: (49 million )

(49 million ) YouTube channel: Xtra Time (772K subscribers & over 298 million views)

Virat Kohli's biography

Virat Kohli's age is 33 years as of 2021. He was born into a Punjabi Hindu family on 5th November 1988 in Delhi, India, and grew up in Uttam Nagar alongside his two siblings, Bhavna and Vikash.

Virat set an outstanding record in December 2006, despite playing a day after his dad's death and attending the burial immediately after the match. Photo: @Virat Kohli

His later father, Prem Kohli, was a criminal lawyer, while his mum, Saroj, is a housewife. He succumbed to a stroke on 18th December 2006 after being bed-ridden for a month. The family then relocated from Meera Bagh to Gurgaon in 2015.

Educational background

Virat attended Vishal Bharti public school. The nine-year-old was among the West Delhi Cricket Academy's first intake in 1998, under trainer Rajkumar Sharma.

He participated in Vasundhara Enclave's Sumeet Dogra Academy's competitions then moved to the Saviour Convent in Paschim Vihar for more practice while in ninth grade.

Marriage and lifestyle

Kohli never proposed to Anushka because they knew they would marry each other. Also, Anushka wanted their relationship to flow organically. Photo: @anushkasharma

Who is Virat Kohli's wife? He married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on 11th December 2017 and had a daughter named Vamika on 11th January 2021. Virat Kohli's wedding cost a whopping Rs 100 crore.

They got married at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old village in Italy. Virat Kohli's beard style inspires men to groom themselves. He also loves acing a full goatee with a detached moustache and hairstyles with trimmed sidelines.

His wife once said that staying at home with him felt like a vacation. Virat Kohli's houses are in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. The mansions have many luxury features, including a hanging swimming pool on one of them.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's water, the Black Water brand, costs INR 3000-4000 per litre and is black. Also, his fame is growing daily. As of this writing, Virat Kohli's Instagram page has 179 million followers.

The player's wife has many awards, including a Filmfare Award, featured in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list in 2018, and appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 since 2012. Photo: @anushkasharma

Career history

Kohli joined the Delhi U-15 team in October 2002 during the Polly Umrigar Trophy and became its captain in 2003. He then moved to the Delhi U-17 team in 2004 for the Vijay Merchant Trophy and helped them win the following season as the highest run-scorer.

The player appeared on the List A debut for Delhi against Services in February 2006. In December, he became a celebrity when he scored 90 against Karnataka a day after his father's death.

Virat attended the funeral right after the match and recorded 257 runs from 6 games at an average of 36.71 that season. In July 2006, Kohli joined the India U-19 squad touring England. The team returned with victory and travelled to Pakistan in September.

The player also finished as the highest run-getter for the team in the Inter-State T20 Championship in April 2007 ​and went with them to Sri Lanka. Later, he became the second-highest run-getter in the triangular series.

Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is named after a liquor brand called Royal Challenge. Also, he and Rohit Sharma are the captains of Team Indian. Photo: @Virat Kohli

Kohli captained the Indian team to victory at the 2008 U-19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia. As a result, the Royal Challengers Bangalore gave him a $30,000 contract to play for them in the IPL.

In June 2008, Kohli and two more U-19 teammates received a six-week Border-Gavaskar scholarship to train in Australia. He also played in the Emerging Players Tournament.

Is Babar Azam better than Virat Kohli?

The Pakistan skipper broke Virat Kohli's record during the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai. He is now the fastest batsman to complete 2500 runs in international cricket within 62 innings.

Fans love comparing Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli's performances. Azam broke the Indian batsman's record last year, but that does not mean Kohli won't beat him in future. Photo: @326546224099154

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's stats show a record of over 2500 international runs at an average of 86.50, 174 additional ODIs, and he scored 8508 runs at 61.65 with 35 tons. So, what is Virat Kohli's style? He uses right-handed batting and right-arm medium bowling techniques.

Virat Kohli's awards

For over a decade, the player has been Team Indian's co-captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain. Here is a list of some of his outstanding recognitions:

People's Choice Awards India For Favourite Sportsperson in 2012

Arjuna Award in 2013

CNN-News18 Indian of the Year in 2017

Padma Shri (India's fourth-highest civilian award) in 2017

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award (India's highest sporting honour) in 2018

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophies (ICC Cricketer of the Year and Cricketer of the Decade)

Polly Umrigar Awards for International Cricketer of the Year (5)

Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (3)

CEAT International Cricketer of the Year (3)

Barmy Army - International Player of Year (2)

The player has many awards and honours. For instance, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) renamed a stand after him at Arun Jaitley stadium. Photo: @Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's news: Unleashing fury in the stump mic on Day 3

Umpire Marais adjudged South Africa skipper Dean Elgar using the LBW technique. However, the Hawk-Eye showed the ball bouncing back numerously after hitting Dean below the knee-roll.

The Indian players and the umpire shockingly looked at the replays. Meanwhile, Kohli went up to the stumps and shouted into the mic:

Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, eh, not just the opposition—trying to catch people all the time.

Speaking on Fox Cricket's Ashes series, retired cricketer Gilchrist said what happened seemed premeditated and has been brewing.

Kohli had an outburst after watching replays of the ball go over the stumps many times after hitting South Africa skipper Dean Elgar. South Africa lost the match that day. Photo: @Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's net worth proves that hard work pays, and talent takes someone to places their papers could not take them. You can also make it in life, regardless of your education level.

