Prince Andrew’s net worth, age, scandal, children, family, Epstein, profiles

Prince Andrew's net worth is $10 million. He is ninth in the line of the British throne's succession. The future throne's heirs inherit a valuable real estate portfolio called The Duchy of Cornwall Trust. Andrew's brother Prince Charles currently oversees the trust, and it generates around $20 million yearly income. In the trending news, Prince Andrew loses military titles.

Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Prince Andrew, Duke of York KG, GCVO, CD, numerous honorary military titles to fight sexual abuse lawsuits alone as a private/ordinary citizen. Photo: @Max Mumby/Indigo

Why did Prince Andrew lose his title? He was considered Queen Elizabeth II's favourite royal family member. However, Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse allegations have forced her to choose the crown's integrity over her child. Andrew received an annual tax-free allowance of $322,000 from The Duchy of Cornwall Trust for most of his adult life until he was forced out of the official royal life in January 2022.

Prince Andrew's biography

What relation is Prince Andrew to Queen Elizabeth? He is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Andrew's age is 61 years as of 2021, for he was born on 19th February 1960 at Buckingham Palace, London.

Andrew was often considered less intellectual but more athletic than his brother. His womanizing reputation earned him the "Randy Andy" nickname for years. Photo: @Tim Graham

Andrew was second in line to the throne before Prince Charles had sons William and Charles. He now falls behind his brother Charles, nephew William, William and Kate's three children, nephew Harry, and Harry and Megan's two children.

Educational background

Like his older siblings, Charles and Anne, a governess (a woman who tutors royal children) looked after Andrew. He then joined Heatherdown School near Ascot in Berkshire and Gordonstoun in northern Scotland (which his dad and elder brother had also attended) in September 1973.

While there, he joined a six-month exchange program with Canada's Lakefield College School in 1977. Andrew then left Gordonstoun in July (two years later) with A-Levels in English, History, and Economics. He attended the prestigious Royal Naval College Flight and went into the military afterwards.

Andrew divorced his wife of ten years, Sarah Ferguson, in 1996. They have two daughters and two grandchildren, who were born last year. Photo: @Tim Graham

Prince Andrew's family

He married Sarah Ferguson in 1986 and divorced in 1996. Sarah and Prince Andrew's children are Princesses Beatrice Elizabeth Mary (born 8th August 1988) and Eugenie Victoria Helena (born 23rd March 1990).

His ex-wife requested $600k cash and $900k to buy a new home. Princess Eugenie and her husband, August Philip, had a son called August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on 9th February 2021. Meanwhile, Princesses Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was born on 18th September 2021.

Career history

Besides his royal duties as the Duke of York KG, Andrew was a helicopter pilot and instructor in the Royal Navy for flight missions during the Falklands War in 1981.

Prince Andrew formally left the Royal Navy in July 2001 and was promoted to honorary captain in July 2005. He holds numerous positions in the British army, air force, navy, and Commonwealth forces.

Andrew did not see the Queen's decision coming despite family discussions happening for weeks. Meanwhile, William knew and was angry with him for ruining the family's image. Photo: @Chris Jackson

While continuing with his royal duties, Andrew also served as the Uk's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment till July 2011. In addition, he works in the Diplomacy Section of the Naval Staff at the Ministry of Defense and is also associated with over100 organizations, including the Commonwealth Society for the Deaf.

Andrew also chairs the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's Full Stop Campaign, is the patron of the British Schools Exploring Society and the Sea Cadets and is the executive chairman of trustees of the Outward Bound Trust.

What is going on with Prince Andrew?

In Prince Andrew's latest news, he neither holds his nine military titles (including a ceremonial position as colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which he took over from his father in 2017) nor receives financial support from the Queen. Also, his constitutional role as the state's counsellor is now in question.

The Queen's ruthless decision came 24 hours after New York judge Lewis Kaplan ruled Andrew must face a civil trial against three sexual abuse claims. Photo: @Max Mumby/Indigo

Meanwhile, Virginia Giuffre alleges that Andrew molested her in London, New York, and the Caribbean two decades ago. Also, convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein put her through the same form of abuse.

In-depth insights into Prince Andrew's scandal

Virginia says she was a victim of sex trafficking. She was born in Virginia Roberts, California, in 1983 before her family relocated to Florida. The girl was in and out of foster care after a family friend molested her at age 7.

She found herself on the streets at age 14 and was working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach in 2000 when she met British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell offered her a chance to train as a massage therapist and took her to Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach.

The lady instructed her to massage Epstein, who was lying low naked. That was the beginning of Epstein's abuse. He then took the 17-year-old to London in 2001 and introduced her to Prince Andrew. Maxwell asked her to do to Andrew what she did to Jeffrey.

Legal bills and a potential £10million settlement with his accuser has left Andrew counting the cost of being banished from the royal family. The Queen will not pay any of it. Photo: @Samir Hussein

Virginia alleges that the prince sexually abused her three times, at Maxwell's London home that night, at Epstein's homes in Manhattan and Little St James in the Virgin Islands later.

Jeffrey lost interest in her by 2003, for she was now too old for him. Virginia convinced him to pay for her professional masseuse training in Thailand. He agreed on the condition that she brought home a Thai girl that Epstein would take to the US.

Virginia met her husband of ten years on the trip and moved to Australia. They now live on the coast of Perth with their three children, and she established an NGO called Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR) to defend victims of trafficking.

According to Prince Andrew's Daily Mail news, Virginia is now seeking damages and has vowed to destroy the Duke of York. Meanwhile, Epstein believes the royal should be in jail but thinks leaving him broke is enough.

Andrew's attorneys want to question the husband and psychologist of the woman who has accused him of sexual assault, claiming that she might be suffering from false memories. Photo: @Max Mumby/Indigo

Since Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss the lawsuit, he will face trial. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew claims he did not abuse Virginia at his former friend's house (Maxwell's home) because he took his daughters to a birthday party at a pizza restaurant.

Also, he was not the sweaty abuser Virginia described because he had a medical condition that stopped him from perspiring after being shot while serving in the Royal Navy in the Falklands War.

Can Andrew still be called prince?

Andrew is still a prince by birth. However, the Queen told him face-to-face on Thursday, 13th January 2022, that he would no longer use the title of His Royal Highness in any official capacity.

Meanwhile, his brother, Prince Charles, intends to have a smaller group of core working royals in the future. Hence, experts believe Prince Andrew might never return to public life. Andrew has now sparked a victim-blaming row after demanding to see her mental health records.

His lawyer, Gary Bloxsome, was now allowed into the Queen's summit, but Bloxsome's involvement may indicate Andrew sought legal advice before facing his mum. Photo: @Samir Hussein

His lawyers want to question the accuser's psychologist, Dr Judith Lightfoot, and husband, Robert Giuffre. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew's social profiles are still open. However, since his 2019's official statement concerning Jefferey Espein's attempted suicide, nothing has been posted.

Most of Prince Andrew's net worth will be severely affected if his accuser wins the case. The British Royal Family has been the centre of discussion globally for many reasons. All attention is now on Andrew's unsavoury allegations.

