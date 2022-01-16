Jeffrey Moyo: biography: age, family, arrest, bail, awards, career, profile

Jeffrey Moyo is a freelancing reporter for The New York Times who went on trial in Zimbabwe on 12 January 2022 for allegedly assisting two foreign journalists in illegally entering the nation. The case against the writer has generated worldwide attention as proof of rising media harassment and intimidation in Zimbabwe, a landlocked and struggling third world southern African country with a population of 14 million people.

Jeffrey Moyo's Zimbabwe scandal has caused quite a stir, as most believe that the government do not have adequate grounds to detain the talented journalist. He is not known for having a political agenda, so silencing this respected man has left many concerns.

Biography

This highly acclaimed journalist was born and raised in Zimbabwe, a troubled and land-locked African country.

Not much is known about Jeffrey Moyo's family, but we can tell you that he lives in Harare with his wife and son. He stated that his arrest and continuous travelling between Harare and Bulawayo had had a toll on his family.

Jeffrey Moyo's career

Moyo can hold his head high, as he is one of the most highly respected freelance journalists of his time, known for his professionalism and lack of political agenda.

Jeffrey Moyo's New York Times contributions are what he is best known for, but he also reports for several other international organizations. This includes the International Press Service (IPS) and Thomson Reuters Foundation. He also writes for the Turkish media outlet, Anadolu Agency and a Norweigian humanitarian publication called Bistandsaktuelt and Radio France International's English desk.

Jeffrey Moyo's awards

This highly acclaimed writer has won several awards, starting with the Best Agricultural Zimabawean Reporter in 2015. He took home the Best HIV/AIDS Reporter Award the following year, granted to him by the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. In 2019, he was honoured by winning the Best WASH & Climate Change Journalist.

Jeffrey Moyo's arrest

In 2021, the New York Times writer was imprisoned alongside Thabang Manhika, a Zimbabwe Media Commission officer, for reportedly handling fraudulent accreditations for two New York Times journalists stationed in South Africa who visited Zimbabwe and were subsequently deported. Moyo and Manhika are undergoing separate trials.

Authorities believe that the respected journalist obtained counterfeit accreditation certificates for Times correspondents Christina Goldbaum and Joo Silva, who travelled from South Africa to Bulawayo on 5 May for a journalistic assignment. Mr Silva and Ms Goldbaum were both deported four days later.

He was taken into custody on 26 May 2021 and detained for three weeks in Bulawayo, before Jeffrey Moyo's bail was granted. On 15 June 2021, he was eventually released from Bulawayo prison after a judge ordered his release on bail of ZW$5,000 ($59). However, prosecutors say he disobeyed the Immigration Act, which may result in a 10-year jail sentence, a penalty, or both.

Jeff has plead not guilty after giving the officers paperwork proving that he received the documents legitimately. He felt he was dealing with a "true ZMC employee who is authorized to certify journalists." He is being represented by human rights attorneys Douglas Coltart and Beatrice Mtetwa.

Manhika's trial was supposed to start on 14 January 2022, but his lawyers requested that it be moved to 24 January. If convicted, Manhika and Jeffrey may receive up to ten years of jail time.

Jeffrey Moyo's case has sparked outrage because it violates fundamental human rights that should be guaranteed to everyone. The Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, the country's ruling party, has intensified threats against journalists in recent years. Zimbabwe's government has denied allegations that it violates media freedom and rights. According to the report, Moyo and Manhika breached immigration restrictions. When a country is struggling and its journalists lose their voice, warning bells start ringing.

