New! Dream Girl teasers for January 2022: Samar and Laxmi's love story

Star Life's new series, Dream Girl, will kick off on Sunday 30th January at 20h00. Meanwhile, the network shall air Mismatched novella's season finale the day before. The Dream Girl teasers for January 2022 highlights the premiere episodes.

Mohsin Khan plays the role of Samar in the Dream Girl Indian series.

Source: Instagram

The Dream Girl's storyline is about Laxmi, who draws inspiration from her celebrity idol, Ayesha. As a result, she leaves her small town to chase an acting career. The series' Indian name is Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

Dream Girl teasers for January 2022

Laxmi meets aspiring actor Samar. The duo spends a lot of time working together and eventually falls in love. The real names of these Dream Girl's cast members are Nikita Dutta (as Laxmi) and Mohsin Khan (as Samar).

Sunday, 30th January 2022

Episode 1

Laxmi wants to make lots of money from movies like Ayesha (her role model). Therefore, landing a role in a film is a significant achievement. Elsewhere, Samar requests his brother, Manav, to help him join the entertainment industry.

Episode 2

Laxmi's brother supports her decision to participate in some movie's auditions. After deliberating upon her request, the girl's father permits her to follow her dream. His only condition is that she wins the competition. Meanwhile, Samar asks Manav to include him in one of his movies.

Samar and Laxmi watch one of celebrity Ayesha's emotional movie scenes.

Source: UGC

Monday, 31st January 2022

Episode 3

While Samar prepares to audition for Manav's film, Laxmi uses the acting skills she observed in Ayesha's movies hoping to win the contest. In the end, the girl emerges victorious, and Manav advises Samar to do more practice. Also, Laxmi's father finally lets her travel to Mumbai.

Episode 4

Laxmi promises herself that she will be an affluent star within six months of acting. She arrives in Mumbai and meets roommate Raj Samosawala. Raj Samosawala is Samar's fake identity. Elsewhere, Ayesha disgraces her staff over poor work ethics.

Laxmi

She meets Samar in Mumbai after winning the movie auditions. Meanwhile, her idol, Ayesha, is not satisfied with some of her staff's work ethics. Will fate make them meet?

Samar and Laxmi love each other's company.

Source: UGC

Samar

Laxmi outshines him in the auditions even though he is related to prominent people in the industry. Later, Samar changes his name to Raj Samosawala when he arrives in Mumbai. Surprisingly, he ends up being Laxmi's roommate.

Ayesha

The film star is also Manav's wife and Samar's sister-in-law. Ayesha wants to be the only actress dominating the industry. Therefore, when Laxmi's talent starts threatening her, Ayesha will try to distract her by lying to her brother Karan that Laxmi likes him.

Later, she discovers that Laxmi has been impersonating her twin sister, Aarti, and uses Aarti to bring down Laxmi. The story will introduce new characters towards the end of Dream Girl season 1.

Catch the premiere episodes of Dream Girl on StarLife daily at 20h00. Also, keep checking the Dream Girl's teasers for more updated spoiler alerts.

