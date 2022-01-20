Joshua Bassett is a young actor and musician best known for his role of Ricky Bowen in the musical series High School Musical: The Series. There has been an ongoing scandal at Disney+ for the past couple of years, as co-stars Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo seem to be competing for the handsome actor's attention. But does Joshua Bassett have a girlfriend? We have the answer and more!

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett still together? Read on with Briefly to learn more about the High School Musical love triangle.

Joshua Bassett's profile

Biography

This 5'11" entertainer was born in Oceanside, California 22 December 2000 as the only brother to five sisters. He was home-schooled alongside Ashley, Alison, Claire, Winter and Hannah by their parents Laura and Taylor.

The talented musician has been in over thirty musical theatre shows since the age of seven, as well as appearing in advertisements, movies and music videos.

Following his theatrical career, Warner Records officially announced Bassett had signed a record deal with them in March 2020. He released his first single, "Common Sense", later that year, and his career has taken off since then. His music focuses on his guitar, piano and singing skills.

Most popular Joshua Bassett's songs:

Lie Lie Lie (+320.5K views)

(+320.5K views) Crisis (+190.1K)

(+190.1K) Set Me Free (+178K)

(+178K) We Both Know (+170.4K)

(+170.4K) Secret (+164K)

(+164K) Only a Matter of Time (+144.1K)

(+144.1K) Let You Go (+120K)

(+120K) Common Sense (+61.9K)

(+61.9K) Anyone Else (+54.3K)

(+54.3K) Feel Something (+42.9K)

Not only is this Californian youngster a talented musician, but he is also a successful actor. He began his on-screen career in 2017 in the blockbuster Lethal Weapon. He is, however, best known for his role of Rickey Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Joshua Bassett's movies and TV shows:

Better Nate Than Ever (Anthony)

(Anthony) High School Musical: The Musical - The Series (Ricky)

(Ricky) Grey's Anatomy (Linus)

(Linus) Dirty John (Teenage John)

(Teenage John) Stuck in the Middle (Aidan Peters)

(Aidan Peters) Game Shakers (Brock)

(Brock) Lethal Weapon (Will)

Is Joshua Bassett in a relationship?

Rumours have been flying regarding Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter's alleged relationship since June 2020, and the pair were spotted attending a Harry Styles concert in October last year. We, however, have not seen much of the couple since.

Are Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter together? The handsome musician stated that he is presently single in an interview with GQ in early December 2021, characterising his romantic life as "non-existent."

What happened between Joshua and Olivia?

Even though the cast-mates have never admitted to being romantically connected, many assume Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo were dating in early 2020. In June of that year, however, the Stuck in the Middle actor appeared to have moved on with Sabrina Carpenter.

Is Drivers License about Joshua Bassett? Rodrigo's fans, including Taylor Swift, loved this song, but the lyrics led some to believe it was about the supposed strife between her and her co-stars. In apparent reaction, Joshua's song, "Lie Lie Lie," became viral owing to suspicions that the lyrics were directed at his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo.

Does Joshua Bassett have a disease?

The High School Musical star was hospitalised with septic shock and heart failure last year. Joshua Bassett's hospital stint occurred on 14 January 2021, a few days after "Drivers Licence" was released. His doctors told him he only had a 30% chance of surviving, but fortunately, he has since recovered and returned to work.

It seems that after all of the drama between Joshua Bassett, Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, the 21-year-old is taking a break from dating. However, the heartbreak has made for great inspiration in their song lyrics, and we look forward to watching the Californian's latest film, Better Nate Than Ever (2022).

