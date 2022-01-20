Sam Smith is a British singer and songwriter who has received six Grammy Award nominations, winning on four occasions. The Pop, R&B and soul artists publicly identified as non-binary in 2019, adopting the pronouns they/them. This non-conformity has caused some issues regarding awards ceremonies, as some are still using the archaic female-male system. They are, however, still making music, find out what they are up to today.

As of April 2021, this British singer/songwriter has sold over 30 million albums globally. Photo: @Photo by David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

They allegedly dated celebrities such as Brandon Flynn, Adam Lambert and Andy Newton Lee, but those romances have all ended. So who is Sam Smith's lover? Read on with Briefly for more!

Sam Smith's profile

Full name: Samuel Frederick Smith

Sam Smith's family

Samuel Frederick Smith was born in Bishop's Stortford, England, on 19 May 1992 to Fredrick and Kate. Whilst attending St. Mary's Catholic School, they participated in the 'Cantate Youth Choir' and the 'Bishop's Stortford Musical Theater Society'. The youngster received voice coaching from jazz pianist Joanna Eden at the age of eight in Essex, which prompted them to join a jazz ensemble.

Sam Smith's "Diamonds" refers to a lying lover who cared more about the star's fame and material goods than their heart. Photo: @Photo by Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

How did Sam Smith get famous?

They rose to prominence after their track 'Latch,' featuring Guy and Howard Lawrence on electronic musical instruments, reached #11 on the UK Singles Chart. Their popularity as a vocalist expanded with their second hit, 'La La La,' and 'Naughty Boy' the following year. They were nominated for the BBC's 'Sound of 2014' and the 'Brit Critic's Choice Award,' winning both times. They are also known for winning four Grammy Awards out of six nominations.

Sam Smith or as he prefers being called, they have become a musical icon. Photo: @deezer

Source: Twitter

What is Sam Smith's most famous song? With over 1.288 billion views, Sam Smith's Stay With Me is arguably their most famous creation. Sam Smith's Too Good at Goodbyes comes in at a close second, with 1.219 billion streams.

More of Sam Smith's songs:

I'm Not The Only One (+995 million views)

(+995 million views) Dancing With A Stranger (+827 million)

(+827 million) Promises (+751 million)

(+751 million) How Do You Sleep? (+667 million)

(+667 million) Latch (+597 million)

(+597 million) Lay Me Down (+477 million)

(+477 million) La La La (+369 million)

(+369 million) Like I Can (+332 million)

They revealing the release of 'Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios' Photo: @samsmith

Source: Twitter

Who is Sam Smith's husband?

The "Diamonds" singer is not officially dating anyone, and they have never been married. The last known boyfriend of the 1.88 m stars was designer Francois Rocci. The pair became an item back in 2020, however, they are no longer together, because according to the "Stay with Me" singer:

"I'm too busy, if I'm honest, to facilitate any sort of relationship."

What happened to Sam Smith?

Since self-identifying as non-binary, their 2021 Brit Awards nomination, or lack thereof, has touched a sore point. The celebrated singer has been excluded from the gendered categories, which are separated into "solo male" or "solo female" with no other options.

Sam Smith's "How Do You Sleep" tied with Iggy Azalea for the iHeartRadio Music Award for Favorite Music Video Choreography. Photo by Toni Anne Barson

Source: Getty Images

How did Sam Smith lose weight? The Grammy winner has dropped more than 50 pounds since 2015 due to considerable dietary and activity adjustments. They reportedly avoided gluten, dairy, and processed sugar to achieve this.

Is Sam Smith a billionaire?

Аѕ оf Јаnuаrу 2022, Sam Smith's net worth is estimated at $30 mіllіоn, not quite hitting the billionaire mark. They earn an annual salary of around $4 million from his music. Their album, "In the Lonely Hour", sold over 12 million copies and earned platinum and gold status.

They celebrate reaching 30 million records and showing gratitude to supporters. Photo: @samsmith

Source: Twitter

Sam Smith's 2021 Brit Awards participation may have been missed as they stand by their right to be adequately represented. As a non-binary performer, the Grammy Award Winner refuses to conform to the male-female categorisations and has been removed from the entire process. As the world progresses, accommodations will need to include all artists in showbiz.

Source: Briefly News